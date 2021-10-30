 Skip to main content
Iowa high school football playoff scores for Oct. 29

CLASS 5A

Pod No. 1 

Southeast Polk 57, Johnston 7

Dowling Catholic 38, Linn-Mar 13

Pod No. 2

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23, Dubuque Senior 9

Iowa City High 47, Urbandale 21

Pod No. 3

West Des Moines Valley 35, Ankeny Centennial 21

Pleasant Valley 42, Cedar Falls 14

Pod No. 4

Cedar Rapids Prairie 24, Bettendorf 6

Ankeny 42, Waukee Northwest 3

CLASS 4A

Pod No. 1

Decorah 14, North Scott, 10

Winterset 24, Clear Creek-Amana 17

Pod No. 2

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Burlington 8

Webster City 57, Norwalk 20

Pod No. 3

Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Cedar Rapids Washington 14

Bondurant-Farrar 36, Fort Dodge 9

Pod No. 4

Indianola 41, Carlisle 0

Lewis Central 46, Spencer 16

CLASS 3A

Pod No.1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49, Sioux Center 7

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Algona 14

Pod No. 2

Humboldt 47, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 6

Independence 26, Benton Community 6

Pod No. 3

Harlan 45, Ballard 0

Nevada 34, ADM, Adel 26

Pod No. 4

West Delaware 48, Grinnell 0

Solon 24, Assumption 17

CLASS 2A

Pod No. 1

West Lyon 35, Spirit Lake 7

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, Clear Lake 7

Pod No. 2

Southeast Valley 50, Iowa Falls-Alden 13

OABCIG 34, Greene County 14

Pod No. 3

Williamsburg 35, PCM 0

West Marshall 26, Mid-Prairie 14

Pod No. 4

Waukon 40, Camanche 0

North Fayette Valley 27, Monticello 14

CLASS 1A

Pod No. 1

Underwood 35, Western Christian 0

West Sioux 45, Ridge View 20

Pod No. 2

ACGC 34, South Central Calhoun 14

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

Pod No. 3

Dike-New Hartford 35, Pella Christian 14

Sigourney-Keota 18, Waterloo Columbus 7

Pod No. 4

Beckman Catholic 24, West Branch 7

MFL MarMac 21, Regina, Iowa City 7

CLASS A 

Pod No. 1

West Hancock 31, South O’Brien 7

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, North Butler, Greene 7

Pod No. 2

Woodbury Central 35, Southwest Valley 0

Logan-Magnolia 34, Mount Ayr 7

Pod No. 3

Grundy Center 6, Earlham 0

North Tama 12, Lynnville-Sully 8

Pod No. 4

Wapsie Valley 7, North Linn 6

East Buchanan 12, Lisbon 8

8-PLAYER

Pod No. 1

Remsen St. Mary’s 46, Kingsley-Pierson 6

Don Bosco 54, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 20

Pod No. 2

Easton Valley 60, English Valleys 7

Lansing-New Albin Kee 42, Turkey Valley 40

Pod No. 3 

WACO 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 8

Audubon 62, Montezuma 14

Pod No. 4

CAM, Anita 46, Fremont-Mills 20

Newell-Fonda 39, Lenox 14

