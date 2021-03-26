COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff softball gets home sweep over Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff Chargers weren't afraid of having two outs against them on Friday.
The Chargers scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and that helped them sweep Dakota Wesleyan in a home doubleheader.
The Chargers won Game 1 3-2 in eight innings, then won the second game, 8-4.
The Tigers scored in the top of the eighth inning, as Adrianna Thomason hit a two-out double that gave her team the lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Kylee Lukes led off by being hit with a pitch. Then, the Chargers recorded a pair of outs.
Morgan Moffitt kept the game alive with a walk.
With two runners on, Taylor Graciano hit a fly ball to left field, but the ball was dropped.
Moffitt and Lukes were running hard all the way, and scored on the error made by the Tigers.
Veronica Pitzl scored on a fielder's chioce in the fifth inning.
BCU had six hits, all from different players. Moffitt and Samantha MacDonald each had a double.
Kayla Guerrero ended up getting the Game 1 win, recording the final out of the eighth inning.
Alexis Westercamp was 3-for-4 in Game 2 with four RBIs. She was one of three Chargers who homered in the win.
Lukes and Allie Poston also homered.
BCU scored four runs in the second inning.
BASEBALL
MORNINGSIDE 11, NORTHWESTERN 4: The Mustangs hit five homers to beat the Red Raiders on Friday.
The five who hit homers were Carter Kratz, Jordan Pierce, Hunter Hope, Wade Canaday and Michael Boomgarden.
Canaday had a big day, as he was 4-for-4 with three runs scored.
Hope was 1-for-5 with three RBIs.
Northwestern shortshop Eli Rash also hit a homer in the loss.
Caleb Thomson took the win for Morningside, as he struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings.
This was the first game of a GPAC doubleheader. Game 2 did not finish in time for the Journal's press deadline.
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH DAKOTA 3, WESTERN ILLINOIS 0: South Dakota received kills from nine different individuals during a 25-22, 25-14, 25-13 Summit League victory Friday afternoon over Western Illinois.
Elizabeth Juhnke 18 kills and hit .429 during the three set match as the Coyotes moved to 12-6 overall and 11-3 in Summit League play.
Maddie Wiedenfeld had nine kills, Aimee Adams five, Sami Slaughter four and Madison Harms three as South Dakota produced a .341 hitting percentage in the match, it’s second highest match efficiency of the season.
Madison Jurgens contributed 38 assists and 11 digs while Lolo Weideman had 13 digs for South Dakota.