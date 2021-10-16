 Skip to main content
Iowa prep football scores for Oct. 15

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17

ADM, Adel 52, Knoxville 0

AGWSR, Ackley 30, West Fork, Sheffield 10

Alburnett 13, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9

Ames 38, Des Moines, Lincoln 36

Ankeny 48, Waukee Northwest 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 42, East Marshall, LeGrand 15

Atlantic 40, Saydel 12

Audubon 49, Woodbine 24

Ballard 49, Algona 21

Baxter 72, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Beckman, Dyersville 41, MFL-Mar-Mac 7

Bedford 60, East Union, Afton 31

Bellevue 7, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 6

Benton Community 42, Maquoketa 12

Bettendorf 28, Cedar Falls 0

Boone 58, Perry 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 41, MOC-Floyd Valley 7

Burlington 20, Iowa City Liberty High School 18

CAM, Anita 74, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6

Camanche 34, Tipton 14

Carlisle 21, Norwalk 14

Cascade,Western Dubuque def. Postville, forfeit

Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, Newton 24

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 24, Johnston 10

Cedar Rapids, Washington 35, Oskaloosa 0

Centerville 54, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Central City 46, Central Elkader 12

Central Lyon 45, Okoboji, Milford 14

Charles City 30, South Tama County, Tama 27, OT

Clarinda 44, Red Oak 0

Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 7

Colfax-Mingo def. Wayne, Corydon, forfeit

Colo-NESCO 48, GMG, Garwin 12

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37, Des Moines, East 7

Davenport, North 34, Muscatine 13

Decorah 37, Waterloo, East 0

Denver 47, South Hardin 7

Des Moines, Roosevelt 47, Sioux City, East 26

Dike-New Hartford 55, Central Springs 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville def. Meskwaki Settlement School, forfeit

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Valley, West Des Moines 27

Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Waterloo, West 14

Earlham 49, Riverside, Oakland 21

East Buchanan, Winthrop 40, South Winneshiek, Calmar 16

Easton Valley 51, Kee, Lansing 46

Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Midland, Wyoming 20

Emmetsburg 22, Western Christian 16

English Valleys, North English 54, Winfield-Mount Union 18

Estherville Lincoln Central 45, PAC-LM 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 15

Fort Dodge 43, Denison-Schleswig 8

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25, Forest City 14

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 22, Alta-Aurelia 3

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, Collins-Maxwell 6

Glenwood 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Greene County 49, Clarke, Osceola 3

Grundy Center 28, North Tama, Traer 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, Center Point-Urbana 6

Harlan 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

Harris-Lake Park 35, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 13

Highland, Riverside 49, Pekin 14

Humboldt 19, Nevada 15

IKM-Manning 35, Ogden 21

Indianola 34, Bondurant Farrar 16

Interstate 35,Truro 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 7

Iowa Falls-Alden 34, Chariton 7

Janesville 56, Dunkerton 18

Keokuk 26, West Burlington/Notre Dame 21

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Siouxland Christian 8

Lenox 52, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, OT

Lewis Central 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 10

Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Davenport, Central 13

Lisbon 36, Starmont 21

Logan-Magnolia 41, Lawton-Bronson 0

Lone Tree 42, Iowa Valley, Marengo 40

Lynnville-Sully 25, Belle Plaine 8

Madrid 21, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12

Manson Northwest Webster 18, Woodward-Granger 13

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 27, Sidney 14

Marshalltown 68, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 25

Martensdale-St. Marys def. Seymour, forfeit

Mason City 22, Marion 21

Mediapolis def. Louisa-Muscatine, forfeit

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 32

Montezuma def. Woodward Academy, forfeit

Monticello 34, Northeast, Goose Lake 14

Moravia 35, Murray 34

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 59, Grand View Christian 10

Mount Ayr 41, Southwest Valley 33

Mount Vernon 34, Central Clinton, DeWitt 14

Nashua-Plainfield 20, Hudson 18, OT

New Hampton 32, Clear Lake 28

New London 32, H-L-V, Victor 6

Newell-Fonda 48, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6

Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, North Union 35

Nodaway Valley 36, Panorama, Panora 14

North Fayette Valley 39, Oelwein 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 50, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

North Polk, Alleman 39, Gilbert 7

North Scott, Eldridge 35, Fort Madison 0

Northwood-Kensett 53, Bishop Garrigan 14

OA-BCIG 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26

Osage 36, Crestwood, Cresco 7

Ottumwa 36, Des Moines, North 28

PCM, Monroe 43, Roland-Story, Story City 20

Pella 28, Clear Creek-Amana 9

Pella Christian 42, Central Decatur, Leon 7

Pleasant Valley 28, Dubuque, Senior 14

Pleasantville 29, Eldon Cardinal 28

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 50, Iowa City West 14

Regina, Iowa City 34, Durant-Bennett 16

Riceville 58, Clarksville 34

Ridge View 24, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Ruthven-Ayrshire 64, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 13

Saint Ansgar 49, Lake Mills 18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9

Shenandoah 19, Des Moines Christian 14

Sigourney-Keota 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Sioux Center 45, Carroll 6

Sioux City, North 27, Sioux City, West 6

Solon 35, Grinnell 17

South Central Calhoun 48, Belmond-Klemme 12

South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Eagle Grove 0

South O'Brien, Paullina 56, Hinton 24

Southeast Polk 16, Ankeny Centennial 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Lamoni 34

Spencer 42, LeMars 27

Spirit Lake 21, Southeast Valley 14

Springville 63, Calamus-Wheatland 13

St. Mary's, Remsen 53, Glidden-Ralston 0

Stanton 44, East Mills 18

Treynor 42, MVAOCOU 0

Tri-Center, Neola 51, Westwood, Sloan 14

Tripoli 66, Rockford 12

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, West Central, Maynard 8

Underwood 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

Unity Christian 28, Sheldon 0

Urbandale 35, Waukee 0

Van Meter 41, AC/GC 7

Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Jesup 0

Wapello 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Washington 17, Fairfield 14

Waukon 59, Union Community, LaPorte City 28

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 39

Webster City 41, Storm Lake 6

West Bend-Mallard 63, River Valley, Correctionville 8

West Branch 28, Wilton 12

West Delaware, Manchester 25, Independence 14

West Hancock, Britt 36, North Butler, Greene 0

West Harrison, Mondamin 78, Griswold 24

West Liberty 42, Anamosa 21

West Lyon, Inwood 50, Cherokee, Washington 0

West Marshall, State Center 53, Albia 8

West Monona 50, East Sac County 13

West Sioux 26, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 14

Williamsburg 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Winterset 53, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 60, Missouri Valley 8

