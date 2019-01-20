agate Local Scores 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Local ScoresWOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL South Dakota vs. Omaha MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL South Dakota vs. Omaha Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Work Omaha South Dakota Woman Man Score Load comments Most Popular OUR OPINION: Steve King should resign Aundrea S. Spreng Ex-Sergeant Bluff building inspector sues city, mayor; claims he was asked to ignore violations Prince Hydraulics shuts down Friday; roughly 40 jobs eliminated Mitchell B. Lanning