PREP BASKETBALL

Area scores from Iowa high school basketball for Tuesday, Jan. 18

  • Updated
Newell-Fonda vs Kingsley-Pierson girls state basketball

Kingsley-Pierson's McKenzie Goodwin (35), Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers, left, and Newell-Fonda's Mary Walker reach for a loose ball during Newell-Fonda vs Kingsley-Pierson Class 1A quarterfinal round action of the Iowa Girls' High School State Basketball Tournament played Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Newell-Fonda was leading at the half 60-24.

 Tim Hynds, Lee Enterprises

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Lyon 55, Boyden-Hull 44

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 63, Sioux City, North 37

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Western Christian 29

Kingsley-Pierson 53, River Valley, Correctionville 14

Lawton-Bronson 63, MVAOCOU 60

Lewis Central 46, Denison-Schleswig 33

MMCRU 48, Akron-Westfield 35

Newell-Fonda 52, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 48

Okoboji 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 42

GTRA 43, Alta-Aurelia 39

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51, LeMars 38

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, Sheldon 55

Sioux Center 51, George-Little Rock 11

Sioux Central 45, Emmetsburg 36

Spencer 43, Spirit Lake 41

Remsen St. Mary's 65, Trinity Christian 21

West Lyon 62, Rock Valley 35

Westwood, Sloan 76, OABCIG 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Akron-Westfield 55, MMCRU 52

Boyden-Hull 61, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 55

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 72, Sioux City North 27

Kingsley-Pierson 58, River Valley, Correctionville 43

LeMars 43, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37

Newell-Fonda 70, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 37

Ruthven-Ayrshire 63, Alta-Aurelia 36

Sioux Center 65, George-Little Rock 53

Sioux Central 74, Emmetsburg 42

Sioux City East 59, Bishop Heelan 55

Spencer 55, Spirit Lake 48

St. Mary's, Remsen 71, Trinity Christian High School 30

Unity Christian 66, Hinton 57

Western Christian 69, Estherville Lincoln Central 58

