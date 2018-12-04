Try 1 month for 99¢

Basketball

Tuesday

IOWA GIRLS

Bishop Heelan 65, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54

Woodbury Central 64, Lawton-Bronson 58

Newell-Fonda 88, Pocahontas Area 35

South O’Brien 67, Harris-Lake Park 44

West Sioux 57, Akron-Westfield 51

OABCIG 57, MVAOCOU 37

Hinton 66, Remsen St. Mary’s 44

Cherokee 78, Estherville-Lincoln Central 44

Kingsley-Pierson 65, Westwood 64 (ot)

Carroll 54, Denison-Schleswig 53

MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Sheldon 54

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 47, Clay Central-Everly 27

Le Mars 64, Spencer 27

Lewis Central 53, Glenwood 47

Okoboji 60, Rock Valley 59

Ruthven-Ayrshire 58, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 23

Spirit Lake 43, Western Christian 24

Sioux Center 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 67, Alta-Aurelia 11

South Central Calhoun 54, Webster City 43

IOWA BOYS

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 68, Bishop Heelan 53

Sioux Central 47, Alta-Aurelia 36

South O’Brien 71, Harris-Lake Park 50

MOC-Floyd Valley 53, Sheldon 33

West Lyon 64, Central Lyon 41

Le Mars 75, Spencer 69

NEBRASKA GIRLS

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 71, Emerson-Hubbard 20

Creighton 47, Wausa 40

Elgin Public/Pope John 62, Neligh-Oakdale 38

Hartington-Newcastle 61, Wakefield 34

Homer 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58

Oakland-Craig 42, Clarkson/Leigh 29

Omaha Gross Catholic 50, Gretna 32

West Point-Beemer 38, Stanton 26

