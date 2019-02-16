PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ames 61, West 47
Bishop Heelan 56, Webster City 46
Denison-Schleswig 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 54 (OT)
Le Mars 47, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Briar Cliff 75, College of Saint Mary 70
Hastings 81, Dordt 56
Jamestown 70, Morningside 69
Minnesota State 90, Wayne State 82
Northwestern 67, Midland 54
South Dakota 83, Western Illinois 61
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hastings 81, Dordt 79
Jamestown 88, Morningside 75
Northwestern 105, Midland 99
South Dakota 80, Western Illinois 67
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dordt 5, Jamestown 2
Lyon 7, Northwestern 3
Morningside 10, York 2
Morningside 8, Dickinson State 2
Northwestern 5, Lindenwood-Belleville 3
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Briar Cliff 8, Jarvis Christian 1
Baker 6, Briar Cliff 5