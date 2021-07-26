 Skip to main content
IOWA LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
At Pulaski Park, Sioux City

;W-L;Runs Allowed

Ottumwa;2-0;8

Davenport SE;2-0;11

Johnston;1-1;8

Grandview;1-1;14

Morningside;0-2;10

Grinnell;0-2;21

Saturday's scores 

Davenport Southeast 8, Johnston 7

Grandview 4, Grinnell 3

Ottumwa 4, Morningside 1

Sunday's scores

Ottumwa 17, Grinnell 7 (4 innings)

Davenport Southeast 6, Morningside 4

Johnston 11, Grandview 0 (4 innings)

Monday's games

Grandview at Morningside, 4 p.m.

Davenport SE vs. Ottumwa, late

Johnston vs. Grinnell, late

Tuesday's games

Morningside vs. Grinnell, 4 p.m.

Johnston vs. Ottumwa, 6 p.m.

Grandview vs. Davenport Southeast, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's games 

Davenport Southeast vs. Grinnell, 4 p.m.

Johnston versus Morningside, 6 p.m.

Grandview vs. Ottumwa, 8 p.m.

