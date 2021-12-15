 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

AREA NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA BASKETBALL SCORES

  • 0

NEBRASKA BOYS

Blair 59, Schuyler 33

Falls City Sacred Heart 68, Lewiston 7

Gordon/Rushville 78, Hyannis 39

Hampton 48, Elba 20

Hartington Cedar Catholic 66, Crofton 25

Hartington-Newcastle 51, Tri County Northeast 43

Howells/Dodge 64, West Point-Beemer 42

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Pender 54

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 51, Ponca 44

O'Neill 58, Pierce 53

Oakland-Craig 63, Winnebago 55

Osmond 52, Creighton 47

Plainview 52, Madison 51

Sutton 32, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 29

Syracuse 59, Nebraska City 19

People are also reading…

Tekamah-Herman 80, Whiting, Iowa 20

Wakefield 58, Randolph 30

Wynot 71, Homer 43

NEBRASKA GIRLS 

Alma 50, Southwest 39

Creighton 52, Osmond 47

Howells/Dodge 38, West Point-Beemer 35

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Pender 54

Oakland-Craig 52, Winnebago 34

Pierce 43, O'Neill 27

Ponca 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38

Tekamah-Herman 67, Whiting, Iowa 24

Tri County Northeast 44, Hartington-Newcastle 29

Wakefield 61, Randolph 21

Winside 42, St. Edward 32

Wynot 48, Homer 43

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS

Dakota Valley 60, Beresford 14

Madison 56, Tri-Valley 38

West Central 72, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58

Yankton 66, Sioux Falls Washington 53

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 61, Alcester-Hudson 19

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS

Alcester-Hudson 45, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

Dakota Valley 59, Beresford 38

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Hinton vs MMCRU girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News