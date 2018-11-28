Try 1 month for 99¢

Basketball

Wednesday

College Women

Coe 86, Buena Vista 56

GPAC

Morningside 84, Concordia 75

Northwestern 91, Dordt 84

Dakota Wesleyan 73, Briar Cliff 68

Hastings 70, Midland 65

College of St. Mary 68, Doane 67

Mount Marty 78, Jamestown 64

Tuesday

High School

IOWA GIRLS

ADM, Adel 62, Pella Christian 51

AGWSR, Ackley 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63

Alburnett 54, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 44

Ames 54, Mason City 52

Ankeny 63, Des Moines, North 24

Ankeny Christian Academy 56, Grand View Christian 25

Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 23

Ar-We-Va, Westside 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51

Assumption, Davenport 46, Muscatine 35

Ballard 68, Norwalk 27

Beckman, Dyersville 52, Benton Community 43

Bedford 61, Essex 13

Bellevue 41, Monticello 31

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 61, Central City 48

Bettendorf 56, Davenport, North 54

Bishop Garrigan 53, Belmond-Klemme 32

CAM, Anita 69, Paton-Churdan 50

Carroll 54, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41

Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Decorah 16

Center Point-Urbana 73, Solon 40

Central Clinton, DeWitt 46, Clear Creek-Amana 41

Central Decatur, Leon 68, Des Moines Christian 56

Central Elkader 58, West Central, Maynard 25

Central Lee, Donnellson 77, New London 39

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, George-Little Rock 62

Chariton 53, Davis County, Bloomfield 33

Cherokee, Washington 73, Emmetsburg 32

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, South Hardin 21

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Postville 12

Clear Lake 62, West Fork, Sheffield 30

Clinton 55, Davenport, West 10

Colfax-Mingo 48, H-L-V, Victor 42

Colo-NESCO 67, Collins-Maxwell 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Carlisle 30

Denver 67, Union Community, LaPorte City 45

Dike-New Hartford 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48

Dunkerton 57, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 28

East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 6

East Union, Afton 47, Diagonal 25

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 35, Centerville 31

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44

Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 42

GMG, Garwin 55, Baxter 40

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 62, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16

Glenwood 64, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55

Glidden-Ralston 57, Woodbine 21

Grundy Center 67, Hudson 43

Holy Trinity 44, Danville 33

IKM-Manning 68, Audubon 44

Iowa City Liberty High School 40, Fort Madison 31

Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Bondurant Farrar 42

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 58, Lone Tree 55

Janesville 44, Clarksville 35, OT

Jesup 59, BCLUW, Conrad 34

Johnston 77, Marshalltown 17

Kee, Lansing 46, South Winneshiek, Calmar 33

Kingsley-Pierson 89, Lawton-Bronson 63

Knoxville 69, Albia 17

Lamoni 48, Murray 42

LeMars 42, Unity Christian, Orange City 32

Lenox 67, Orient-Macksburg 30

Lisbon 44, Starmont 33

MOC-Floyd Valley 44, Boyden-Hull 42

Maquoketa 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 25

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 61, Akron-Westfield 47

Marion 57, Williamsburg 20

Martensdale-St. Marys 36, Interstate 35,Truro 35

Mediapolis 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 18

Meskwaki Settlement School 60, North Tama, Traer 51

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 54, West Liberty 40

Montezuma 69, Lynnville-Sully 35

Newell-Fonda 89, Spencer 40

Nodaway Valley 48, Clarinda 12

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Calamus-Wheatland 26

North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, B-G-M, Brooklyn 15

North Polk, Alleman 79, Pella 51

North Scott, Eldridge 66, Burlington 19

Northwood-Kensett 30, North Butler, Greene 20

Okoboji, Milford 54, Sioux Center 47

Osage 49, Newman Catholic, Mason City 26

Oskaloosa 42, Fairfield 40

Pekin 52, Winfield-Mount Union 16

Pleasant Valley 72, Davenport, Central 45

Pleasantville 51, Melcher-Dallas 20

Regina, Iowa City 57, Tipton 55

Rock Valley 71, Sheldon 50

Rockford 53, Nashua-Plainfield 37

Roland-Story, Story City 65, East Marshall, LeGrand 26

Ruthven-Ayrshire 51, West Bend-Mallard 33

Saint Ansgar 37, Central Springs 20

Seymour 62, Moulton-Udell 35

Shenandoah 58, Southwest Valley 41

Sioux City, East 62, Western Christian, Hull 54, OT

South Central Calhoun 53, South Hamilton, Jewell 25

South O'Brien, Paullina 67, Hinton 42

South Tama County, Tama 49, Mount Vernon 44

Southeast Polk 51, Ankeny Centennial 44

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 59, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 37

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 68, Logan-Magnolia 44

Storm Lake 50, Sioux City, North 34

Treynor 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41

Tri-Center, Neola 57, Riverside, Oakland 33

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, North Fayette Valley 53

Underwood 49, Missouri Valley 29

Urbandale 70, Des Moines, Hoover 16

Valley, West Des Moines 70, Des Moines, Roosevelt 34

Van Buren, Keosauqua 62, West Burlington 40

Wapello 44, WACO, Wayland 23

Waukee 55, Des Moines, East 43

Webster City 60, PAC-LM 47

West Branch 76, Durant-Bennett 43

West Delaware, Manchester 39, Independence 32

West Hancock, Britt 75, Lake Mills 31

West Lyon, Inwood 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37

West Monona, Onawa 82, West Harrison, Mondamin 24

West Sioux, Hawarden 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20

Wilton 58, Camanche 43

Worthington, Minn. 44, Spirit Lake 40

IOWA BOYS

GWSR, Ackley 62, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44

Akron-Westfield 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 58

Ames 54, Mason City 52

Ankeny 85, Des Moines, North 78

Ankeny Centennial 62, Southeast Polk 45

Ar-We-Va, Westside 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 39

Audubon 76, IKM-Manning 62

B-G-M, Brooklyn 50, North Mahaska, New Sharon 41

Ballard 69, Norwalk 66

Baxter 66, GMG, Garwin 48

Bedford 72, Essex 20

Belle Plaine 74, Tri-County, Thornburg 40

Benton Community 76, Beckman, Dyersville 66

Bishop Garrigan 67, Belmond-Klemme 40

Boone 57, Newton 53

Camanche 79, Wilton 37

Carlisle 63, Dallas Center-Grimes 56

Carroll 71, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 54, Clinton 22

Center Point-Urbana 55, Solon 53

Central City 52, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 47

Central Elkader 63, West Central, Maynard 43

Chariton 47, Davis County, Bloomfield 31

Cherokee, Washington 62, Emmetsburg 34

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Central Clinton, DeWitt 59

Clear Lake 61, West Fork, Sheffield 47

Colfax-Mingo 47, H-L-V, Victor 41

Collins-Maxwell 47, Colo-NESCO 35

Danville 68, Holy Trinity 51

Denison-Schleswig 53, Lewis Central 52

Des Moines Christian 81, Central Decatur, Leon 50

Des Moines, Hoover 57, Urbandale 47

Des Moines, Lincoln 52, Fort Dodge 45

Des Moines, Roosevelt 57, Valley, West Des Moines 52

Dunkerton 75, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66

East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 38

Easton Valley 66, Springville 59

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 83, Centerville 57

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

Forest City 74, Eagle Grove 34

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 83, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 40

George-Little Rock 60, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 45

Gilbert 79, Pella 75

Glenwood 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 52

Greene County 69, Perry 46

Grundy Center 38, Hudson 35

Iowa City Liberty High School 63, Washington 55

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 58, Lone Tree 55

Iowa Valley, Marengo 70, English Valleys, North English 61

Janesville 73, Clarksville 61

Jesup 67, BCLUW, Conrad 38

Kingsley-Pierson 50, Lawton-Bronson 48

Knoxville 64, Albia 58

Lake Mills 76, West Hancock, Britt 68

Lisbon 69, Starmont 35

Maquoketa 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 42

Marion 64, Williamsburg 39

Mediapolis 58, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 54, West Liberty 40

Midland, Wyoming 41, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

Montezuma 72, Lynnville-Sully 36

Monticello 63, Bellevue 53

Mount Vernon 66, South Tama County, Tama 27

Murray 53, Lamoni 33

New London 81, Central Lee, Donnellson 38

Newell-Fonda 75, Spencer 70, OT

Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, Osage 54

Nodaway Valley 61, Clarinda 49

North Butler, Greene 54, Northwood-Kensett 42

North Fayette Valley 54, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 41

North Linn, Troy Mills 90, Calamus-Wheatland 63

North Tama, Traer 54, Meskwaki Settlement School 51

Northeast, Goose Lake 81, North Cedar, Stanwood 37

Ogden 74, Woodward Academy 66

Oskaloosa 42, Fairfield 40

Ottumwa 54, Fort Madison 47

PAC-LM 67, Webster City 56

Pella Christian 59, ADM, Adel 50

Postville 33, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 48, Alburnett 33

Regina, Iowa City 64, Tipton 62

Rockford 86, Nashua-Plainfield 54

Roland-Story, Story City 59, East Marshall, LeGrand 27

Ruthven-Ayrshire 66, West Bend-Mallard 34

Shenandoah 58, Southwest Valley 41

Sibley-Ocheyedan 72, West Lyon, Inwood 67

Sigourney 58, Keota 45

Sioux Center 90, Okoboji, Milford 66

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, Estherville Lincoln Central 58

Sioux City, North 75, Storm Lake 72

South Hamilton, Jewell 72, South Central Calhoun 58

South Hardin 82, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 69

South O'Brien, Paullina 64, Hinton 44

South Winneshiek, Calmar 62, Kee, Lansing 23

Spirit Lake 64, Woodbury Central, Moville 41

St. Mary's, Remsen 69, Clay Central-Everly 19

Treynor 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41

Tri-Center, Neola 59, Riverside, Oakland 39

Tripoli 41, Riceville 33

Underwood 58, Missouri Valley 33

Unity Christian, Orange City 62, LeMars 58, OT

WACO, Wayland 43, Wapello 32

Waterloo, East 69, Waverly-Shell Rock 66

Waukee 89, Des Moines, East 47

West Branch 77, Durant-Bennett 52

West Burlington 77, Van Buren, Keosauqua 47

West Delaware, Manchester 53, Independence 41

West Sioux, Hawarden 88, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Winterset 69, Atlantic 55

Woodbine 66, Glidden-Ralston 40

NEBRASKA BOYS

Norfolk 66, Wayne 52

COLLEGE MEN

Baylor 63, South Dakota 57

Wayne State 87, Nebraska-Kearney 58

