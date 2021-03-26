COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff softball gets home sweep over Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff Chargers weren't afraid of having two outs against them on Friday.

The Chargers scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and that helped them sweep Dakota Wesleyan in a home doubleheader.

The Chargers won Game 1 3-2 in eight innings, then won the second game, 8-4.

The Tigers scored in the top of the eighth inning, as Adrianna Thomason hit a two-out double that gave her team the lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Kylee Lukes led off by being hit with a pitch. Then, the Chargers recorded a pair of outs.

Morgan Moffitt kept the game alive with a walk.

With two runners on, Taylor Graciano hit a fly ball to left field, but the ball was dropped.

Moffitt and Lukes were running hard all the way, and scored on the error made by the Tigers.

Veronica Pitzl scored on a fielder's chioce in the fifth inning.

BCU had six hits, all from different players. Moffitt and Samantha MacDonald each had a double.

Kayla Guerrero ended up getting the Game 1 win, recording the final out of the eighth inning.