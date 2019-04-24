Dordt softball sweeps BCU
SIOUX CENTER — The Dordt College softball team scored five runs in the second inning of Game 1, and that propelled the Defenders to sweep Briar Cliff, 11-5 in Game 1, and 3-2 in the nightcap.
Alayna Allen was 3-for-4 for the Chargers in Game 1, but she allowed 10 earned runs in 4⅓ innings.
In Game 2, Carley De Roin hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to close out the sweep. Rachel Evavold led off the inning with a single.
Briar Cliff's Bailey Nichols tied the game in the seventh inning with an RBI double.
WSC's Obrecht throws one-hitter
Wayne, Neb. — Wayne State freshman starter Ryan Obrecht took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished with a one-hit shutout and 10 strikeouts in a 11-0 win for the Wildcats in the second game of a Northern Sun Conference baseball doubleheader vs. Concordia-St. Paul Wednesday afternoon at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne. The visiting Golden Bears won the opener 9-1 for a split of the twinbill. Wayne State is now 30-13 and 21-9 in the NSIC while Concordia-St. Paul is 20-19 and 11-16 in league play.
Both games were dominated by the starting pitcher as Concordia-St. Paul’s Louie Varland fired a five-hitter with nine strikeouts in the 9-1 Golden Bear win in the opener while Obrecht went one step better in the second game and took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished with a one-hit shutout and 10 strikeouts in an 11-0 Wildcat win.
The Golden Bears scored three runs in the third to take the lead in the opener.
Wayne State’s lone run came in the fourth as Bryce Bisenius led off with a triple and scored on a Travis Miller single to left field.
Lorensen resigns as BVU coach
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista men's basketball coach Todd Lorensen resigned Wednesday as the men's basketball coach.
Lorensen was hired in April 2018 to replace 22-year head coaching veteran Brian Van Haaften. His BVU team began league play in the American Rivers Conference this season 2-8, but soon rounded into form and won two of its last three games after pushing defending national champion Nebraska Wesleyan to the wire on the road.
Iowa football releases 2022 schedule
IOWA CITY, Iowa - - The University of Iowa has added a home date with the University of Nevada to complete its 2022 football schedule.
Iowa will host the Wolf Pack on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of Family Weekend. The Hawkeyes open the season hosting South Dakota State (Sept. 3). Iowa will then host the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series contest versus Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Iowa opens Big Ten play at Minnesota in the battle for Floyd of Rosedale (Sept. 24), before hosting Michigan in the first conference home game of the season (Oct. 1). Additional league home games are against Northwestern (Homecoming, Oct. 29), Wisconsin (Nov. 19) and Nebraska (Nov. 25). Iowa’s open date falls on Oct. 22.
Additional Big Ten road games include Purdue (Oct. 8), Ohio State (Oct. 15), Rutgers (Nov. 5), and Illinois (Nov. 12).
Nevada’s current head coach is Jay Norvell, a Hawkeye football letterman in 1985.