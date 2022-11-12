111322detail-metro calendar_merged

METRO CALENDAR
DAY
Hockey: Sioux City Musketeers vs. Des Moines Buccaneers, Tyson Events Center, 3:05 p.m.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Its defense bent more than it has all season, but didn't break.
When Sioux Center's volleyball team was handed its state tournament medals, none of the players grabbed them. Instead, its head coach Julie Oldenkamp draped the medals around each players neck, one-by-one.
Ryan Schwiesow's blood pressure was high last year in the Class 1A semifinal contest against Dike-New Hartford. West Sioux's head coach for a decade didn't lower it much on Friday afternoon.
Elk Point-Jefferson football fans are expected to pack the stands at the DakotaDome in nearby Vermillion for the Huskies' title matchup with two-time defending champion and No. 1 ranked Winner.
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Lucas Hueser broke off a 31-scoring run late in the fourth quarter as Elk Point-Jefferson upset top-ranked Winner, 21-14, …
MOVILLE, Iowa – Woodbury Central scored a fourth quarter touchdown Friday night to get by Hartley-Melvin Sanborn, 27-24, and advance to the Io…
ELK POINT, S.D. -- Elk Point-Jefferson fans packed the home stands Friday night for the school's first home semi-final football playoff.
IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season.
In a letter to students before the Illinois game, the Nebraska Athletic Department announced they would be beefing up security in the student section for the remainder of the season.
The fight never left the Woodbury Central Wildcats as they fell to Grundy Center, 49-20, in the Class A semifinals, Thursday. Wildcats head coach Kurt Bremer said he could not complain about what his teams have achieved over the last four years
