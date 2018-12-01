Try 1 month for 99¢

Nebraska

Friday’s Basketball Scores

Prep Boys

Adams Central 55, Holdrege 12

Ansley-Litchfield 62, Brady 46

Aquinas Catholic 64, Raymond Central 40

Arcadia/Loup City 60, Pleasanton 55

Archbishop Bergan 69, Omaha Christian Academy 39

Aurora 76, Wahoo 74 (OT)

BDS 1, Hampton 0

Bayard 52, Crawford 22

Beatrice 51, Columbus 39

Bennington 73, Nebraska City 31

Bertrand 68, Axtell 61

Bridgeport 64, Leyton 12

Broken Bow 58, North Platte St. Patrick's 45

Centura 60, Sandy Creek 30

Chase County 46, Wauneta-Palisade 35

Clearwater-Orchard 49, CWC 29

Deshler 71, Silver Lake 26

Diller-Odell 38, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 34

Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Blue Hill 53

Dundy County-Stratton 93, Potter-Dix 12

Elkhorn Valley 48, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Elm Creek 52, Southern Valley 41

Exeter-Milligan 50, Osceola 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 69, Sterling 42

Frankfort, KS 63, Pawnee City 53

Giltner 59, High Plains Community 34

Gordon-Rushville 80, Hemingford 53

Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Omaha Gross Catholic 45

Gretna 62, Bishop Neumann 61 (OT)

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Boone Central/Newman Grove 34

Hastings 36, Crete 30

Hershey 60, Gothenburg 44

Howells-Dodge 80, Stanton 43

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Palmer 13

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Clarkson/Leigh 34

Hyannis 61, Creek Valley 53

Johnson County Central 41, Mead 39

Kearney Catholic 46, North Platte 42

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 82, Crofton 61

Lawrence-Nelson 57, Red Cloud 10

Lincoln Christian 80, Fairbury 40

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Norfolk Catholic 37

Malcolm 58, Weeping Water 42

Meridian 45, Dorchester 19

Minatare 45, South Platte 41

Morrill 46, Kimball 39

Nebraska Christian 63, St. Edward 21

Niobrara/Verdigre 43, Elgin Public/Pope John 38

Norris 54, Plattsmouth 41

Northwest 55, Waverly 47

Ogallala 76, Lexington 75 (OT)

Omaha Brownell Talbot 62, Cornerstone Christian 33

Osmond 55, Randolph 27

Overton 65, Loomis 60

Pender 70, Tekamah-Herman 42

Scottsbluff 54, Alliance 36

Shelby-Rising City 65, Cross County 34

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 61, Twin Loup 18

Southern 52, Palmyra 48

Spalding Academy 54, Ewing 37

Sterling, CO 72, Gering 31

Sutton 83, Friend 27

Syracuse 31, Falls City 29

Wakefield 56, Allen 35

Wallace 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 23

Walthill 64, Winnebago 61

Wausa 43, Plainview 32

Wayne 50, Battle Creek 44

West Holt 55, Creighton 45

Wilber-Clatonia 50, Heartland 25

Wilcox-Hildreth 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 26

Wisner-Pilger 66, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 41

Wynot 63, Winside 13

Prep Girls Scores

Adams Central 61, Holdrege 38

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Brady 34

Aquinas Catholic 60, Raymond Central 15

Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Christian Academy 15

BDS 69, Hampton 44

Battle Creek 49, Wayne 43

Bayard 46, Crawford 22

Beatrice 38, Columbus 24

Bellevue East 48, Grand Island 40

Bertrand 30, Axtell 18

Bishop Neumann 48, Gretna 24

Blue Hill 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 25

Bridgeport 56, Leyton 33

CWC 66, Clearwater-Orchard 16

Central City 58, Gibbon 24

Centura 47, Sandy Creek 33

Chase County 64, Wauneta-Palisade 34

Clarkson/Leigh 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 35

Cody-Kilgore 56, Hay Springs 3

Crofton 79, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44

Cross County 41, Shelby-Rising City 33

Deshler 47, Silver Lake 35

Diller-Odell 45, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Potter-Dix 8

Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 38

Elkhorn Valley 53, Neligh-Oakdale 42

Elm Creek 51, Southern Valley 31

Ewing 70, Spalding Academy 30

Exeter-Milligan 59, Osceola 15

Frankfort, KS 56, Pawnee City 16

Gering 68, Alliance 41

Giltner 50, High Plains Community 25

Gordon-Rushville 61, Hemingford 25

Grand Island Central Catholic 52, Omaha Gross Catholic 41

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 57, Wisner-Pilger 26

Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Boone Central/Newman Grove 43

Heartland 44, Wilber-Clatonia 20

Hershey 44, Gothenburg 34

Howells-Dodge 40, Stanton 39

Humphrey St. Francis 73, Palmer 20

Hyannis 61, Creek Valley 32

Johnson County Central 51, Mead 46

Kimball 44, Morrill 20

Lawrence-Nelson 36, Red Cloud 31

Lincoln Christian 53, Fairbury 27

Lincoln Lutheran 46, Norfolk Catholic 37

Lincoln Southwest 56, Norfolk 37

Loomis 58, Overton 40

Malcolm 62, Weeping Water 30

Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Wallace 34

Meridian 32, Dorchester 22

Mitchell 48, Scottsbluff 44

Nebraska Christian 59, St. Edward 9

Nebraska City 57, Bennington 54

Norris 51, Plattsmouth 13

North Platte 51, Kearney Catholic 48

North Platte St. Patrick's 45, Broken Bow 39

Ogallala 51, Lexington 32

Omaha Brownell Talbot 73, Cornerstone Christian 13

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 48, Omaha Concordia 46

Pender 51, Tekamah-Herman 36

Pleasanton 54, Arcadia/Loup City 46

Randolph 50, Osmond 24

Sidney 56, Chadron 39

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 53, Twin Loup 10

South Platte 47, Minatare 38

Sutton 48, Friend 24

Syracuse 58, Falls City 37

Waverly 48, Northwest 31

West Holt 53, Creighton 44

Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 27

Winnebago 60, Walthill 46

Wynot 53, Winside 10

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments