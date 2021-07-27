'A bit much': Naomi Osaka cites pressure in Olympic loss

Vondrousova’s quarterfinal opponent will be Paula Badosa of Spain.

In other men’s matches, eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, No. 12 Karen Khachanov of ROC and Jeremy Chardy of France advanced.

In doubles, Andy Murray and British partner Joe Salisbury reached the quarterfinals.

Murray, who was the two-time defending gold medalist in singles, withdrew from that competition because of a right quad strain. He decided to play the doubles tournament to return a favor from Salisbury.

“Being in the top 10 in the world (in doubles) he could select his partner,” Murray said. “I said to Joe that if he picked me to play doubles with him then I’d prioritize the doubles over the singles if I had any physical issues and that was the case.”

Playing Osaka for the first time, Vondrousova came out with her entire game clicking from the start and quickly ran out to a 4-0 lead in the first set as Osaka hardly had time to settle in.

Osaka then broke Vondrousova’s serve in the opening game of the second set but almost immediately handed the break back when she double-faulted to make it 2-2.