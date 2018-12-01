Nebraska
Friday’s Basketball Scores
Prep Boys
Adams Central 55, Holdrege 12
Ansley-Litchfield 62, Brady 46
Aquinas Catholic 64, Raymond Central 40
Arcadia/Loup City 60, Pleasanton 55
Archbishop Bergan 69, Omaha Christian Academy 39
Aurora 76, Wahoo 74 (OT)
BDS 1, Hampton 0
Bayard 52, Crawford 22
Beatrice 51, Columbus 39
Bennington 73, Nebraska City 31
Bertrand 68, Axtell 61
Bridgeport 64, Leyton 12
Broken Bow 58, North Platte St. Patrick's 45
Centura 60, Sandy Creek 30
Chase County 46, Wauneta-Palisade 35
Clearwater-Orchard 49, CWC 29
Deshler 71, Silver Lake 26
Diller-Odell 38, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 34
Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Blue Hill 53
Dundy County-Stratton 93, Potter-Dix 12
Elkhorn Valley 48, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Elm Creek 52, Southern Valley 41
Exeter-Milligan 50, Osceola 27
Falls City Sacred Heart 69, Sterling 42
Frankfort, KS 63, Pawnee City 53
Giltner 59, High Plains Community 34
Gordon-Rushville 80, Hemingford 53
Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Omaha Gross Catholic 45
Gretna 62, Bishop Neumann 61 (OT)
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Boone Central/Newman Grove 34
Hastings 36, Crete 30
Hershey 60, Gothenburg 44
Howells-Dodge 80, Stanton 43
Humphrey St. Francis 62, Palmer 13
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 61, Clarkson/Leigh 34
Hyannis 61, Creek Valley 53
Johnson County Central 41, Mead 39
Kearney Catholic 46, North Platte 42
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 82, Crofton 61
Lawrence-Nelson 57, Red Cloud 10
Lincoln Christian 80, Fairbury 40
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Norfolk Catholic 37
Malcolm 58, Weeping Water 42
Meridian 45, Dorchester 19
Minatare 45, South Platte 41
Morrill 46, Kimball 39
Nebraska Christian 63, St. Edward 21
Niobrara/Verdigre 43, Elgin Public/Pope John 38
Norris 54, Plattsmouth 41
Northwest 55, Waverly 47
Ogallala 76, Lexington 75 (OT)
Omaha Brownell Talbot 62, Cornerstone Christian 33
Osmond 55, Randolph 27
Overton 65, Loomis 60
Pender 70, Tekamah-Herman 42
Scottsbluff 54, Alliance 36
Shelby-Rising City 65, Cross County 34
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 61, Twin Loup 18
Southern 52, Palmyra 48
Spalding Academy 54, Ewing 37
Sterling, CO 72, Gering 31
Sutton 83, Friend 27
Syracuse 31, Falls City 29
Wakefield 56, Allen 35
Wallace 54, Maywood-Hayes Center 23
Walthill 64, Winnebago 61
Wausa 43, Plainview 32
Wayne 50, Battle Creek 44
West Holt 55, Creighton 45
Wilber-Clatonia 50, Heartland 25
Wilcox-Hildreth 54, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 26
Wisner-Pilger 66, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 41
Wynot 63, Winside 13
Prep Girls Scores
Adams Central 61, Holdrege 38
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Brady 34
Aquinas Catholic 60, Raymond Central 15
Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Christian Academy 15
BDS 69, Hampton 44
Battle Creek 49, Wayne 43
Bayard 46, Crawford 22
Beatrice 38, Columbus 24
Bellevue East 48, Grand Island 40
Bertrand 30, Axtell 18
Bishop Neumann 48, Gretna 24
Blue Hill 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 25
Bridgeport 56, Leyton 33
CWC 66, Clearwater-Orchard 16
Central City 58, Gibbon 24
Centura 47, Sandy Creek 33
Chase County 64, Wauneta-Palisade 34
Clarkson/Leigh 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 35
Cody-Kilgore 56, Hay Springs 3
Crofton 79, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44
Cross County 41, Shelby-Rising City 33
Deshler 47, Silver Lake 35
Diller-Odell 45, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Potter-Dix 8
Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Niobrara/Verdigre 38
Elkhorn Valley 53, Neligh-Oakdale 42
Elm Creek 51, Southern Valley 31
Ewing 70, Spalding Academy 30
Exeter-Milligan 59, Osceola 15
Frankfort, KS 56, Pawnee City 16
Gering 68, Alliance 41
Giltner 50, High Plains Community 25
Gordon-Rushville 61, Hemingford 25
Grand Island Central Catholic 52, Omaha Gross Catholic 41
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 57, Wisner-Pilger 26
Hartington Cedar Catholic 52, Boone Central/Newman Grove 43
Heartland 44, Wilber-Clatonia 20
Hershey 44, Gothenburg 34
Howells-Dodge 40, Stanton 39
Humphrey St. Francis 73, Palmer 20
Hyannis 61, Creek Valley 32
Johnson County Central 51, Mead 46
Kimball 44, Morrill 20
Lawrence-Nelson 36, Red Cloud 31
Lincoln Christian 53, Fairbury 27
Lincoln Lutheran 46, Norfolk Catholic 37
Lincoln Southwest 56, Norfolk 37
Loomis 58, Overton 40
Malcolm 62, Weeping Water 30
Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Wallace 34
Meridian 32, Dorchester 22
Mitchell 48, Scottsbluff 44
Nebraska Christian 59, St. Edward 9
Nebraska City 57, Bennington 54
Norris 51, Plattsmouth 13
North Platte 51, Kearney Catholic 48
North Platte St. Patrick's 45, Broken Bow 39
Ogallala 51, Lexington 32
Omaha Brownell Talbot 73, Cornerstone Christian 13
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 48, Omaha Concordia 46
Pender 51, Tekamah-Herman 36
Pleasanton 54, Arcadia/Loup City 46
Randolph 50, Osmond 24
Sidney 56, Chadron 39
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 53, Twin Loup 10
South Platte 47, Minatare 38
Sutton 48, Friend 24
Syracuse 58, Falls City 37
Waverly 48, Northwest 31
West Holt 53, Creighton 44
Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 27
Winnebago 60, Walthill 46
Wynot 53, Winside 10