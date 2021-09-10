 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa prep football scores for Sept. 10
0 Comments
agate
PREP FOOTBALL

Iowa prep football scores for Sept. 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ADM, Adel 38, North Polk, Alleman 35

AGWSR, Ackley 42, BCLUW, Conrad 14

Akron-Westfield 33, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 14

Algona 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13

Alta-Aurelia 43, Hinton 26

Ankeny 27, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13

Ankeny Centennial 42, Waukee 7

Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Jesup 24

Ar-We-Va, Westside 45, Glidden-Ralston 31

Atlantic 37, Shenandoah 13

Audubon 63, Fremont Mills, Tabor 20

Ballard 26, Boone 0

Baxter 72, Woodward Academy 22

Beckman, Dyersville 48, Monticello 21

Benton Community 28, Marion 6

Bettendorf 27, Muscatine 6

Bishop Garrigan 34, West Bend-Mallard 29

Bondurant Farrar 48, Gilbert 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 56, Unity Christian 0

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40

CAM, Anita 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 14

Carlisle 62, Knoxville 8

Carroll 24, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Cedar Falls 24, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 21

Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, Wahlert, Dubuque 9

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Center Point-Urbana 28, Union Community, LaPorte City 7

Central Clinton, DeWitt 44, Clinton 28

Central Decatur, Leon 14, Panorama, Panora 5

Cherokee, Washington 43, MVAO-CO-U 0

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26, Forest City 14

Clarke, Osceola 54, Perry 0

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0

Clear Creek-Amana 48, Washington 14

Colfax-Mingo 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 32

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 35, Denison-Schleswig 14

Denver 37, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Des Moines, Lincoln 38, Des Moines, East 14

Des Moines, Roosevelt 45, Ottumwa 0

Dike-New Hartford 48, Clear Lake 17

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 60, Collins-Maxwell 8

Dubuque, Hempstead 39, Iowa City West 31

Dubuque, Senior 27, Davenport, North 23

Earlham 51, Sidney 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 28, Starmont 19

East Mills 71, Griswold 12

Easton Valley 61, Midland, Wyoming 8

Eldon Cardinal 42, Davis County, Bloomfield 38

Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Iowa City Liberty High School 10

Fort Dodge 36, Waterloo, East 6

Fort Madison 55, Fairfield 14

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Dunkerton 6

Glenwood 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Greene County 13, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3

Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 20

Grundy Center 35, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0

Harlan 55, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26

Harris-Lake Park 28, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 26, South O'Brien, Paullina 0

Humboldt 38, Estherville Lincoln Central 28

Independence 45, West Liberty 0

Indianola 44, Pella 37

Iowa City High 43, Ames 5

Iowa Falls-Alden 17, South Hardin 14

Janesville 34, Tripoli 14

Johnston 17, Dallas Center-Grimes 16

Kee, Lansing 66, Springville 39

Keokuk 31, Mount Pleasant 21

Lenox 54, Bedford 12

Lewis Central 31, Norwalk 3

Linn-Mar, Marion 18, Pleasant Valley 7

Lisbon 18, Alburnett 6

Logan-Magnolia 51, Westwood, Sloan 24

Lone Tree 66, H-L-V, Victor 40

MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Osage 28

Manson Northwest Webster 30, Okoboji, Milford 28

Martensdale-St. Marys 32, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26

Mason City 35, Charles City 0

Mediapolis 35, West Burlington/Notre Dame 7

Montezuma 67, B-G-M 32

Mount Vernon 49, Tipton 0

Murray 32, Lamoni 8

Nashua-Plainfield 28, Central Springs 0

Nevada 64, Roland-Story, Story City 7

New Hampton 50, Oelwein 20

Newell-Fonda 63, River Valley, Correctionville 18

Newman Catholic, Mason City 47, Belmond-Klemme 0

Newton 42, Marshalltown 7

Nodaway Valley 6, Red Oak 0

North Butler, Greene 51, West Fork, Sheffield 7

North Cedar, Stanwood 26, Pekin 9

North Fayette Valley 64, Postville 0

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 13

North Linn, Troy Mills 43, Bellevue 14

North Scott, Eldridge 38, Assumption, Davenport 14

North Tama, Traer 30, Hudson 6

Northeast, Goose Lake 42, Durant-Bennett 28

Ogden 27, Madrid 21

Oskaloosa 24, Burlington 19

Pella Christian 21, PCM, Monroe 7

Regina, Iowa City def. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, forfeit

Ridge View 41, West Monona 0

Riverside, Oakland 29, Mount Ayr 26

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, Northwood-Kensett 21

Saint Ansgar 40, North Union 26

Sigourney-Keota 42, Centerville 7

Sioux Center 20, West Lyon, Inwood 13

Sioux City, East 42, LeMars 13

Sioux City, West 40, Des Moines, Hoover 12

Solon 28, Williamsburg 14

South Central Calhoun 41, Emmetsburg 10

Southeast Polk 27, Waukee Northwest 7

Southeast Valley 34, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 15

Southwest Valley 14, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 12

Spencer 49, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Spirit Lake 22, Western Christian 21

St. Mary's, Remsen 70, Siouxland Christian 0

Stanton 68, East Union, Afton 8

Treynor 20, Clarinda 13

Tri-Center, Neola 56, Missouri Valley 30

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Rockford 12

Underwood 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7

Valley, West Des Moines 21, Urbandale 14, OT

Van Buren, Keosauqua 57, Louisa-Muscatine 12

Van Meter 28, Winterset 13

WACO, Wayland 38, English Valleys, North English 13

Wapello 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 21

Waterloo, West 45, Davenport, West 7

Waukon 42, Crestwood, Cresco 6

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Webster City 14

West Branch 52, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

West Delaware, Manchester 42, Decorah 21

West Hancock, Britt 54, Lake Mills 0

West Marshall, State Center 38, South Hamilton, Jewell 0

Wilton 39, Highland, Riverside 14

Woodbine 64, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12

Woodbury Central, Moville 41, IKM-Manning 14

Woodward-Granger 35, Interstate 35,Truro 21

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dakota Valley vs Lennox football highlights

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News