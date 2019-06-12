Iowa's Tausaga named B1G Athlete of the Year
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- University of Iowa’s Laulauga Tausaga is the 2019 Big Ten Female Field Athlete of the Year.
The honor follows an impeccable season from the Spring Valley, California native. Tausaga earned first place at the NCAA Championships with a personal best and school record throw of 63.26 meters (207-6), becoming a three-time All-American in the event.
The Hawkeye junior also earned first place in the event at the Big Ten Championships and earned Field Athlete of the Championships after capturing her third consecutive title on the Hawkeyes’ home track.
Tausaga is the second Hawkeye to earn the Field Athlete of the Year award, following Jahisha Thomas, who earned the honor in 2018.
Briar Cliff announces A.D. Honor Roll
The Briar Cliff Athletic Department has announced its Athletic Director's Honor Roll for the spring 2019 semester. The honor roll consists of student-athletes at Briar Cliff who achieve a 3.0 GPA or better during the semester.
In all, 231 students were recognized with 30 securing perfect 4.0 semesters. The football team had the most students honored on the list with 29 student-athletes, while the women's golf team had the top team GPA at 3.4. The women's basketball team topped all programs with five 4.0 students.
Iowa football announces additions
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced the addition of three wide receivers to the Hawkeye football roster.
Those players are Jack Combs (6-foot-1, 188 pounds), Charlie Jones (6-0, 190) and Oliver Martin (6-1, 200). Combs played previously at Central Michigan, Jones at the University of Buffalo, and Martin at Michigan.
Combs is a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Jones is a native of Deerfield, Illinois. Martin is a native of Coralville, Iowa (Iowa City West). All are enrolled at the University of Iowa and will join the football program as redshirt sophomores.
UNI's Heims wins three Para Athletics gold
GROSSETO, Italy – UNI track and field athlete Jessica Heims opened her season for Team USA at the Para Athletics Grand Prix in Grosseto, Italy, last weekend and will return home with a trio of gold medals.
The sophomore at UNI announced her presence on the national stage earlier this year when she set the world record in the discus at the Musco Twilight in Iowa City then broke her own record a few weeks later at the Wisconsin Alumni Meet.
In her first meet in the red, white and blue this year, she continued where she finished her collegiate season. She took gold in the discus, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.
In the discus, she hit her best throw of 34.18 meter on her first toss. She won the combined event by over two meters over the second-place thrower from Ireland.
In the 100-meter dash, Heims cut nearly two-tenths of a second off of her career-best time that she ran at Wisconsin. She finished first with a time of 14.65 to earn the win.
She closed out the week with a season-best time in the 200-meter dash of 30.04 to pick up her third gold. She took first by over two seconds.
Heims' season will also include the Parapan American Games in August in Lima, Peru, and the Para Athletics World Championship in Dubai in November.