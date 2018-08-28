Subscribe for 33¢ / day

2018 Sun Valley Club Championship

Men (27 holes)

First Place - Steven Meyer - 91

Second Place - Adam Slate - 100

Third Place - Scott Beckner - 104

Ladies (9 holes)

First Place - Jalene Kuiken - 34

Second Place - Cindy Tudehope - 36

Third Place - Barb Pitts - 37

Sioux City Country Club

Men's Stroke Play Club Championship

Club Champion: Jared Kvidera

Runner-up: Brad Newton

Men's Match Play Club Championship

Champion: Andy Soukup

Runner-Up: Randy Thompson

Women's Stroke Play Club Championship

18-Hole Champion: Mardi Kvidera

Runner-UP: Carol Roge

9-Hole Champion: Teresa Avery

Runner-Up: Carol Roge

Women's Match Play Club Championship

Champion: Teresa Avery

Runner-Up: Mardi Kvidera

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments