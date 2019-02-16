Try 1 month for 99¢

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ames 61, West 47

Bishop Heelan 56, Webster City 46

Denison-Schleswig 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 54 (OT)

Le Mars 47, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Briar Cliff 75, College of Saint Mary 70

Hastings 81, Dordt 56

Jamestown 70, Morningside 69

Minnesota State 90, Wayne State 82

Northwestern 67, Midland 54

South Dakota 83, Western Illinois 61

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hastings 81, Dordt 79

Jamestown 88, Morningside 75

Northwestern 105, Midland 99

South Dakota 80, Western Illinois 67

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Dordt 5, Jamestown 2

Lyon 7, Northwestern 3

Morningside 10, York 2

Morningside 8, Dickinson State 2

Northwestern 5, Lindenwood-Belleville 3

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Briar Cliff 8, Jarvis Christian 1

Baker 6, Briar Cliff 5

