SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school boy's preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and last week's ranking.

Class AA

Rank-School FPV TP

1. Yankton (16) 95

2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (4) 71

3. Brandon Valley - 43

4. Rapid City Stevens - 33

5. Lincoln - 32

Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Huron 7, Harrisburg 6, Roosevelt 4, Aberdeen Central 1. 

Class A

Rank-School FPV TP

1. Tea Area (19) 99

2. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 79

3. Pine Ridge - 46

4. Red Cloud - 23

5. St. Thomas More - 21

Others receiving votes: Sioux Valley 13, Parker 8, Madison 4, Dell Rapids 3, Canton 2, Miller 1, Lennox 1.

Class B

Rank-School FPV TP

1. Bridgewater-Emery (16) 92

2. Clark-Willow Lake (2) 73

3. White River - 57

4. Sully Buttes (2) 41

5. Timber Lake - 30

Others receiving votes: De Smet 2, Colome 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Aberdeen Christian 1, Kimball/White Lake 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.

