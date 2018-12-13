Try 1 month for 99¢

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Basketball Rankings

(Records as of Dec. 13)

;CLASS 5A

;W-L;LW

1. Iowa City High;4-0;2

2. WDM Valley;6-1;1

3. Johnston;7-1;3

4. Waukee;4-1;4

5. Cedar Falls;6-0;5

6. WDM Dowling;4-2;7

7. Southeast Polk;6-1;8

8. Iowa City West;4-1;6

9. CR Prairie;3-2;9

10. Ankeny Centennial;5-2;10

11. CR Washington;5-0;11

12. Pleasant Valley;7-0;12

13. Des Moines East;4-3;13

14. Ames;4-3;14

15. Bettendorf;7-0;NR

Dropped out: Ankeny (15).

;CLASS 4A

;W-L;LW

1. Marion;6-0;1

2. Mason City;5-1;3

3. North Scott;6-1;2

4. Grinnell;5-0;4

5. CR Xavier;7-0;5

6. Western Dubuque;4-3;8

7. Bishop Heelan;4-0;9

8. Lewis Central;5-0;10

9. Le Mars;4-1;6

10. Boone;5-2;7

11. Knoxville;6-0;11

12. Central DeWitt;6-0;13

13. Waverly-Shell Rock;5-1;14

14. ADM;6-1;NR

15. Ballard;5-1;NR

Dropped out: Fairfield (11), Dallas-Center Grimes (15)

;CLASS 3A

;W-L;LW

1. North Polk;6-1;1

2. Clear Lake;5-0;2

3. Osage;4-0;3

4. Center Point-Urbana;5-1;5

5. Algona;5-0;6

6. Waukon;4-0;7

7. Red Oak;3-2;4

8. Central Lee;7-1;12

9. Des Moines Christian;5-2;14

10. Okoboji;7-1;9

11. Roland-Story;4-2;8

12. Shenandoah;5-2;10

13. Crestwood;4-2;11

14. Iowa Falls-Alden;6-1;13

15. Mid-Prairie;6-0;NR

Dropped out: Carroll (15)

;CLASS 2A

;W-L;LW

1. Grundy Center;6-0;1

2. Treynor;5-0;2

3. Central Decatur;5-0;3

4. Cherokee;8-0;4

5. S. Central Calhoun;8-0;5

6. Panorama;5-0;6

7. Bellevue;6-0;7

8. Cascade;4-1;8

9. North Linn;7-0;10

10. Van Buren;6-1;11

11. Aplington-Parkersburg;6-0;NR

12. Dike-New Hartford;3-2;9

13. Martensdale-St. Marys;8-0;13

14. West Branch;6-1;NR

15. Van Meter;5-1;15

Dropped out: Mediapolis (12), Jesup (14).

;CLASS 1A

;W-L;LW

1. Newell-Fonda;5-0;1

2. West Hancock;8-0;2

3. Montezuma;7-1;3

4. Seymour;6-0;4

5. Lynnville-Sully;5-1;7

6. AGWSR;4-1;9

7. Janesville;5-1;6

8. Clarksville;6-1;11

9. CAM;5-1;4

10. North Mahaska;5-2;8

11. Colo-Nesco;4-1;10

12. Bellevue Marquette;8-2;12

13. Glidden-Ralston;4-0;15

14. Kingsley-Pierson;6-1;13

15. Kee;5-1;NR

Dropped out: Westwood (14)

