Iowa Prep Cross Country Rankings

Boys 4A

1. Dowling Catholic WDM

2. Pleasant Valley

3. Dubuque Hempstead

4. Johnston

5. Waukee

6. Prairie CR

7. Ankeny Centennial

8. Valley WDM

9. Cedar Falls

10. Iowa City West

11. Ames

12. CR Kennedy

13. Dubuque Senior

14. Iowa City City High

15. DM Roosevelt

Boys 3A

1. Gilbert

2. Carlisle

3. Marion

4. Clear Creek Amana

5. Dallas Center Grimes

6. Decorah

7. Sergeant Bluff Lutton

8. Grinnell

9. Center Point Urbana

10. Mount Vernon Lisbon

11. Waverly-Shell Rock

12. Nevada

13. Bondurant Farrar

14. Benton

15. Humboldt

Boys 2A

1. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon

2. Sioux Center

3. Tipton

4. Bellevue

5. South Hardin

6. Unity Christian

7. Okoboji

8. Monticello

9. Sheldon

10. Crestwood

11. Des Moines Christian

12. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

13. Dike-New Hartford

14. Waukon

15. Roland-Story

Boys 1A

1. Madrid

2. Nodaway Valley

3. South Hamilton

4. Newman

5. Earlham

6. South Winneshiek

7. Pekin

8. Calamus Wheatland

9. Maquoketa Valley

10. ACGC

11. Denver

12. Tri Center

13. Ogden

14. Central Springs

15. Starmont

Girls 4A

1. Johnston

2. Waukee

3. Dubuque Hempstead

4. Iowa City West

5. Dubuque Senior

6. Dowling Catholic WDM

7. DM Roosevelt

8. Pleasant Valley

9. Urbandale

10. Ankeny Centennial

11. Iowa City City High

12. Valley WDM

13. Iowa City Liberty

14. Southeast Polk

15. Cedar Falls

Girls 3A

1. Wahlert

2. Ballard

3. North Polk

4. DCG

5. Spencer

6. Glenwood

7. LeMars

8. Charles City

9. Heelan

10. Solon

11. Atlantic

12. Harlan

13. Carisle

14. Benton

15. Decorah

Girls 2A

1. Mid Prairie-Wellman

2. Wc-Kp

3. Crestwood

4. Panorama

5. Cascade, W Dubuque

6. Williamsburg

7. Okoboji

8. Waukon

9. Monticello

10. Jesup

11. Unity Christian

12. Springville - Central City

13. Dike - New Hartford

14. Danville

15. Aplington-Parkersburg

Girls 1A

1. Logan Magnolia

2. Kee

3. Judson

4. Regina

5. Denver

6. South Winneshiek

7. Pekin

8. Newman

9. Starmont

10. North Linn

11. Saint Edmond

12. Alta Aurelia

13. Earlham

14. Ridge View

15. AHSTW

