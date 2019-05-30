Iowa releases football start times
IOWA CITY, Iowa — An evening start time for the opening game of the University of Iowa football season has been announced by the Big Ten Conference and BTN, ESPN, and FOX television networks. Iowa will host Miami, Ohio, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, with the game airing nationally on FS1. Start times for seven Iowa contests were announced Thursday, including three of seven home games.
Following the opening game, the Hawkeyes host Rutgers at 11 a.m. the following weekend to open Big Ten Conference action, with that contest also airing on FS1. Iowa’s final non-conference contest against Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 28 will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU, with that start time to be determined. The Hawkeyes have an open date on Sept. 21. Iowa hosts Purdue in its annual Homecoming game at 11 a.m. (CT) on Oct. 19.
The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game at Iowa State will start at 3 p.m. on Sept. 14, and the game will be televised on FS1.
The Hawkeyes will be the Homecoming opponent at Michigan (Oct. 5) and at Northwestern (Oct. 26), with both games starting at 11 a.m. The Heroes Game at Nebraska (Nov. 29) to close the regular season will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on BTN.
USD gets three on all-academic team
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota senior Lara Boman, senior Eldon Warner and junior Zack Anderson have been voted to their respective Academic All-Summit League teams announced Thursday by the league office.
All three Coyotes were named to the league’s indoor academic team.
Boman, a hammer thrower from Edina, Minnesota, captured back-to-back Summit League Championship titles in the event. She sent the hammer 211-7 on her sixth and final throw of the competition to win. Boman ranks 22nd in the nation entering next week’s NCAA Championships. This marks Boman’s third appearance on the Summit’s academic teams. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in physics last spring, currently boasting a 4.00 as student in the master’s program for kinesiology and sport management.
Warner, a distance runner out of Council Bluffs, Iowa, scored 23 points in a span of three hours at the Summit League Championships for the second-most in the men’s field. He won the 1,500 meters, finished runner-up in the 800 meters and took fourth in the 5,000 meters. Warner went on to break his school record in the 1,500 meters twice at the NCAA West Preliminary. His best time of 3:43.15 in the quarterfinals took 15th in the field where he entered in the 42nd position. Warner has garnered a spot on the Summit’s academic team six times over the last two years, including the cross country season. He carries a 3.76 cumulative grade-point average as a music major.
Anderson, a high jumper from Parker, South Dakota, broke the Summit League Championships meet record in Macomb, Illinois. He leaped a personal best 7-4 ¼ to win the conference title for the third-straight year. He’s tied for fifth in the nation this spring entering next week’s NCAA Championships. Anderson has made all four Summit League academic teams he’s been eligible for. He also earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-District team announced earlier this week. Anderson carries a 3.65 cumulative grade-point average as a physical education major.
To be eligible for the Academic All-Summit League team, a student-athlete must carry a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) above 3.30, have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution and have participated in 50 percent of the team’s competitions. The men’s and women’s outdoor track and field teams are made up of the 10 student-athletes receiving the most votes with all ties standing.
UCLA spoils Gophers' WCWS debut
OKLAHOMA CITY — Minnesota was building momentum in its first Women's College World Series appearance.
UCLA's Aaliyah Jordan crushed it. Her three-run homer in the sixth inning helped UCLA beat the Golden Gophers 7-2 on Thursday at the Women's College World Series.
Minnesota had just rallied to cut its deficit to 3-2 in its half of the sixth inning before Jordan's blast gave Rachel Garcia the support she needed. Garcia, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, pitched a complete game for the second-seeded Bruins (52-6).
Amber Fiser, an NFCA first-team All-American, took the loss. She gave up seven runs, but just three earned, in 5 2/3 innings for the seventh-seeded Golden Gophers. Jordan's homer came after an error, so all three of those runs were unearned.