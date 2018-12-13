Rankings
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Girls Basketball Rankings
(Records as of Dec. 13)
;CLASS 5A
;W-L;LW
1. Iowa City High;4-0;2
2. WDM Valley;6-1;1
3. Johnston;7-1;3
4. Waukee;4-1;4
5. Cedar Falls;6-0;5
6. WDM Dowling;4-2;7
7. Southeast Polk;6-1;8
8. Iowa City West;4-1;6
9. CR Prairie;3-2;9
10. Ankeny Centennial;5-2;10
11. CR Washington;5-0;11
12. Pleasant Valley;7-0;12
13. Des Moines East;4-3;13
14. Ames;4-3;14
15. Bettendorf;7-0;NR
Dropped out: Ankeny (15).
;CLASS 4A
;W-L;LW
1. Marion;6-0;1
2. Mason City;5-1;3
3. North Scott;6-1;2
4. Grinnell;5-0;4
5. CR Xavier;7-0;5
6. Western Dubuque;4-3;8
7. Bishop Heelan;4-0;9
8. Lewis Central;5-0;10
9. Le Mars;4-1;6
10. Boone;5-2;7
11. Knoxville;6-0;11
12. Central DeWitt;6-0;13
13. Waverly-Shell Rock;5-1;14
14. ADM;6-1;NR
15. Ballard;5-1;NR
Dropped out: Fairfield (11), Dallas-Center Grimes (15)
;CLASS 3A
;W-L;LW
1. North Polk;6-1;1
2. Clear Lake;5-0;2
3. Osage;4-0;3
4. Center Point-Urbana;5-1;5
5. Algona;5-0;6
6. Waukon;4-0;7
7. Red Oak;3-2;4
8. Central Lee;7-1;12
9. Des Moines Christian;5-2;14
10. Okoboji;7-1;9
11. Roland-Story;4-2;8
12. Shenandoah;5-2;10
13. Crestwood;4-2;11
14. Iowa Falls-Alden;6-1;13
15. Mid-Prairie;6-0;NR
Dropped out: Carroll (15)
;CLASS 2A
;W-L;LW
1. Grundy Center;6-0;1
2. Treynor;5-0;2
3. Central Decatur;5-0;3
4. Cherokee;8-0;4
5. S. Central Calhoun;8-0;5
6. Panorama;5-0;6
7. Bellevue;6-0;7
8. Cascade;4-1;8
9. North Linn;7-0;10
10. Van Buren;6-1;11
11. Aplington-Parkersburg;6-0;NR
12. Dike-New Hartford;3-2;9
13. Martensdale-St. Marys;8-0;13
14. West Branch;6-1;NR
15. Van Meter;5-1;15
Dropped out: Mediapolis (12), Jesup (14).
;CLASS 1A
;W-L;LW
1. Newell-Fonda;5-0;1
2. West Hancock;8-0;2
3. Montezuma;7-1;3
4. Seymour;6-0;4
5. Lynnville-Sully;5-1;7
6. AGWSR;4-1;9
7. Janesville;5-1;6
8. Clarksville;6-1;11
9. CAM;5-1;4
10. North Mahaska;5-2;8
11. Colo-Nesco;4-1;10
12. Bellevue Marquette;8-2;12
13. Glidden-Ralston;4-0;15
14. Kingsley-Pierson;6-1;13
15. Kee;5-1;NR
Dropped out: Westwood (14)