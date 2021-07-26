IOWA LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

At Pulaski Park, Sioux City
;W-L;Runs Allowed
Ottumwa;2-0;8
Davenport SE;2-0;11
Johnston;1-1;8
Grandview;1-1;14
Morningside;0-2;10
Grinnell;0-2;21
Saturday's scores
Davenport Southeast 8, Johnston 7
Grandview 4, Grinnell 3
Ottumwa 4, Morningside 1
Sunday's scores
Ottumwa 17, Grinnell 7 (4 innings)
Davenport Southeast 6, Morningside 4
Johnston 11, Grandview 0 (4 innings)
Monday's games
Grandview at Morningside, 4 p.m.
Davenport SE vs. Ottumwa, late
Johnston vs. Grinnell, late
Tuesday's games
Morningside vs. Grinnell, 4 p.m.
Johnston vs. Ottumwa, 6 p.m.