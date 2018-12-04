Basketball
Tuesday
IOWA GIRLS
Bishop Heelan 65, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54
Woodbury Central 64, Lawton-Bronson 58
Newell-Fonda 88, Pocahontas Area 35
South O’Brien 67, Harris-Lake Park 44
West Sioux 57, Akron-Westfield 51
OABCIG 57, MVAOCOU 37
Hinton 66, Remsen St. Mary’s 44
Cherokee 78, Estherville-Lincoln Central 44
Kingsley-Pierson 65, Westwood 64 (ot)
Carroll 54, Denison-Schleswig 53
MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Sheldon 54
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 47, Clay Central-Everly 27
Le Mars 64, Spencer 27
Lewis Central 53, Glenwood 47
Okoboji 60, Rock Valley 59
Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 23
Spirit Lake 43, Western Christian 24
Sioux Center 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 67, Alta-Aurelia 11
South Central Calhoun 54, Webster City 43
IOWA BOYS
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68, Bishop Heelan 53
Sioux Central 47, Alta-Aurelia 36
South O’Brien 71, Harris-Lake Park 50
MOC-Floyd Valley 53, Sheldon 33
West Lyon 64, Central Lyon 41
Le Mars 75, Spencer 69
NEBRASKA GIRLS
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Emerson-Hubbard 20
Creighton 47, Wausa 40
Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Hartington-Newcastle 61, Wakefield 34
Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58
Oakland-Craig 42, Clarkson/Leigh 29
Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Gretna 32
West Point-Beemer 38, Stanton 26