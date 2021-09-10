Iowa prep football scores for Sept. 10

ADM, Adel 38, North Polk, Alleman 35
AGWSR, Ackley 42, BCLUW, Conrad 14
Akron-Westfield 33, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14
Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13
Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26
Ankeny 27, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13
Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7
Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24
Ar-We-Va, Westside 45, Glidden-Ralston 31
Atlantic 37, Shenandoah 13
Audubon 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 20
Ballard 26, Boone 0
Baxter 72, Woodward Academy 22
Beckman, Dyersville 48, Monticello 21
Benton Community 28, Marion 6
Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6
Bishop Garrigan 34, West Bend-Mallard 29
Bondurant Farrar 48, Gilbert 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40
CAM, Anita 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
Carlisle 62, Knoxville 8
Carroll 24, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Cedar Falls 24, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 21
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Wahlert, Dubuque 9
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Center Point-Urbana 28, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
Central Clinton, DeWitt 44, Clinton 28
Central Decatur, Leon 14, Panorama, Panora 5
Cherokee, Washington 43, MVAO-CO-U 0
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26, Forest City 14
Clarke, Osceola 54, Perry 0
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0
Clear Creek-Amana 48, Washington 14
Colfax-Mingo 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 32
Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 14
Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Des Moines, Lincoln 38, Des Moines, East 14
Des Moines, Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0
Dike-New Hartford 48, Clear Lake 17
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Collins-Maxwell 8
Dubuque, Hempstead 39, Iowa City West 31
Dubuque, Senior 27, Davenport, North 23
Earlham 51, Sidney 0
East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Starmont 19
East Mills 71, Griswold 12
Easton Valley 61, Midland, Wyoming 8
Eldon Cardinal 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 38
Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Iowa City Liberty High School 10
Fort Dodge 36, Waterloo, East 6
Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6
Glenwood 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Greene County 13, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3
Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 20
Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
Harlan 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26
Harris-Lake Park 28, Kingsley-Pierson 8
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O'Brien, Paullina 0
Humboldt 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 28
Independence 45, West Liberty 0
Indianola 44, Pella 37
Iowa City High 43, Ames 5
Iowa Falls-Alden 17, South Hardin 14
Janesville 34, Tripoli 14
Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16
Kee, Lansing 66, Springville 39
Keokuk 31, Mount Pleasant 21
Lenox 54, Bedford 12
Lewis Central 31, Norwalk 3
Linn-Mar, Marion 18, Pleasant Valley 7
Lisbon 18, Alburnett 6
Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood, Sloan 24
Lone Tree 66, H-L-V, Victor 40
MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Osage 28
Manson Northwest Webster 30, Okoboji, Milford 28
Martensdale-St. Marys 32, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26
Mason City 35, Charles City 0
Mediapolis 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7
Montezuma 67, B-G-M 32
Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0
Murray 32, Lamoni 8
Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0
Nevada 64, Roland-Story, Story City 7
New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20
Newell-Fonda 63, River Valley, Correctionville 18
Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Belmond-Klemme 0
Newton 42, Marshalltown 7
Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0
North Butler, Greene 51, West Fork, Sheffield 7
North Cedar, Stanwood 26, Pekin 9
North Fayette Valley 64, Postville 0
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 13
North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Bellevue 14
North Scott, Eldridge 38, Assumption, Davenport 14
North Tama, Traer 30, Hudson 6
Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Durant-Bennett 28
Ogden 27, Madrid 21
Oskaloosa 24, Burlington 19
Pella Christian 21, PCM, Monroe 7
Regina, Iowa City def. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, forfeit
Ridge View 41, West Monona 0
Riverside, Oakland 29, Mount Ayr 26
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Northwood-Kensett 21
Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26
Sigourney-Keota 42, Centerville 7
Sioux Center 20, West Lyon, Inwood 13
Sioux City, East 42, LeMars 13
Sioux City, West 40, Des Moines, Hoover 12
Solon 28, Williamsburg 14
South Central Calhoun 41, Emmetsburg 10
Southeast Polk 27, Waukee Northwest 7
Southeast Valley 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15
Southwest Valley 14, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12
Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14
Spirit Lake 22, Western Christian 21
St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Siouxland Christian 0
Stanton 68, East Union, Afton 8
Treynor 20, Clarinda 13
Tri-Center, Neola 56, Missouri Valley 30
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Rockford 12
Underwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7
Valley, West Des Moines 21, Urbandale 14, OT
Van Buren, Keosauqua 57, Louisa-Muscatine 12
Van Meter 28, Winterset 13
WACO, Wayland 38, English Valleys, North English 13
Wapello 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 21
Waterloo, West 45, Davenport, West 7
Waukon 42, Crestwood, Cresco 6
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14
West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0
West Delaware, Manchester 42, Decorah 21
West Hancock, Britt 54, Lake Mills 0
West Marshall, State Center 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 0
Wilton 39, Highland, Riverside 14
Woodbine 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12
Woodbury Central, Moville 41, IKM-Manning 14
Woodward-Granger 35, Interstate 35,Truro 21