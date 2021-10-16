Nebraska prep football scores for Oct. 15

Adams Central 24, St. Paul 0
Allen 50, Emerson-Hubbard 14
Anselmo-Merna 18, Arcadia-Loup City 13
Ansley-Litchfield 44, Sandhills Valley 18
Archbishop Bergan 56, Oakland-Craig 21
Ashland-Greenwood 51, Louisville 13
Auburn 67, Fairbury 12
Aurora 41, Grand Island Northwest 27
Battle Creek 24, Pierce 6
Bellevue West 62, Columbus 0
Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 38
Bertrand 43, Elm Creek 22
Bloomfield 60, Creighton 32
Blue Hill 56, Giltner 20
Boys Town 41, Arlington 15
Broken Bow 12, Cozad 6
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Lawrence-Nelson 14
Central City 53, Fillmore Central 14
Chadron 21, Gothenburg 3
Chase County 36, Bridgeport 33
People are also reading…
Cody-Kilgore 53, Crawford 6
Columbus Lakeview 52, Schuyler 0
Columbus Scotus 21, Boone Central 12
Conestoga def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit
Cross County 72, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 24
Deshler 31, Meridian 23
Doniphan-Trumbull 29, Superior 7
Douglas County West 22, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 6
Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Osmond 36
Elkhorn 35, Elkhorn North 12
Elkhorn South 21, Kearney 7
Elkhorn Valley 36, Plainview 26
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 64, Southern 14
Fort Calhoun 57, Omaha Concordia 7
Franklin 40, Silver Lake 36
Fullerton 48, Nebraska Lutheran 6
Grand Island 35, Norfolk 10
Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Twin River 0
Gretna 42, Lincoln Southeast 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic 48, Ponca 14
Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sandy Creek 8
Heartland 46, Ravenna 14
Hemingford def. Kimball, forfeit
Hershey 14, North Platte St. Patrick's 7
Hitchcock County 46, Hi-Line 22
Howells/Dodge 30, Clarkson/Leigh 0
Humphrey St. Francis 38, Central Valley 6
Hyannis 56, Morrill 16
Johnson-Brock 52, Mead 8
Kearney Catholic 46, Holdrege 0
Kenesaw 72, Palmer 20
Lexington 31, Alliance 7
Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 14
Lincoln High 34, Omaha Northwest 0
Lincoln Lutheran 28, Centennial 21
Lutheran High Northeast 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 14
Malcolm 28, Platteview 12
McCool Junction 66, Hampton 14
Medicine Valley 70, Maywood-Hayes Center 8
Milford 46, Lincoln Christian 20
Millard North def. Omaha Benson, forfeit
Millard South 50, Lincoln North Star 14
Minden 48, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 8
Mitchell 28, Gering 26, 2OT
Nebraska City 57, Falls City 28
Neligh-Oakdale 38, Nebraska Christian 18
Norfolk Catholic 41, Crofton 13
Norris 43, Lincoln Pius X 22
North Platte 27, Millard West 24
Omaha Burke 24, Lincoln Southwest 0
Omaha Central 47, Omaha South 14
Omaha Christian Academy 84, Walthill 28
Omaha Creighton Prep 30, Papillion-LaVista South 7
Omaha Gross Catholic 49, South Sioux City 7
Omaha North 35, Fremont 20
Omaha Skutt Catholic 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21
Omaha Westside def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit
Ord 56, Centura 0
Osceola 58, High Plains Community 20
Overton 30, Axtell 14
Parkview Christian 58, Dorchester 6
Paxton 48, Minatare 12
Perkins County 64, Alma 44
Plattsmouth 35, Beatrice 20
Potter-Dix 85, Banner County 6
Red Cloud 41, Pawnee City 32
Scottsbluff 21, McCook 14
Seward 33, York 7
South Loup 46, Twin Loup 6
Spalding Academy 62, St. Edward 14
St. Mary's 78, Boyd County 44
Stanton 56, Guardian Angels 29
Stuart 79, Heartland Lutheran 6
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Southwest 6
Sutton 47, Gibbon 0
Tekamah-Herman 27, David City 0
Thayer Central 46, Tri County 8
Wahoo 31, Raymond Central 6
Wakefield 62, Hartington-Newcastle 52
Wallace 52, Wauneta-Palisade 6
Wausa 69, Randolph 6
Waverly 48, Crete 14
Wayne 49, O'Neill 14
West Point-Beemer 49, North Bend Central 28
Wilber-Clatonia 49, Syracuse 18
Wilcox-Hildreth 65, Harvard 21
Winnebago 58, Omaha Nation 6
Wisner-Pilger 74, Madison 8
Yutan 19, Bishop Neumann 14