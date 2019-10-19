IOWA
Algona 34, Spirit Lake 32
Alta-Aurelia 33, St. Edmond 7
Ankeny 90, North 0
Ankeny Centennial 28, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Bishop Heelan 33, Storm Lake 30
Bondurant Farrar 28, Gilbert 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 12
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 30, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15
Central Lyon 26, Sioux Center 20, OT
Fort Dodge 57, West 0
Harris-Lake Park def. Siouxland Christian, forfeit
Hinton 16, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 6
IKM-Manning 35, Sioux Central 12
Kingsley-Pierson 36, Ar-We-Va, Westside 22
LeMars 30, Spencer 28
Manson Northwest Webster 29, Ridge View 12
OA-BCIG 41, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0
River Valley 48, West Bend-Mallard 18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Denison-Schleswig 14
Sheldon 40, Okoboji 21
South O'Brien 35, Akron-Westfield 0
Southeast Valley 24, Estherville Lincoln Central 8
St. Mary's, Remsen 50, Newell-Fonda 0
Treynor 63, MVAOCOU 0
Tri-Center, Neola 28, Westwood 8
Underwood 60, Cherokee 0
West Hancock, Britt 47, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0
West Lyon, Inwood 54, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
West Sioux 48, Unity Christian 6
Western Christian 28, Emmetsburg 7
SOUTH DAKOTA
Alcester-Hudson 42, Corsica/Stickney 34
Brandon Valley 47, Harrisburg 21
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Beresford 20
Dakota Valley 41, Vermillion 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 35, Flandreau 12
Gayville-Volin 34, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Sioux Valley 50, Garretson 0
Lennox 32, Madison 28
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Watertown 16
Sioux Falls Washington 40, Rapid City Central 8
Sturgis Brown 49, Belle Fourche 35
Sully Buttes 58, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8
Tri-Valley 14, Huron 13
Viborg-Hurley 46, Canistota-Freeman 20
Yankton 41, Douglas 13
NEBRASKA
Allen 64, Randolph 16
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 42, Archbishop Bergan 36, OT
Battle Creek 21, Hartington Cedar Catholic 18
Bloomfield 54, Wynot 28
Crofton 34, Ponca 22
Guardian Angels 46, Homer 0
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Wausa 18
Lutheran High Northeast 76, Madison 28
Oakland-Craig 66, Yutan 7
Omaha Burke 28, Millard North 14
Omaha Central 38, Omaha South 12
Omaha Roncalli 49, Schuyler 7
Omaha Skutt Catholic 47, Omaha Gross Catholic 6
Omaha Westside 50, Columbus 0
Tekamah-Herman 32, Louisville 22
Wakefield 86, Winnebago 22