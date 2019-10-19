{{featured_button_text}}

IOWA 

Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32

Alta-Aurelia 33, St. Edmond 7

Ankeny 90, North 0

Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Bishop Heelan 33, Storm Lake 30

Bondurant Farrar 28, Gilbert 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15

Central Lyon 26, Sioux Center 20, OT

Fort Dodge 57, West 0

Harris-Lake Park def. Siouxland Christian, forfeit

Hinton 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6

IKM-Manning 35, Sioux Central 12

Kingsley-Pierson 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 22

LeMars 30, Spencer 28

Manson Northwest Webster 29, Ridge View 12

OA-BCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0

River Valley 48, West Bend-Mallard 18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Denison-Schleswig 14

Sheldon 40, Okoboji 21

South O'Brien 35, Akron-Westfield 0

Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8

St. Mary's, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0

Treynor 63, MVAOCOU 0

Tri-Center, Neola 28, Westwood 8

Underwood 60, Cherokee 0

West Hancock, Britt 47, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0

West Lyon, Inwood 54, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

West Sioux 48, Unity Christian 6

Western Christian 28, Emmetsburg 7

SOUTH DAKOTA

Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica/Stickney 34

Brandon Valley 47, Harrisburg 21

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Beresford 20

Dakota Valley 41, Vermillion 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Flandreau 12

Gayville-Volin 34, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Sioux Valley 50, Garretson 0

Lennox 32, Madison 28

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Watertown 16

Sioux Falls Washington 40, Rapid City Central 8

Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 35

Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8

Tri-Valley 14, Huron 13

Viborg-Hurley 46, Canistota-Freeman 20

Yankton 41, Douglas 13

NEBRASKA 

Allen 64, Randolph 16

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 42, Archbishop Bergan 36, OT

Battle Creek 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 18

Bloomfield 54, Wynot 28

Crofton 34, Ponca 22

Guardian Angels 46, Homer 0

Hartington-Newcastle 50, Wausa 18

Lutheran High Northeast 76, Madison 28

Oakland-Craig 66, Yutan 7

Omaha Burke 28, Millard North 14

Omaha Central 38, Omaha South 12

Omaha Roncalli 49, Schuyler 7

Omaha Skutt Catholic 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 6

Omaha Westside 50, Columbus 0

Tekamah-Herman 32, Louisville 22

Wakefield 86, Winnebago 22

