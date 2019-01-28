Iowa Pilot Cars Men's Masters
The Iowa Pilot Cars Men’s Masters conducted its first round of qualifying at Plaza Bowl Sunday. The field of 44 was cut in half. The remaining 22 will bowl another five qualifying games at Rush Lanes this Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. The top five will then compete in a stepladder format to determine the 2019 Iowa Pilot Cars Men’s Masters champion. The following are the top 22 and their scores.
;Total;Average
Jeff Hawkinson;1160;232
Troy Munhofen;1025;205
Alex Badger;1022;204
Brett Hansen;1015;203
Doug Rush;1010;202
Chad Sorensen;1000;200
Chuck Estochen;991;198
Tom Croskrey;979;196
Randy Jorgensen;976;195
Dusty Baker;966;193
Michael Peck;963;193
Brian Oelke;953;193
Mike Larson;947;189
Michael Putzier;941;188
D.J. Walsh;940;188
Brent Jones;936;187
Korey VonderLieth;934;187
Larry Munhofen;930;186
Tom Hoch;921;184
David Board;916;183
Randy Rollf;913;183
Cory Hofmeister;911;182