SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Concordia was hanging with top-seeded Morningside in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men's quarterfinal game on Wednesday. Morningside still had a five-point going into halftime.
Then Morningside caught fire in the second half. The Mustangs hit 22-of-33 shots (66.7 percent) to pull away from Concordia for a 97-74 victory.
The Mustangs advance to the semifinals at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Allee Gym. Morningside improves to 26-2 on the season and Concordia's season is over at 15-16.
Brody Egger hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists for Morningside. Matt Hahn was 8-of-10 from the field and finished with 20 points and three assists and Tyler Borchers had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists. Zach Imig had 11 points and seven assists. Alex Borchers had 10 points and five rebounds. Trey Brown came off the bench and had 12 points.
For Concordia, Carter Kent hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Brevin Sloup hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points. Sammy Adjei scored 18 points off the bench.