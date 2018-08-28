2018 Sun Valley Club Championship
Men (27 holes)
First Place - Steven Meyer - 91
Second Place - Adam Slate - 100
Third Place - Scott Beckner - 104
Ladies (9 holes)
First Place - Jalene Kuiken - 34
Second Place - Cindy Tudehope - 36
Third Place - Barb Pitts - 37
Sioux City Country Club
Men's Stroke Play Club Championship
Club Champion: Jared Kvidera
Runner-up: Brad Newton
Men's Match Play Club Championship
Champion: Andy Soukup
Runner-Up: Randy Thompson
Women's Stroke Play Club Championship
18-Hole Champion: Mardi Kvidera
Runner-UP: Carol Roge
9-Hole Champion: Teresa Avery
Runner-Up: Carol Roge
Women's Match Play Club Championship
Champion: Teresa Avery
Runner-Up: Mardi Kvidera