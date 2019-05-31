NAIA women's golf scholar-athletes announced
The NAIA announced its women's golf scholar-athletes. In order to be nominated, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and must have achieved junior academic status.
Morningside honorees - Mikaela Livengood, Alex Mankle, Liz Thies and Niccole Wolken.
Briar Cliff honorees - Abby Brinkman and Arianna Presilla.
Northwestern honorees - Shayla Murray, Chanda Zomermaand and Anna Perrenoud.
Dordt honorees - Molly Banks, Alyssa Fedders, Mackenzie Peterson, Anna Vander Griend and Kayla Glashower.
ISU signs PSU transfer Bolton
AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State has signed Penn State transfer Rasir Bolton.
Bolton, a 6-2 guard who recently completed his freshman season, will have three seasons to play at Iowa State. He was second in scoring for the Nittany Lions, averaging 11.6 points in 2018-19. The Petersburg, Virginia native shot 36.1 percent behind the arc, connecting on 52 three-pointers. He was the Big Ten Conference’s top free-throw shooter at 87.6 percent, making 92 of his 105 free throw attempts.
Bolton was honored with Penn State’s Academic Achievement Award.
He played his high school ball at Massanutten Military Academy (Va.), where he led the team to the nation’s No. 1 prep school ranking. He scored more than 2,000 career points as a prep and was a four-star player according to ESPN.
Iowa's Kriener to play overseas
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Senior men’s basketball student-athlete Ryan Kriener will represent the University of Iowa on the USA East Coast basketball team, June 9-16. The squad will compete in three friendly matches in Athens, Greece.
Adrian Autry of Syracuse will serve as head coach of USA East Coast. Other squad members include K..J Smith (North Carolina), Caleb Smith (Northeastern State), Amorie Archibald (Louisiana Tech), Jalen Carey (Syracuse), Dane Goodwin (Notre Dame), Jake Killingsworth (Columbia), Fenton Bradley Jr. (Western Connecticut State), Juwan Durham (Notre Dame), Will Moreton (Stonehill) and Patrick Tape (Columbia).
The 11-player roster will compete against the Green National Team and professional club teams from Greece and the Philippines. Games will be live-streamed on June 12, 13, and 14.
Kriener posted single-season bests in nearly every statistical category as a junior. The Spirit Lake, Iowa, native averaged 5.7 points and three rebounds coming off the bench in 33 of 35 contests in 2018-19. Kriener netted double figures seven times and led the team in steals and blocks eight times last season.
NU's Roby stays in the NBA Draft
Lincoln – University of Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby announced he has decided to remain in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Roby finished his three-year Husker career with 786 points, 530 rebounds and 154 blocked shots, a total which is sixth in school history. He will look to become the first Husker basketball player drafted since Venson Hamilton in 1999. The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Roby, a 6-foot-8, 228-pounder, enjoyed a breakout 2018-19 campaign as Nebraska made its second straight postseason appearance. He established career highs in scoring (11.8 ppg), rebounding (6.9 rpg), assists (1.9 apg) and steals (1.3 spg), while averaging 1.9 blocks per game. He made 35 starts last season and finished among the Big Ten leaders in blocked shots (third), steals (ninth) and rebounding (14th). Roby was the only Big Ten player to rank in the top 10 in the conference in both blocked shots and steals.
His 66 blocked shots in 2018-19 tied for ninth in school history, and he joined Hamilton (1997-98 and 1998-99), as the only Huskers to put together consecutive seasons of at least 50 blocked shots and 50 assists.
Creighton's Krampelj stays in NBA Draft
OMAHA, Neb. -- Martin Krampelj will skip his senior season at Creighton University and keep his name in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Krampelj averaged 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest for the Bluejays in 2018-19. He shot 59.2 percent from the floor, and also topped CU with 29 blocked shots.
Krampelj earned Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST acclaim in 2018-19. Krampelj graduated earlier this month with a marketing degree.
He's the second Bluejay to make a decision on his future, as Davion Mintz withdrew from the draft and announced he would return for his senior campaign.
Creighton finished the 2018-19 season with a 20-15 record, advancing to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament while winning 20 or more games for the 19th time in the last 21 seasons. The Bluejays will return five their top six scorers from that team.