SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Sioux City Explorers pulled ahead of Fargo-Moorhead in second place in the West Division of the American Association of Baseball.

The Explorers did so by sweeping Fargo over a three-game home stand at Lewis and Clark Park and a streak of five wins over their last six games. Sioux City trails only Kansas City in the West after Thursday night.

The Explorers (37-35) trailed the RedHawks (35-35) by four in the third inning, but came back to claim the win behind a four-run bottom.

The RedHawks got onto the board when Fargo rookie Peter Brookshaw recorded his first professional home run off X’s starter Heitor Tokar. That came with the bases loaded to give the RedHawks a 4-0 lead.

Sioux City clawed its way back in the bottom of the frame, starting with Jake Ortega reaching home from Matt Lloyd’s sacrifice fly that cut it to 4-1.

Explorers Tyler Rando followed with a single off RedHawks starter Colten Davis to score Chase Harris and make it a 4-2 game in favor of Fargo.

With two outs and Rando on first, Sioux City’s Vince Fernandez stepped to the plate and sent a rocket home run over the left field fence to tie it four.

The game remained deadlocked into the fifth until Scott Ota singled and moved around to third on back-to-back walks.

He ultimately scored on a Vince Fernandez’s go-ahead sac fly off newly signed RedHawks pitcher Tasker Strobel, giving the X’s a 5-4 lead, which stood as the final.

Explorers pitcher Tokar finished the night after six complete innings for his longest outing of the campaign before Carlos Diaz took over with two perfect innings in relief.

Sean Rackoski closed the game for Sioux City with a three up, three down ninth inning that included two strikeouts for his 13th save of the season.