SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school boy's preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and last week's ranking.
Class AA
Rank-School FPV TP
1. Yankton (16) 95
2. Sioux Falls O'Gorman (4) 71
3. Brandon Valley - 43
4. Rapid City Stevens - 33
5. Lincoln - 32
Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Huron 7, Harrisburg 6, Roosevelt 4, Aberdeen Central 1.
Class A
Rank-School FPV TP
1. Tea Area (19) 99
2. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 79
3. Pine Ridge - 46
4. Red Cloud - 23
5. St. Thomas More - 21
Others receiving votes: Sioux Valley 13, Parker 8, Madison 4, Dell Rapids 3, Canton 2, Miller 1, Lennox 1.
Class B
Rank-School FPV TP
1. Bridgewater-Emery (16) 92
2. Clark-Willow Lake (2) 73
3. White River - 57
4. Sully Buttes (2) 41
5. Timber Lake - 30
Others receiving votes: De Smet 2, Colome 1, Irene-Wakonda 1, Aberdeen Christian 1, Kimball/White Lake 1, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.