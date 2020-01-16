IGHSAU RANKINGS (WEEK 7)

IGHSAU RANKINGS FOR JAN. 16, 2020
Class 1A
;Record;Last Wk
1.;Montezuma;11-0;1
2.;Newell-Fonda;12-0;2
3.;Marquette Catholic;11-1;3
4.;North Mahaska;9-2;4
5.;Bishop Garrigan;12-1;5
6.;MMCRU;11-0;6
7.;Saint Ansgar;11-1;7
8.;East Buchanan;9-2;8
9.;Clarksville;9-1;9
10.;Council Bluffs St. Albert;8-3;14
11.;Kingsley-Pierson;11-1;11
12.;Exira-EHK;11-1;12
13.; entral Decatur;8-1;13
14.;Burlington Notre Dame;11-1;10
15.;Turkey Valley;12-1;NR
Class 2A
;Record;Last Wk
1.;Cascade;11-0;1
2.;West Hancock;14-0;2
3.;North Linn;10-1;3
4.;Osage;9-1;4
5.;MFL-Mar-Mac;12-2;5
6.;West Branch;10-2;6
7.;Van Buren County;10-2;7
8.;Western Christian;7-4;8
9.;Maquoketa Valley;11-1;9
10.;Hudson;11-1;10
11.;AHSTW;11-1;11
12 Mediapolis;12-1;12
13.;Mount Ayr;8-2;13
14.;Panorama;9-2;NR
15.;Emmetsburg;7-3;14
Class 3A
;Record;Last Week
1.;Dike-New Hartford;10-1;3
2.;Crestwood;12-2;2
3.;Bishop Heelan;6-3;1
4.;Clear Lake;10-1;5
5.;Roland-Story;10-1;7
6.;Red Oak;11-2;6
7.; North Polk;7-4;4
8.; Des Moines Christian;11-1;9
9.; Okoboji;12-1;8
10.;H-D-CAL;11-0;12
11.;Davenport Assumption;7-3;10
12.;Estherville-Lincoln Central;9-2;14
13.;West Burlington;9-3;11
14.;West Liberty;10-2;15
15.;Unity Christian;7-3;NR
Class 4A
;Record;Last Week
1.;North Scott;11-0;1
2.;Marion;9-0;2
3.;Center Point-Urbana;10-0;3
4.;Glenwood;12-0;4
5.;Gilbert;9-2;5
6.;Ballard;10-1;6
7.;C,R. Xavier;7-3;8
8.;Lewis Central;7-4;7
9.;Waverly-Shell Rock;10-2;9
10.;Central DeWitt;10-1;10
11.;Grinnell;8-3;15
12.;Mason City;7-6;11
13.;Dallas Center-Grimes;7-4;NR
14.;Carroll;7-3;13
15.;ADM;7-3;NR
Class 5A
;Record;Last Week
1.;Iowa City High;9-0;1
2.;Johnston;12-1;3
3.;Dowling Catholic.10-2.4
4.;C.R. Prairie;10-0;5
5.;Waukee;10-1;6
6.;Southeast Polk;11-1;2
7.;Cedar Falls;8-3;8
8.;Waterloo West;9-2;7
9.;Urbandale;9-3;9
10.;Ankeny Centennial;6-5;10
11.;Davenport North;8-2;12
12.;Ames;6-5;11
13.;Bettendorf;8-4;13
14.;C.B. Lincoln;9-2;14
15.;WDM Valley;6-5;NR