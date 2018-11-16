Iowa 77, Oregon 69
At New York, N.Y.
IOWA (77)
Jordan Bohannon 3-7 9-10 16, Isaiah Moss 2-5 2-2 8, Joe Wieskamp 1-6 1-2 4, Luka Garza 3-6 4-4 12, Tyler Cook 3-8 3-4 9, Maishe Dailey 1-2 0-1 3, Ryan Kriener 4-7 2-2 11, Riley Till 0-0 0-0 0, Connor McCaffery 1-3 4-4 7, Nicholas Baer 1-8 4-4 7. Totals 19-52 29-33 77.
OREGON (69)
Paul White 3-13 1-2 7, Kenny Wooten 1-4 0-0 2, Bol Bol 5-11 4-6 14, Payton Pritchard 1-9 3-6 5, Ehab Amin 7-16 6-7 25, Will Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Louis King 0-0 0-0 0, Victor Bailey Jr. 4-8 3-3 12, Abu Kigab 2-2 0-0 4, Francis Okoro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 17-24 69.
Halftime – Iowa 39, Oregon 28. Three-point goals – Iowa 10-29 (Garza 2-3, Moss 2-5, McCaffery 1-1, Dailey 1-2, Kriener 1-3, Bohannon 1-4, Wieskamp 1-4, Baer 1-7), Oregon 6-19 (Amin 5-8, Bailey Jr. 1-2, Bol 0-1, Pritchard 0-4, White 0-4). Rebounds – Iowa 45 (Cook 10), Oregon 35 (Bol 9). Assists – Iowa 12 (Bohannon 7), Oregon 14 (Pritchard 5). Total fouls – Iowa 20, Oregon 24. Fouled out – Pritchard. Turnovers – Iowa 15, Oregon 9.