IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCORES

CLASS 2A
West Lyon, Inwood 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
Southeast Valley 46, Sheldon 7
Spirit Lake 46, Osage 20
Waukon 38, West Liberty 24
Monticello 41, Union, LaPorte City 35
Williamsburg 40, Clarke, Osceola 0
West Marshall, State Center 42, Centerville 0
Greene County 55, Roland-Story 14
Central Lyon/GLR 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 23
OABCIG 56, Red Oak 0
Clear Lake 41, Unity Christian, Orange City 28
North Fayette Valley 29, New Hampton 28
Camanche 35. Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque 20
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35, Northeast 28
Iowa Falls-Alden 35, Davis County, Bloomfield 25
PCM 14, Clarinda 13
CLASS 1A
West Sioux, Hawarden 57, West Monona, Onawa 7
South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 13
Dike-New Hartford 49, Eagle Grove 0
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 42, South Hardin 6
Regina, Iowa City 41, Cascade 19
Sigourney/Keota 34, Durant 8
Van Meter 77, Pleasantville 14
Underwood 49, Nodaway Valley/Orient-Macksburg 3
Western Christian, Hull 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7
Woodward-Granger 7, Interstate 35, Truro 0
MFL MarMac 18, Denver 13
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27, Aplington-Parkersburg 13
West Branch 35, Cardinal, Eldon 6
Pella Christian 42, Mediapolis 21
ACGC 40, South Hamilton, Jewell 22
Ridge View 14, Treynor 0
CLASS A
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70, Tri-Center, Neola 54
West Hancock, Britt 43, Alta-Aurelia 7
Grundy Center 35, Saint Ansgar 8
North Linn, Troy Mills 46, Nashua-Plainfield 16
Lisbon 30, Bellevue 27
Lynnville-Sully 40, Highland, Riverside 15
Mount Ayr 34, Madrid 20
Woodbury Central, Moville 46, AHSTW, Avoca 12
South O’Brien, Paullina 21, IKM-Manning 7
North Butler 12, Starmont 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Alburnett 6
East Buchanan 44, Newman Catholic, Mason City 29
North Tama, Traer 23, Wapello 20
Earlham 28, Belle Plaine 0
Southwest Valley 53, Ogden 22
Logan-Magnolia 42, Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 14
EIGHT-PLAYER
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Springville 12
CAM, Anita 66, East Mills 0
St. Mary’s, Remsen 48, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Kingsley-Pierson 30, Harris-Lake Park 13
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54, Tripoli 12
Easton Valley 69, Dunkerton 8
WACO, Wayland 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36
Montezuma 36, New London 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 74, BGM, Brooklyn 52
Lenox 52, Lamoni 8
Kee, Lansing 50, Northwood-Kensett 45
Audubon 55, Stanton/Essex 20
Newell-Fonda 63, Janesville 8
GTRA 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28
English Valleys, North English 36, Southeast Warren 15
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 68, Baxter 38