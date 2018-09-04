Iowa Prep Cross Country Rankings
Boys 4A
1. Dowling Catholic WDM
2. Pleasant Valley
3. Dubuque Hempstead
4. Johnston
5. Waukee
6. Prairie CR
7. Ankeny Centennial
8. Valley WDM
9. Cedar Falls
10. Iowa City West
11. Ames
12. CR Kennedy
13. Dubuque Senior
14. Iowa City City High
15. DM Roosevelt
Boys 3A
1. Gilbert
2. Carlisle
3. Marion
4. Clear Creek Amana
5. Dallas Center Grimes
6. Decorah
7. Sergeant Bluff Lutton
8. Grinnell
9. Center Point Urbana
10. Mount Vernon Lisbon
11. Waverly-Shell Rock
12. Nevada
13. Bondurant Farrar
14. Benton
15. Humboldt
Boys 2A
1. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon
2. Sioux Center
3. Tipton
4. Bellevue
5. South Hardin
6. Unity Christian
7. Okoboji
8. Monticello
9. Sheldon
10. Crestwood
11. Des Moines Christian
12. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
13. Dike-New Hartford
14. Waukon
15. Roland-Story
Boys 1A
1. Madrid
2. Nodaway Valley
3. South Hamilton
4. Newman
5. Earlham
6. South Winneshiek
7. Pekin
8. Calamus Wheatland
9. Maquoketa Valley
10. ACGC
11. Denver
12. Tri Center
13. Ogden
14. Central Springs
15. Starmont
Girls 4A
1. Johnston
2. Waukee
3. Dubuque Hempstead
4. Iowa City West
5. Dubuque Senior
6. Dowling Catholic WDM
7. DM Roosevelt
8. Pleasant Valley
9. Urbandale
10. Ankeny Centennial
11. Iowa City City High
12. Valley WDM
13. Iowa City Liberty
14. Southeast Polk
15. Cedar Falls
Girls 3A
1. Wahlert
2. Ballard
3. North Polk
4. DCG
5. Spencer
6. Glenwood
7. LeMars
8. Charles City
9. Heelan
10. Solon
11. Atlantic
12. Harlan
13. Carisle
14. Benton
15. Decorah
Girls 2A
1. Mid Prairie-Wellman
2. Wc-Kp
3. Crestwood
4. Panorama
5. Cascade, W Dubuque
6. Williamsburg
7. Okoboji
8. Waukon
9. Monticello
10. Jesup
11. Unity Christian
12. Springville - Central City
13. Dike - New Hartford
14. Danville
15. Aplington-Parkersburg
Girls 1A
1. Logan Magnolia
2. Kee
3. Judson
4. Regina
5. Denver
6. South Winneshiek
7. Pekin
8. Newman
9. Starmont
10. North Linn
11. Saint Edmond
12. Alta Aurelia
13. Earlham
14. Ridge View
15. AHSTW