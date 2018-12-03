SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school girl's preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and last week's ranking.
Class AA
Rank-School FPV TP
1. Sioux Falls O' Gorman (13) 89
2. Brandon Valley (2) 61
3. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 44
4. Harrisburg - 42
5. Rapid City Stevens (1) 30
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Central (3) 26, Washington 4, Rapid City Central 3, Brookings 1.
Class A
Rank-School FPV TP
1. St. Thomas More (17) 93
2. Lennox (3) 63
3. Winner - 45
4. Sioux Falls Christian - 31
5. Miller - 23
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 21, Hamlin 9, Dell Rapids 5, Vermillion 5, Crow Creek 2, McCook Central/Montrose 2, Pine Ridge 1.
Class B
Rank-School FPV TP
1. Ethan (6) 78
2. Warner (7) 77
3. Castlewood (6) 69
4. Tripp-Delmont-Armour (1) 33
5. Avon - 12
Others receiving votes: De Smet 9, Sully Buttes 6, White River 5, Corsica-Stickney 4, Faith 3, Hanson 2, Irene-Wakonda 2.