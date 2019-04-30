Nilsen earns another honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota junior Chris Nilsen has been named the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week for the period ended April 28. Nilsen garners a weekly league award for the 21st time in his career.
Nilsen cleared 19 feet, 2¼ inches, in the elite pole vault section on Saturday at the 110th Drake Relays. The victory earned him the 2019 Maury White Award for the Drake Relays Most Outstanding Performer as voted on by members of the media. Nilsen became the first pole vaulter to garner the award since 1991.
The competition marked the second time in Drake Relays history that a collegiate athlete upset a reigning World Champion and Olympic medalist, as Nilsen defeated 2017 World Champion Sam Kendricks. It was the first time Nilsen topped Kendricks in five head-to-head meetings.
The height is a half-inch off Nilsen’s all-time personal best set a year ago at the Howard Wood Dakota Relays. He has vaulted over 19 feet three times this spring and nine times for his career.
Sullivan gets NSIC weekly award
Wayne, Neb. — Wayne State College senior Robert Sullivan was named the Northern Sun Conference Men’s outdoor field athlete of the week Tuesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota following his performance at the NSIC Decathlon in Aberdeen, South Dakota Sunday and Monday.
A graduate of Omaha Burke High School, Sullivan won four of 10 events to take first place in the two-day NSIC Decathlon with 6,931 points, an NCAA provisional mark that currently ranks 10th in NCAA Division II. Sullivan had first place finishes in the long jump (23’ 3 ½”), shot put (41’ 6”), 110-meter hurdles (14.63) and discus (120’ 5”).
Wayne State College will compete on Saturday at the Nebraska Invitational in Lincoln.
Logano tours White House
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump welcomed NASCAR champion Joey Logano — and his race car — to the White House.
Trump celebrated the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tuesday on the South Lawn, along with team owner Roger Penske. With Logano's car parked nearby, Trump praised the driver and called it "one beautiful car."
Trump also congratulated Penske and the team, saying he had known Penske a long time.
Logano thanked his team and gave Trump one of his helmets and a small trophy.
Trump concluded the event by inviting the team and some members of Congress to tour the Lincoln bedroom.
Cyclones to visit Siouxland
AMES, Iowa — The 2019 Iowa State Tailgate Tour is coming to the Siouxland area.
Iowa State head coaches Matt Campbell, Steve Prohm, Bill Fennelly, Christy Johnson-Lynch and Kevin Dresser, along with Iowa State Athletics Director Jamie Pollard, will be at the Sioux City Convention Center for an event at noon, Tuesday, May 14.
The coaching group will also be at an event at 5:30 later that evening at the Arrowhead Resort and Conference Center in Okoboji.