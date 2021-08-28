 Skip to main content
Iowa high school football scores for Aug. 27
Iowa high school football scores for Aug. 27

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, IKM-Manning 16

AC/GC 29, Greene County 27, OT

ADM, Adel 41, Gilbert 7

Algona 25, Emmetsburg 0

Alta-Aurelia 21, West Monona 6

Ames 14, Marshalltown 7

Ankeny 49, Waukee 0

Assumption, Davenport 62, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 0

Audubon 48, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21

Baxter 48, Colo-NESCO 20

Beckman, Dyersville 28, Camanche 14

Bedford 66, Lamoni 28

Bellevue 19, Northeast, Goose Lake 12

Bondurant Farrar 47, Ballard 14

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Central Lyon 7

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, River Valley, Correctionville 14

Burlington 39, Washington 18

CAM, Anita 48, Fremont Mills, Tabor 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Epworth, Western Dubuque 14

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 27, Iowa City West 20

Cedar Rapids, Washington 79, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Center Point-Urbana 6, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Central Clinton, DeWitt 30, Davenport, Central 24

Central Decatur, Leon 28, Southwest Valley 0

Central Elkader 30, Clarksville 28

Central Springs 29, Newman Catholic, Mason City 7

Cherokee, Washington 27, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 41, Eagle Grove 6

Clarke, Osceola 43, Saydel 6

Clear Creek-Amana 36, Marion 35

Collins-Maxwell 46, Woodward Academy 13

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9, Louisa-Muscatine 6

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 34, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 16

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 18, Clarinda 6

Denison-Schleswig 28, Carroll 7

Denver 42, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 68, Sioux City, West 6

Des Moines, North 24, Des Moines, Hoover 8

Des Moines, Roosevelt 47, Des Moines, East 0

Dike-New Hartford 35, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 21

Dubuque, Senior 19, Dubuque, Hempstead 6

East Buchanan, Winthrop 24, Highland, Riverside 12

East Marshall, LeGrand 23, BCLUW, Conrad 0

East Mills 53, Woodbine 36

Easton Valley 60, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 14

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 32, Albia 29

Eldon Cardinal 70, Pekin 19

English Valleys, North English 42, Midland, Wyoming 20

Estherville Lincoln Central 34, Storm Lake 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 59, Griswold 8

Fairfield 27, Mount Pleasant 18

Fort Dodge 28, Mason City 13

Fort Madison 43, Keokuk 0

GMG, Garwin 48, Grand View Christian 24

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 0

Glenwood 38, Atlantic 0

Grinnell 37, Benton Community 34

Grundy Center 35, South Hardin 7

Harlan 36, Lewis Central 29

Humboldt 35, Webster City 7

Independence 50, Maquoketa 7

Indianola 42, Ankeny Centennial 13

Iowa City High 41, Iowa City Liberty High School 0

Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, B-G-M 47

Jesup 34, Hudson 9

Johnston 28, Cedar Falls 22

Kee, Lansing 16, West Central, Maynard 0

Lenox 64, Seymour 6

Linn-Mar, Marion 63, Muscatine 14

Logan-Magnolia 40, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14

Lone Tree 38, Central City 8

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 40, North Cedar, Stanwood 22

Mediapolis 44, Wapello 22

Meskwaki Settlement School 68, Janesville 30

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, West Burlington/Notre Dame 13

Missouri Valley 44, Shenandoah 29

Montezuma 56, H-L-V, Victor 20

Monticello 42, Cascade,Western Dubuque 27

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 74, Melcher-Dallas 6

Mount Vernon 47, Anamosa 18

Murray 40, East Union, Afton 8

Nevada 48, Boone 7

Newell-Fonda 54, West Bend-Mallard 12

Newton 41, Knoxville 0

Nodaway Valley 20, Mount Ayr 16

North Linn, Troy Mills 38, Alburnett 0

North Polk, Alleman 34, Dallas Center-Grimes 7

North Scott, Eldridge 41, Davenport, North 7

North Tama, Traer 31, Belle Plaine 14

North Union 21, Okoboji, Milford 20

Norwalk 34, Pella 31, OT

OA-BCIG 36, Ridge View 13

Ogden 33, Perry 0

Oskaloosa 35, Ottumwa 14

PAC-LM 28, Manson Northwest Webster 12

PCM, Monroe 30, Davis County, Bloomfield 14

Panorama, Panora 26, Colfax-Mingo 21

Pella Christian 56, Des Moines Christian 22

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 27, Pleasant Valley 21

Regina, Iowa City 16, Williamsburg 14

Riverside, Oakland 41, Red Oak 20

Ruthven-Ayrshire 42, Kingsley-Pierson 38

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36, LeMars 7

Sidney 46, Wayne, Corydon 6

Sigourney-Keota 23, Durant-Bennett 20

Sioux Center 31, Sheldon 0

Sioux City, East 43, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7

Solon 63, West Liberty 0

South Central Calhoun 48, East Sac County 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 48, Roland-Story, Story City 20

South O'Brien, Paullina 14, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 8

Southeast Polk 13, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 7

Southeast Valley 28, Interstate 35,Truro 0

Spirit Lake 27, Spencer 13

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 62, Ar-We-Va, Westside 56, OT

St. Mary's, Remsen 44, Harris-Lake Park 14

Stanton 54, Martensdale-St. Marys 14

Sumner-Fredericksburg 20, Starmont 6

Treynor 35, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 14, Edgewood-Colesburg 0

Underwood 50, Tri-Center, Neola 14

Union Community, LaPorte City 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 21

Unity Christian 21, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 15

Urbandale 13, Bettendorf 3

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Waukee Northwest 41, 2OT

Van Meter 42, Earlham 0

WACO, Wayland 56, Springville 24

West Branch 12, Lisbon 6

West Central Valley, Stuart 7, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

West Delaware, Manchester 41, Wahlert, Dubuque 7

West Hancock, Britt 28, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

West Harrison, Mondamin 58, Siouxland Christian 6

West Lyon, Inwood 28, Western Christian 0

West Marshall, State Center 45, South Tama County, Tama 6

West Sioux 73, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 21

Westwood, Sloan 43, MVAO-CO-U 8

Wilton 21, Tipton 6

Winfield-Mount Union 84, Moravia 34

Winterset 26, Carlisle 3

Woodbury Central, Moville 52, Hinton 0

Woodward-Granger 33, Madrid 0

