Basketball
Wednesday
College Women
Coe 86, Buena Vista 56
GPAC
Morningside 84, Concordia 75
Northwestern 91, Dordt 84
Dakota Wesleyan 73, Briar Cliff 68
Hastings 70, Midland 65
College of St. Mary 68, Doane 67
Mount Marty 78, Jamestown 64
Tuesday
High School
IOWA GIRLS
ADM, Adel 62, Pella Christian 51
AGWSR, Ackley 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 63
Alburnett 54, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 44
Ames 54, Mason City 52
Ankeny 63, Des Moines, North 24
Ankeny Christian Academy 56, Grand View Christian 25
Aplington-Parkersburg 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 23
Ar-We-Va, Westside 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 51
Assumption, Davenport 46, Muscatine 35
Ballard 68, Norwalk 27
Beckman, Dyersville 52, Benton Community 43
Bedford 61, Essex 13
Bellevue 41, Monticello 31
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 61, Central City 48
Bettendorf 56, Davenport, North 54
Bishop Garrigan 53, Belmond-Klemme 32
CAM, Anita 69, Paton-Churdan 50
Carroll 54, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 41
Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Decorah 16
Center Point-Urbana 73, Solon 40
Central Clinton, DeWitt 46, Clear Creek-Amana 41
Central Decatur, Leon 68, Des Moines Christian 56
Central Elkader 58, West Central, Maynard 25
Central Lee, Donnellson 77, New London 39
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 72, George-Little Rock 62
Chariton 53, Davis County, Bloomfield 33
Cherokee, Washington 73, Emmetsburg 32
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 65, South Hardin 21
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Postville 12
Clear Lake 62, West Fork, Sheffield 30
Clinton 55, Davenport, West 10
Colfax-Mingo 48, H-L-V, Victor 42
Colo-NESCO 67, Collins-Maxwell 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 43, Carlisle 30
Denver 67, Union Community, LaPorte City 45
Dike-New Hartford 63, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48
Dunkerton 57, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 28
East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 6
East Union, Afton 47, Diagonal 25
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 35, Centerville 31
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Forest City 60, Eagle Grove 42
GMG, Garwin 55, Baxter 40
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 62, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16
Glenwood 64, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55
Glidden-Ralston 57, Woodbine 21
Grundy Center 67, Hudson 43
Holy Trinity 44, Danville 33
IKM-Manning 68, Audubon 44
Iowa City Liberty High School 40, Fort Madison 31
Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Bondurant Farrar 42
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 58, Lone Tree 55
Janesville 44, Clarksville 35, OT
Jesup 59, BCLUW, Conrad 34
Johnston 77, Marshalltown 17
Kee, Lansing 46, South Winneshiek, Calmar 33
Kingsley-Pierson 89, Lawton-Bronson 63
Knoxville 69, Albia 17
Lamoni 48, Murray 42
LeMars 42, Unity Christian, Orange City 32
Lenox 67, Orient-Macksburg 30
Lisbon 44, Starmont 33
MOC-Floyd Valley 44, Boyden-Hull 42
Maquoketa 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 25
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 61, Akron-Westfield 47
Marion 57, Williamsburg 20
Martensdale-St. Marys 36, Interstate 35,Truro 35
Mediapolis 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 18
Meskwaki Settlement School 60, North Tama, Traer 51
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 54, West Liberty 40
Montezuma 69, Lynnville-Sully 35
Newell-Fonda 89, Spencer 40
Nodaway Valley 48, Clarinda 12
North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Calamus-Wheatland 26
North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, B-G-M, Brooklyn 15
North Polk, Alleman 79, Pella 51
North Scott, Eldridge 66, Burlington 19
Northwood-Kensett 30, North Butler, Greene 20
Okoboji, Milford 54, Sioux Center 47
Osage 49, Newman Catholic, Mason City 26
Oskaloosa 42, Fairfield 40
Pekin 52, Winfield-Mount Union 16
Pleasant Valley 72, Davenport, Central 45
Pleasantville 51, Melcher-Dallas 20
Regina, Iowa City 57, Tipton 55
Rock Valley 71, Sheldon 50
Rockford 53, Nashua-Plainfield 37
Roland-Story, Story City 65, East Marshall, LeGrand 26
Ruthven-Ayrshire 51, West Bend-Mallard 33
Saint Ansgar 37, Central Springs 20
Seymour 62, Moulton-Udell 35
Shenandoah 58, Southwest Valley 41
Sioux City, East 62, Western Christian, Hull 54, OT
South Central Calhoun 53, South Hamilton, Jewell 25
South O'Brien, Paullina 67, Hinton 42
South Tama County, Tama 49, Mount Vernon 44
Southeast Polk 51, Ankeny Centennial 44
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 59, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 37
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 68, Logan-Magnolia 44
Storm Lake 50, Sioux City, North 34
Treynor 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41
Tri-Center, Neola 57, Riverside, Oakland 33
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, North Fayette Valley 53
Underwood 49, Missouri Valley 29
Urbandale 70, Des Moines, Hoover 16
Valley, West Des Moines 70, Des Moines, Roosevelt 34
Van Buren, Keosauqua 62, West Burlington 40
Wapello 44, WACO, Wayland 23
Waukee 55, Des Moines, East 43
Webster City 60, PAC-LM 47
West Branch 76, Durant-Bennett 43
West Delaware, Manchester 39, Independence 32
West Hancock, Britt 75, Lake Mills 31
West Lyon, Inwood 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37
West Monona, Onawa 82, West Harrison, Mondamin 24
West Sioux, Hawarden 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 20
Wilton 58, Camanche 43
Worthington, Minn. 44, Spirit Lake 40
IOWA BOYS
GWSR, Ackley 62, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44
Akron-Westfield 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 58
Ames 54, Mason City 52
Ankeny 85, Des Moines, North 78
Ankeny Centennial 62, Southeast Polk 45
Ar-We-Va, Westside 50, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 39
Audubon 76, IKM-Manning 62
B-G-M, Brooklyn 50, North Mahaska, New Sharon 41
Ballard 69, Norwalk 66
Baxter 66, GMG, Garwin 48
Bedford 72, Essex 20
Belle Plaine 74, Tri-County, Thornburg 40
Benton Community 76, Beckman, Dyersville 66
Bishop Garrigan 67, Belmond-Klemme 40
Boone 57, Newton 53
Camanche 79, Wilton 37
Carlisle 63, Dallas Center-Grimes 56
Carroll 71, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 54, Clinton 22
Center Point-Urbana 55, Solon 53
Central City 52, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 47
Central Elkader 63, West Central, Maynard 43
Chariton 47, Davis County, Bloomfield 31
Cherokee, Washington 62, Emmetsburg 34
Clear Creek-Amana 61, Central Clinton, DeWitt 59
Clear Lake 61, West Fork, Sheffield 47
Colfax-Mingo 47, H-L-V, Victor 41
Collins-Maxwell 47, Colo-NESCO 35
Danville 68, Holy Trinity 51
Denison-Schleswig 53, Lewis Central 52
Des Moines Christian 81, Central Decatur, Leon 50
Des Moines, Hoover 57, Urbandale 47
Des Moines, Lincoln 52, Fort Dodge 45
Des Moines, Roosevelt 57, Valley, West Des Moines 52
Dunkerton 75, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66
East Buchanan, Winthrop 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 38
Easton Valley 66, Springville 59
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 83, Centerville 57
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43
Forest City 74, Eagle Grove 34
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 83, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 40
George-Little Rock 60, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 45
Gilbert 79, Pella 75
Glenwood 74, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 52
Greene County 69, Perry 46
Grundy Center 38, Hudson 35
Iowa City Liberty High School 63, Washington 55
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 58, Lone Tree 55
Iowa Valley, Marengo 70, English Valleys, North English 61
Janesville 73, Clarksville 61
Jesup 67, BCLUW, Conrad 38
Kingsley-Pierson 50, Lawton-Bronson 48
Knoxville 64, Albia 58
Lake Mills 76, West Hancock, Britt 68
Lisbon 69, Starmont 35
Maquoketa 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 42
Marion 64, Williamsburg 39
Mediapolis 58, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 24
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 54, West Liberty 40
Midland, Wyoming 41, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
Montezuma 72, Lynnville-Sully 36
Monticello 63, Bellevue 53
Mount Vernon 66, South Tama County, Tama 27
Murray 53, Lamoni 33
New London 81, Central Lee, Donnellson 38
Newell-Fonda 75, Spencer 70, OT
Newman Catholic, Mason City 57, Osage 54
Nodaway Valley 61, Clarinda 49
North Butler, Greene 54, Northwood-Kensett 42
North Fayette Valley 54, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 41
North Linn, Troy Mills 90, Calamus-Wheatland 63
North Tama, Traer 54, Meskwaki Settlement School 51
Northeast, Goose Lake 81, North Cedar, Stanwood 37
Ogden 74, Woodward Academy 66
Oskaloosa 42, Fairfield 40
Ottumwa 54, Fort Madison 47
PAC-LM 67, Webster City 56
Pella Christian 59, ADM, Adel 50
Postville 33, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 48, Alburnett 33
Regina, Iowa City 64, Tipton 62
Rockford 86, Nashua-Plainfield 54
Roland-Story, Story City 59, East Marshall, LeGrand 27
Ruthven-Ayrshire 66, West Bend-Mallard 34
Shenandoah 58, Southwest Valley 41
Sibley-Ocheyedan 72, West Lyon, Inwood 67
Sigourney 58, Keota 45
Sioux Center 90, Okoboji, Milford 66
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, Estherville Lincoln Central 58
Sioux City, North 75, Storm Lake 72
South Hamilton, Jewell 72, South Central Calhoun 58
South Hardin 82, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 69
South O'Brien, Paullina 64, Hinton 44
South Winneshiek, Calmar 62, Kee, Lansing 23
Spirit Lake 64, Woodbury Central, Moville 41
St. Mary's, Remsen 69, Clay Central-Everly 19
Treynor 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 41
Tri-Center, Neola 59, Riverside, Oakland 39
Tripoli 41, Riceville 33
Underwood 58, Missouri Valley 33
Unity Christian, Orange City 62, LeMars 58, OT
WACO, Wayland 43, Wapello 32
Waterloo, East 69, Waverly-Shell Rock 66
Waukee 89, Des Moines, East 47
West Branch 77, Durant-Bennett 52
West Burlington 77, Van Buren, Keosauqua 47
West Delaware, Manchester 53, Independence 41
West Sioux, Hawarden 88, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Winterset 69, Atlantic 55
Woodbine 66, Glidden-Ralston 40
NEBRASKA BOYS
Norfolk 66, Wayne 52
COLLEGE MEN
Baylor 63, South Dakota 57
Wayne State 87, Nebraska-Kearney 58