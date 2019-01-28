Try 1 month for 99¢

Lincoln Journal Star Boys Basketball Ratings

(Records through Saturday)

;CLASS A

;Record;LW

1. Bellevue West;17-1;1

2. Omaha Central;14-5;2

3. Kearney;14-4;3

4. Omaha Westside;11-4;7

5. Creighton Prep;15-3;4

6. Omaha South;9-6;5

7. Lincoln East;12-3;6

8. Millard North;9-7;NR

9. Millard West;7-6;NR

10. Omaha Bryan;9-7;8

Contenders: Elkhorn South, Lincoln High, Papillion-LaVista South, Lincoln North Star, Omaha North.

;CLASS B

;Record;LW

1. Lincoln Pius X;15-1;1

2. Aurora;17-1;3

3. Omaha Roncalli;14-2;2

4. Mount Michael;13-5;4

5. Omaha Skutt;15-3;5

6. Seward;12-3;6

7. York;14-3;7

8. Hastings;10-3;8

9. Bennington;13-3;9

10. Norris;6-10;NR

Contenders: Alliance, Lexington, Blair, North Platte, Elkhorn.

;CLASS C1

;Record;LW

1. Wahoo;15-3;1

2. Ogallala;18-0;2

3. Adams Central;12-5;3

4. North Bend Central;15-1;4

5. Bishop Neumann;12-6;10

6. Kearney Catholic;14-3;5

7. Lincoln Christian;13-6;6

8. Boys Town;11-6;7

9. Auburn;13-1;9

10. GI Central Catholic;12-5;NR

Contenders: Lincoln Lutheran, Ashland-Greenwood, Broken Bow, Chase County, Cozad, Milford.

;CLASS C2

;Record;LW

1. BRLD;14-1;1

2. Centennial;15-1;2

3. Sutton;15-2;3

4. Tri-County;14-3;5

5. Freeman;13-3;6

6. Hartington CC;10-3;NR

7. Ponca;14-3;4

8. Wakefield;12-2;8

9. Laurel-C/C;16-2;7

10. Yutan;13-4;10

Contenders: Howells-Dodge, Wilber-Clatonia, Ainsworth, Bridgeport, Centura, South Loup, Omaha Nation, Lutheran High Northeast, Shelby-Rising City, Wisner-Pilger.

;CLASS D1

;Record;LW

1. Paxton;17-0;2

2. Archbishop Bergan;11-6;1

3. Elm Creek;15-1;4

4. Humphrey/LHF;14-3;5

5. Fullerton;11-5;3

6. Kenesaw;11-2;6

7. Anselmo-Merna;13-3;7

8. Ansley-Litchfield;14-3;9

9. Overton;11-3;10

10. Wilcox-Hildreth;11-4;NR

Contenders: Boyd County, West Holt, Wauneta-Palisdalem, Dundy County-Stratton, Heartland, Hartington-Newcastle.

;CLASS D2

;Record;LW

1. Falls City SH;16-1;1

2. Johnson-Brock;15-1;2

3. Riverside;14-0;3

4. Osmond;15-1;4

5. Humphrey SF;14-4;5

6. Loomis;12-3;6

7. Mead;9-4;9

8. Mullen;11-5;8

9. Giltner;10-7;NR

10. Exeter-Milligan;13-4;7

Contenders: Blue Hill, Stuart, Wausa, Sterling.

Lincoln Journal Star Girls Basketball Ratings

(Records after Satuday)

;CLASS A

;Record;LW

1. Papillion-LaVista;17-1;1

2. Millard North;12-3;3

3. Lincoln Pius X;12-3;5

4. Fremont;13-3;6

5. Millard South;12-3;4

6. Lincoln Southwest;15-3;10

7. Omaha Westside;14-4;2

8. Omaha Benson;13-2;7

9. Lincoln East;10-5;NR

10. Lincoln Northeast;11-4;9

Contenders: Omaha Northwest.

;CLASS B

;Record;LW

1. Waverly;15-1;1

2. South Sioux City;13-5;2

3. Crete;13-4;3

4. Northwest;12-5;5

5. Seward;12-4;4

6. Elkhorn;12-4;8

7. Elkhorn South;7-11;7

8. Omaha Skutt;14-5;6

9. Sidney;16-2;10

10. Norris;8-7;9

Contenders: Bennington, North Platte.

;CLASS C1

;Record;LW

1. Wahoo;19-0;1

2. Bishop Neumann;15-3;2

3. Mitchell;16-1;4

4. Grand Island CC;15-3;5

5. Aquinas;13-3;3

6. Lincoln Christian;11-7;9

7. West Point-Beemer;15-1;6

8. Louisville;14-3;7

9. Milford;15-3;8

10. North Bend Central;13-6;10

Contenders: Adams Central, Auburn, Broken Bow, Columbus Lakeview, Malcolm, Syracuse.

;CLASS C2

;Record;LW

1. Hastings SC;17-1;1

2. Oakland-Craig;15-1;3

3. Crofton;13-3;4

4. Fillmore Central;14-4;2

5. Superior;14-2;5

6. Ponca;17-2;6

7. Centennial;14-3;NR

8. Clarkson/Leigh;15-2;7

9. Blue Hill;13-3;8

10. Yutan;14-3;9

Contenders: Elm Cree, Guardian Angels CC, Lourdes CC, Stanton

;CLASS D1

;Record;LW

1. North Platte St. Pat;18-0;1

2. Pleasanton;17-1;2

3. Humphrey/LHF;17-1;3

4. Archbishop Bergan;11-6;4

5. Weeping Water;14-4;5

6. North Central;14-1;6

7. Dundy County;17-1;8

8. Elkhorn Valley;16-2;9

9. Lawrence-Nelson;15-2;10

10. Hitchcock County;13-3;7

Contenders: Cambridge, Central Valley, Elgin/PJ, Hartington-Newcastle, Johnson-Brock.

;CLASS D2

;Record;LW

1. Humphrey SF;16-3;1

2. CWC;14-3;2

3. Sterling;15-3;3

4. Falls City SH;15-3;4

5. Ewing;14-3;5

6. BDS;14-4;7

7. Wynot;12-4;6

8. Mullen;15-2;9

9. Exeter-Milligan;14-4;8

10. South Platte;15-0;10

Contenders: Kenesaw, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Silver Lake.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments