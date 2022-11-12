 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

111322detail-metro calendar_merged

  • 0

METRO CALENDAR

DAY

Hockey: Sioux City Musketeers vs. Des Moines Buccaneers, Tyson Events Center, 3:05 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wayne State vs MSU Moorhead football action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News