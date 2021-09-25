 Skip to main content
Nebraska prep football scores for Sept. 24
Nebraska prep football scores for Sept. 24

Adams Central 48, Wood River-Shelton Co-op 0

Alma 48, Southern Valley 8

Anselmo-Merna 52, Amherst 7

Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, forfeit

Arapahoe 49, Elm Creek 28

Archbishop Bergan 49, David City 6

Arlington 18, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 15

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Raymond Central 7

Auburn 50, Lincoln Christian 7

Aurora 48, York 7

Axtell 54, Brady 50

Beatrice 35, Norris 21

Bellevue West 49, Kearney 13

Bennington 28, Blair 0

Bertrand 55, Hi-Line 38

Bishop Neumann 24, Wilber-Clatonia 14

Bloomfield 46, Boyd County 0

Boone Central 35, Pierce 33

Boys Town 8, Fort Calhoun 6

Broken Bow 32, O'Neill 14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 64, Blue Hill 38

Burwell 64, North Central 38

Centennial 42, Syracuse 12

Centura 48, Twin River 6

Chadron 44, Mitchell 8

Chase County 8, Valentine 6

Clarkson/Leigh 52, Guardian Angels 24

Cody-Kilgore 86, Sioux County 8

Columbus 28, Lincoln High 23

Columbus Lakeview 61, Central City 26

Columbus Scotus 13, West Point-Beemer 6

Cozad 21, Holdrege 14

Crawford 58, South Platte 28

Creek Valley 68, Banner County 13

Creighton 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Crofton 33, Tekamah-Herman 7

Douglas County West 56, Omaha Concordia 26

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Maxwell 6

Elgin Public/Pope John 26, Central Valley 6

Elkhorn 34, Ralston 6

Elkhorn South 45, Papillion-LaVista 14

Elmwood-Murdock def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, forfeit

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 28, Thayer Central 20

Falls City 28, Fairbury 20

Falls City Sacred Heart 36, Johnson-Brock 20

Franklin 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 6

Fremont 39, Omaha South 14

Fullerton 70, High Plains Community 42

Garden County 56, Bayard 12

Gering 30, Alliance 7

Giltner 59, Nebraska Lutheran 20

Gordon/Rushville 41, Hershey 7

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gibbon, forfeit

Gretna 77, Bellevue East 0

Hampton 39, Dorchester 16

Hartington Cedar Catholic 69, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 0

Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Sutton 14

Hay Springs 59, Minatare 0

Hitchcock County 30, Cambridge 6

Homer 62, Walthill 18

Howells/Dodge 60, Madison 0

Humphrey St. Francis 44, Riverside 30

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, East Butler 8

Johnson County Central 66, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30

Kearney Catholic 39, Minden 8

Kenesaw 75, Lawrence-Nelson 6

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Hartington-Newcastle 13

Lexington 8, McCook 5

Lincoln Pius X 36, Lincoln North Star 14

Loomis 56, Maywood-Hayes Center 18

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, forfeit

Malcolm 28, Louisville 14

McCool Junction 69, Heartland Lutheran 8

Mead 58, Omaha Christian Academy 16

Milford 56, Nebraska City 28

Millard North 62, Omaha Bryan 0

Millard South 43, Omaha North 21

Mullen 61, Hyannis 22

Nebraska Christian 40, Shelby/Rising City 20

Nebraska City Lourdes 66, Conestoga 28

Norfolk 24, Omaha Benson 0

Norfolk Catholic 38, Ponca 0

North Bend Central 40, Schuyler 0

North Platte 37, Lincoln Northeast 14

North Platte St. Patrick's 57, Bridgeport 15

Ogallala 26, Gothenburg 5

Omaha Nation 52, Takini, S.D. 0

Omaha Roncalli 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 28

Omaha Skutt Catholic 32, Elkhorn North 21

Omaha Westside 41, Grand Island 9

Ord 63, Doniphan-Trumbull 14

Osceola 80, Palmer 38

Osmond 42, Randolph 0

Palmyra 70, Freeman 28

Papillion-LaVista South 30, Lincoln Southwest 11

Parkview Christian def. Lewiston, forfeit

Pender 56, Allen 0

Perkins County def. Kimball, forfeit

Plattsmouth 55, Crete 0

Potter-Dix 68, Arthur County 50

Red Cloud 74, Harvard 31

Sandhills/Thedford 61, South Loup 16

Scottsbluff 43, Grand Island Northwest 36

Seward 30, Hastings 7

South Sioux City 21, Omaha Northwest 0

Southern 40, Diller-Odell 28

St. Edward 69, Santee 53

St. Mary's 24, CWC 14

St. Paul 37, Fillmore Central 13

Stanton 30, Wisner-Pilger 12

Stuart def. Elba, forfeit

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Silver Lake 22

Superior 14, Sandy Creek 0

Sutherland def. Hemingford, forfeit

Tri County 40, Heartland 38

Wahoo 22, Platteview 7

Wakefield 82, Plainview 62

Wallace 40, Paxton 0

Wauneta-Palisade 43, Southwest 26

Waverly 38, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7

Wayne 21, Battle Creek 14

Weeping Water 58, Cedar Bluffs 6

West Holt 68, Ainsworth 41

Winnebago 42, Red Cloud, S.D. 14

Winside 60, Emerson-Hubbard 0

Wynot 34, Wausa 22

Yuma, Colo. 21, Sidney 12

Yutan 30, Lincoln Lutheran 13

