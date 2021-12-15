AREA NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA BASKETBALL SCORES

NEBRASKA BOYS
Blair 59, Schuyler 33
Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Lewiston 7
Gordon/Rushville 78, Hyannis 39
Hampton 48, Elba 20
Hartington Cedar Catholic 66, Crofton 25
Hartington-Newcastle 51, Tri County Northeast 43
Howells/Dodge 64, West Point-Beemer 42
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Pender 54
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Ponca 44
O'Neill 58, Pierce 53
Oakland-Craig 63, Winnebago 55
Osmond 52, Creighton 47
Plainview 52, Madison 51
Sutton 32, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 29
Syracuse 59, Nebraska City 19
Tekamah-Herman 80, Whiting, Iowa 20
Wakefield 58, Randolph 30
Wynot 71, Homer 43
NEBRASKA GIRLS
Alma 50, Southwest 39
Creighton 52, Osmond 47
Howells/Dodge 38, West Point-Beemer 35
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Pender 54
Oakland-Craig 52, Winnebago 34
Pierce 43, O'Neill 27
Ponca 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38
Tekamah-Herman 67, Whiting, Iowa 24
Tri County Northeast 44, Hartington-Newcastle 29
Wakefield 61, Randolph 21
Winside 42, St. Edward 32
Wynot 48, Homer 43
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS
Dakota Valley 60, Beresford 14
Madison 56, Tri-Valley 38
West Central 72, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58
Yankton 66, Sioux Falls Washington 53
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Alcester-Hudson 19
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS
Alcester-Hudson 45, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
Dakota Valley 59, Beresford 38