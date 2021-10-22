 Skip to main content
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

CLASS 2A

West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8

Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7

Spirit Lake 46, Osage 20

Waukon 38, West Liberty 24

Monticello 41, Union, LaPorte City 35

Williamsburg 40, Clarke, Osceola 0

West Marshall, State Center 42, Centerville 0

Greene County 55, Roland-Story 14

Central Lyon/GLR 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 23

OABCIG 56, Red Oak 0

Clear Lake 41, Unity Christian, Orange City 28

North Fayette Valley 29, New Hampton 28

Camanche 35. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 20

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Northeast 28

Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 25

PCM 14, Clarinda 13

CLASS 1A

West Sioux, Hawarden 57, West Monona, Onawa 7

South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13

Dike-New Hartford 49, Eagle Grove 0

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 42, South Hardin 6

Regina, Iowa City 41, Cascade 19

Sigourney/Keota 34, Durant 8

Van Meter 77, Pleasantville 14

Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg 3

Western Christian, Hull 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

Woodward-Granger 7, Interstate 35, Truro 0

MFL MarMac 18, Denver 13

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13

West Branch 35, Cardinal, Eldon 6

Pella Christian 42, Mediapolis 21

ACGC 40, South Hamilton, Jewell 22

Ridge View 14, Treynor 0

CLASS A

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70, Tri-Center, Neola 54

West Hancock, Britt 43, Alta-Aurelia 7

Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8

North Linn, Troy Mills 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16

Lisbon 30, Bellevue 27

Lynnville-Sully 40, Highland, Riverside 15

Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20

Woodbury Central, Moville 46, AHSTW, Avoca 12

South O’Brien, Paullina 21, IKM-Manning 7

North Butler 12, Starmont 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Alburnett 6

East Buchanan 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29

North Tama, Traer 23, Wapello 20

Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0

Southwest Valley 53, Ogden 22

Logan-Magnolia 42, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 14

EIGHT-PLAYER

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Springville 12

CAM, Anita 66, East Mills 0

St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Kingsley-Pierson 30, Harris-Lake Park 13

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Tripoli 12

Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8

WACO, Wayland 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36

Montezuma 36, New London 34

Martensdale-St. Marys 74, BGM, Brooklyn 52

Lenox 52, Lamoni 8

Kee, Lansing 50, Northwood-Kensett 45

Audubon 55, Stanton/Essex 20

Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8

GTRA 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28

English Valleys, North English 36, Southeast Warren 15

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 68, Baxter 38

