SUNDAY AFTERNOON
High games: Dylan Malcom 244, Marv Castle 235, Justin Stroman 234, T.J. Obermeyer 225, Jeffrey Hamblen 224, Missy Emrich 248, Lori Johnson 208, Dani Thach 189, Julie Castle 173, Delores Watkins 168.
High series: Dylan Malcom 652, Jeffrey Hamblen 633, Marv Castle 606, Scott Camm 600, Brandon Loflund 580, Lori Johnson 555, Missy Emrich 500, Dani Thach 496, Anita Mack 451, Kelly Pearson 434.
Team; high game – E-Bowla 775; high series – Bill’s Bunch 2070.
HARMONY MONDAY NIGHT MIXED
High games: Gary Tapper 235, Tim Polley 231-226, Todd Polley 216, Doug Cunningham 215, Michelle Cunningham 193-189, Penny Noble 193, Kathy Moore 181, Cathie Jacobsen 180.
High series: Tim Polley 648, Doug Cunningham 609, Chuck Oorlog 588, Gary Tapper 571, Don Prenger 569, Kathy Moore 512, Michelle Cunningham 510, Penny Noble 509, Cathie Jacobsen 509, Pat Brandes 495.
Team: high game – Prenger Construction 801; high series – The Bowling Store 2276.