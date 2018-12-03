Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school girl's preseason poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points and last week's ranking.

Class AA

Rank-School FPV TP

1. Sioux Falls O' Gorman (13) 89

2. Brandon Valley (2) 61

3. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1) 44

4. Harrisburg - 42

5. Rapid City Stevens (1) 30

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Central (3) 26, Washington 4, Rapid City Central 3, Brookings 1.

Class A

Rank-School FPV TP

1. St. Thomas More (17) 93

2. Lennox (3) 63

3. Winner - 45

4. Sioux Falls Christian - 31

5. Miller - 23

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 21, Hamlin 9, Dell Rapids 5, Vermillion 5, Crow Creek 2, McCook Central/Montrose 2, Pine Ridge 1.

Class B

Rank-School FPV TP

1. Ethan (6) 78

2. Warner (7) 77

3. Castlewood (6) 69

4. Tripp-Delmont-Armour (1) 33

5. Avon - 12

Others receiving votes: De Smet 9, Sully Buttes 6, White River 5, Corsica-Stickney 4, Faith 3, Hanson 2, Irene-Wakonda 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments