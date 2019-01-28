Try 1 month for 99¢

Iowa Pilot Cars Men's Masters

The Iowa Pilot Cars Men’s Masters conducted its first round of qualifying at Plaza Bowl Sunday. The field of 44 was cut in half. The remaining 22 will bowl another five qualifying games at Rush Lanes this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. The top five will then compete in a stepladder format to determine the 2019 Iowa Pilot Cars Men’s Masters champion. The following are the top 22 and their scores.

;Total;Average

Jeff Hawkinson;1160;232

Troy Munhofen;1025;205

Alex Badger;1022;204

Brett Hansen;1015;203

Doug Rush;1010;202

Chad Sorensen;1000;200

Chuck Estochen;991;198

Tom Croskrey;979;196

Randy Jorgensen;976;195

Dusty Baker;966;193

Michael Peck;963;193

Brian Oelke;953;193

Mike Larson;947;189

Michael Putzier;941;188

D.J. Walsh;940;188

Brent Jones;936;187

Korey VonderLieth;934;187

Larry Munhofen;930;186

Tom Hoch;921;184

David Board;916;183

Randy Rollf;913;183

Cory Hofmeister;911;182

