Iowa high school football playoff scores for Oct. 29

CLASS 5A
Pod No. 1
Southeast Polk 57, Johnston 7
Dowling Catholic 38, Linn-Mar 13
Pod No. 2
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23, Dubuque Senior 9
Iowa City High 47, Urbandale 21
Pod No. 3
West Des Moines Valley 35, Ankeny Centennial 21
Pleasant Valley 42, Cedar Falls 14
Pod No. 4
Cedar Rapids Prairie 24, Bettendorf 6
Ankeny 42, Waukee Northwest 3
CLASS 4A
Pod No. 1
Decorah 14, North Scott, 10
Winterset 24, Clear Creek-Amana 17
Pod No. 2
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Burlington 8
Webster City 57, Norwalk 20
Pod No. 3
Waverly-Shell Rock 42, Cedar Rapids Washington 14
Bondurant-Farrar 36, Fort Dodge 9
Pod No. 4
Indianola 41, Carlisle 0
Lewis Central 46, Spencer 16
CLASS 3A
Pod No.1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 49, Sioux Center 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 44, Algona 14
Pod No. 2
Humboldt 47, Hampton-Dumont/CAL 6
Independence 26, Benton Community 6
Pod No. 3
Harlan 45, Ballard 0
Nevada 34, ADM, Adel 26
Pod No. 4
West Delaware 48, Grinnell 0
Solon 24, Assumption 17
CLASS 2A
Pod No. 1
West Lyon 35, Spirit Lake 7
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, Clear Lake 7
Pod No. 2
Southeast Valley 50, Iowa Falls-Alden 13
OABCIG 34, Greene County 14
Pod No. 3
Williamsburg 35, PCM 0
West Marshall 26, Mid-Prairie 14
Pod No. 4
Waukon 40, Camanche 0
North Fayette Valley 27, Monticello 14
CLASS 1A
Pod No. 1
Underwood 35, Western Christian 0
West Sioux 45, Ridge View 20
Pod No. 2
ACGC 34, South Central Calhoun 14
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0
Pod No. 3
Dike-New Hartford 35, Pella Christian 14
Sigourney-Keota 18, Waterloo Columbus 7
Pod No. 4
Beckman Catholic 24, West Branch 7
MFL MarMac 21, Regina, Iowa City 7
CLASS A
Pod No. 1
West Hancock 31, South O’Brien 7
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, North Butler, Greene 7
Pod No. 2
Woodbury Central 35, Southwest Valley 0
Logan-Magnolia 34, Mount Ayr 7
Pod No. 3
Grundy Center 6, Earlham 0
North Tama 12, Lynnville-Sully 8
Pod No. 4
Wapsie Valley 7, North Linn 6
East Buchanan 12, Lisbon 8
8-PLAYER
Pod No. 1
Remsen St. Mary’s 46, Kingsley-Pierson 6
Don Bosco 54, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 20
Pod No. 2
Easton Valley 60, English Valleys 7
Lansing-New Albin Kee 42, Turkey Valley 40
Pod No. 3
WACO 50, Martensdale-St. Marys 8
Audubon 62, Montezuma 14
Pod No. 4
CAM, Anita 46, Fremont-Mills 20
Newell-Fonda 39, Lenox 14