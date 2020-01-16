IGHSAU RANKINGS (WEEK 7)
View Comments
agate

IGHSAU RANKINGS (WEEK 7)

{{featured_button_text}}

IGHSAU RANKINGS FOR JAN. 16, 2020

Class 1A

;Record;Last Wk

1.;Montezuma;11-0;1

2.;Newell-Fonda;12-0;2

3.;Marquette Catholic;11-1;3

4.;North Mahaska;9-2;4

5.;Bishop Garrigan;12-1;5

6.;MMCRU;11-0;6

7.;Saint Ansgar;11-1;7

8.;East Buchanan;9-2;8

9.;Clarksville;9-1;9

10.;Council Bluffs St. Albert;8-3;14

11.;Kingsley-Pierson;11-1;11

12.;Exira-EHK;11-1;12

13.; entral Decatur;8-1;13

14.;Burlington Notre Dame;11-1;10

15.;Turkey Valley;12-1;NR

Class 2A

;Record;Last Wk

1.;Cascade;11-0;1

2.;West Hancock;14-0;2

3.;North Linn;10-1;3

4.;Osage;9-1;4

5.;MFL-Mar-Mac;12-2;5

6.;West Branch;10-2;6

7.;Van Buren County;10-2;7

8.;Western Christian;7-4;8

9.;Maquoketa Valley;11-1;9

10.;Hudson;11-1;10

11.;AHSTW;11-1;11

12 Mediapolis;12-1;12

13.;Mount Ayr;8-2;13

14.;Panorama;9-2;NR

15.;Emmetsburg;7-3;14

Class 3A

;Record;Last Week

1.;Dike-New Hartford;10-1;3

2.;Crestwood;12-2;2

3.;Bishop Heelan;6-3;1

4.;Clear Lake;10-1;5

5.;Roland-Story;10-1;7

6.;Red Oak;11-2;6

7.; North Polk;7-4;4

8.; Des Moines Christian;11-1;9

9.; Okoboji;12-1;8

10.;H-D-CAL;11-0;12

11.;Davenport Assumption;7-3;10

12.;Estherville-Lincoln Central;9-2;14

13.;West Burlington;9-3;11

14.;West Liberty;10-2;15

15.;Unity Christian;7-3;NR

Class 4A

;Record;Last Week

1.;North Scott;11-0;1

2.;Marion;9-0;2

3.;Center Point-Urbana;10-0;3

4.;Glenwood;12-0;4

5.;Gilbert;9-2;5

6.;Ballard;10-1;6

7.;C,R. Xavier;7-3;8

8.;Lewis Central;7-4;7

9.;Waverly-Shell Rock;10-2;9

10.;Central DeWitt;10-1;10

11.;Grinnell;8-3;15

12.;Mason City;7-6;11

13.;Dallas Center-Grimes;7-4;NR

14.;Carroll;7-3;13

15.;ADM;7-3;NR

Class 5A

;Record;Last Week

1.;Iowa City High;9-0;1

2.;Johnston;12-1;3

3.;Dowling Catholic.10-2.4

4.;C.R. Prairie;10-0;5

5.;Waukee;10-1;6

6.;Southeast Polk;11-1;2

7.;Cedar Falls;8-3;8

8.;Waterloo West;9-2;7

9.;Urbandale;9-3;9

10.;Ankeny Centennial;6-5;10

11.;Davenport North;8-2;12

12.;Ames;6-5;11

13.;Bettendorf;8-4;13

14.;C.B. Lincoln;9-2;14

15.;WDM Valley;6-5;NR

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News