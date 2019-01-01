Iowa's Gustafson named on Big Ten Honor Roll
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll, the conference office announced Monday.
Gustafson has been honored by the conference every week this season, including six Player of the Week awards and two Honor Roll mentions. Gustafson broke a Big Ten single-season record last season with nine Player of the Week honors. She was also named to the conference's weekly honor roll six times.
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds against Michigan State on Dec. 30. Gustafson became the University of Iowa’s all-time leading scoring, surpassing both the previous Iowa women’s record holder, Ally Disterhoft (2,102; 2013-17), and the prior men’s record holder, Roy Marble (2,116; 1986-89). Gustafson has 2,124 career points.
The No. 19/16 Hawkeyes return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Jan. 3, hosting Nebraska at 7 p.m.
UNI's Foster named Big 12 wrestler of the week
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Drew Foster closes out 2018 as UNI wrestling’s second Panther to earn Big 12’s Wrestler of the Week Award.
Foster’s dominating performance over the weekend at the 2018 Midlands Championships boosted his team to the highest finish at the tournament in UNI history. He joined teammate Josh Alber at the top of the podium, making it the first time two Panthers had earned a Midlands title in the same tournament.
The 184-pounder earned bonus points in every match until the finals, where he knocked off No. 14 Cash Wilcke of Iowa for the title with a 3-2 decision.
He opened Midlands with a 20-4 tech fall over Jonathan Morales of Purdue before pinning Jacob Gray of Central Michigan in 3 minutes, 59 seconds. Foster notched major decisions against Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman and Jackson Hemauer of Fresno State.
Foster is a senior from Burlington, Iowa. The Mediapolis High School graduate is majoring in elementary and middle level education with the hopes of becoming a principal or superintendent.
Only two Panthers have earned the conference’s weekly honor. Taylor Lujan was the first, winning in UNI’s inaugural season as an affiliate last year. Lujan earned it again this year.