Foley makes Class 4A all-tournament team
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | Sergeant Bluff-Luton outside hitter Kenzie Foley was one of seven players listed on the Class 4A all-tournament team, an honor unit that was honored following Dubuque Wahlert’s 3-1 state championship win over Cedar Rapids Xavier Friday afternoon at the U.S. Cellular Center.
Foley, a 6-foot junior outside hitter, provided 20 kills, 14 digs and three block assists for the No. 1-seeded Warriors in Tuesday’s 3-1 first-round win over West Delaware. She then supplied 11 kills, nine digs and three ace serves in Thursday’s 3-1 semifinal loss to Dubuque Wahlert.
Foley finished the season with 458 kills for Coach Renee Winkel’s squad, which ended the season with a 35-7 record. It was Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s third state tournament appearances in the last four years.
USD's Billington makes All-Region
PEORIA, Ill.—South Dakota senior Megan Billington garnered All-Region honors as she led the Coyote women to a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Midwest Regional held Friday at Newman Golf Course.
Billington and fellow senior Madeline Huglen capped off their collegiate cross country careers by placing in the top-30 of the region. Billington finished the 6,000-meter course in 21 minutes, 10.4 seconds, for 22nd place. She passed six runners in the final kilometer and was two seconds shy of her personal best from the Summit meet. Huglen placed 26th after crossing the finish line in 21:15.4.
Willer named Academic All-District
VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota junior Kellee Willer has been named to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District VI Women’s Soccer Team, selected by College Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA). Willer will be added to the national ballot for Academic All-America to be announced December 6.
Willer, a second-team all-Summit League honoree, owns a 3.97 GPA while double-majoring in elementary education and special education.