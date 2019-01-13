College Men
At Minneapolis, Minn.
#4 IOWA 24, #18 MINNESOTA 10
157 -- #5 Kaleb Young (I) dec. #9 Steve Bleise, 7-1. 165 -- #2Alex Marinelli (I) pinned Carson Brolsma, 5:55. 174 -- #11 Devin Skatzka (M) dec. Mitch Bowman, 10-9. 184 -- #14 Cash Wilcke (I) dec. Brandon Krone, 9-2. 197 -- #6 Jacob Warner (I) dec. Dylan Anderson, 9-4. 285 -- #2 Gable Steveson (M) maj. dec. Connor Corbin, 12-3. 125 -- #2 Spencer Lee (I) dec. #6 Sean Russell, 4-0. 133 -- #10 Austin DeSanto (I) dec. #7 Ethan Lizak, 6-1. 141 -- #6 Mitch McKee (M) dec. #15 Max Murin, 5-3. 149 -- #12 Pat Lugo (I) maj. dec. Tommy Thorn, 14-0.
NOTE: Iowa deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct after the 133-pound match.
RECORDS: Iowa 7-0, 2-0; Minnesota 8-2, 1-1.