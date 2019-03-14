Gustafson Tabbed ESPNW First-Team All-American
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa women’s basketballs senior Megan Gustafson has been named a first-team All-American by ESPNW. The announcement was made Thursday.
Gustafson, a unanimous first team pick, earns her second career All-America distinction from ESPNW. She was named to the third team in 2017-18. Gustafson is one of five first team selections.
The Big Ten Player of the Year ranks in the top-four nationally in eight categories. She leads the country in field goal percentage (69.6), points per game (28.0), total points (897), and field goals made (369), ranks second in double-doubles (30) and defensive rebounds per game (10), third in total rebounds (424), and fourth in rebounds per game (13.3).
A native of Port Wing, Wisconsin, Gustafson is the only Hawkeye in program history to win the conference’s player of the year award twice. She is the ninth two-time Big Ten Player of the Year in conference history.
ISU's Carleton is second-team All-American
AMES, Iowa - Iowa State women's basketball senior guard Bridget Carleton was named a second-team All-American by espnW, on Thursday. Carleton becomes the first Cyclone to earn All-America honors since 2002, when Angie Welle was recognized by multiple entities as an All-American.
Carleton, who is on the heels of being named Big 12 Player of the Year, is leading the Big 12 with 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Carleton has the Cyclones ranked No. 13 in the AP poll, and averaged 20.0 or more points against every Big 12 opponent.
Carleton has put together the greatest single season in Iowa State women's basketball history, as she is currently in first in points scored (706) and scoring average (21.4) PPG), is tied for third in steals (75) and third in free-throws made (164). She is also second in field-goals made (238), seventh in rebounds (285) and 10th in blocked shots (41).
The Chatham, Ontario, Canada, native also ranks second in Iowa State history with 2,088 career points, while her 17.1 points per game scoring average sits in first in school history. Carleton also ranks third in blocked shots (122), third in steals (209), third in free-throw percentage (85.4) and fourth in free throws made (443).
Wayne State Class II track meet cancelled
Due to the weather and road/travel conditions in northeast Nebraska, the WSC Class II Indoor Track Invitational scheduled for Friday at the WSC Recreation Center has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
As of now, the Class I (big school) indoor meet is still on for Saturday with field events beginning at 10 a.m. and running events set to start at 12:30 p.m.
Wayne State baseball moved to Omaha
Wayne State College head baseball coach Alex Koch announced Thursday that the Minnesota Crookston at Wayne State College NSIC opening baseball series scheduled for this weekend at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex in Wayne has been moved to Omaha Westside High School due to snow and rain in the Wayne area.
The three-game series will now consist of a doubleheader on Sunday morning (7/9 inn.) starting at 10 a.m. with a single nine-inning contest set for Monday at 12 p.m.