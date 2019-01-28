Lincoln Journal Star Boys Basketball Ratings
(Records through Saturday)
;CLASS A
;Record;LW
1. Bellevue West;17-1;1
2. Omaha Central;14-5;2
3. Kearney;14-4;3
4. Omaha Westside;11-4;7
5. Creighton Prep;15-3;4
6. Omaha South;9-6;5
7. Lincoln East;12-3;6
8. Millard North;9-7;NR
9. Millard West;7-6;NR
10. Omaha Bryan;9-7;8
Contenders: Elkhorn South, Lincoln High, Papillion-LaVista South, Lincoln North Star, Omaha North.
;CLASS B
;Record;LW
1. Lincoln Pius X;15-1;1
2. Aurora;17-1;3
3. Omaha Roncalli;14-2;2
4. Mount Michael;13-5;4
5. Omaha Skutt;15-3;5
6. Seward;12-3;6
7. York;14-3;7
8. Hastings;10-3;8
9. Bennington;13-3;9
10. Norris;6-10;NR
Contenders: Alliance, Lexington, Blair, North Platte, Elkhorn.
;CLASS C1
;Record;LW
1. Wahoo;15-3;1
2. Ogallala;18-0;2
3. Adams Central;12-5;3
4. North Bend Central;15-1;4
5. Bishop Neumann;12-6;10
6. Kearney Catholic;14-3;5
7. Lincoln Christian;13-6;6
8. Boys Town;11-6;7
9. Auburn;13-1;9
10. GI Central Catholic;12-5;NR
Contenders: Lincoln Lutheran, Ashland-Greenwood, Broken Bow, Chase County, Cozad, Milford.
;CLASS C2
;Record;LW
1. BRLD;14-1;1
2. Centennial;15-1;2
3. Sutton;15-2;3
4. Tri-County;14-3;5
5. Freeman;13-3;6
6. Hartington CC;10-3;NR
7. Ponca;14-3;4
8. Wakefield;12-2;8
9. Laurel-C/C;16-2;7
10. Yutan;13-4;10
Contenders: Howells-Dodge, Wilber-Clatonia, Ainsworth, Bridgeport, Centura, South Loup, Omaha Nation, Lutheran High Northeast, Shelby-Rising City, Wisner-Pilger.
;CLASS D1
;Record;LW
1. Paxton;17-0;2
2. Archbishop Bergan;11-6;1
3. Elm Creek;15-1;4
4. Humphrey/LHF;14-3;5
5. Fullerton;11-5;3
6. Kenesaw;11-2;6
7. Anselmo-Merna;13-3;7
8. Ansley-Litchfield;14-3;9
9. Overton;11-3;10
10. Wilcox-Hildreth;11-4;NR
Contenders: Boyd County, West Holt, Wauneta-Palisdalem, Dundy County-Stratton, Heartland, Hartington-Newcastle.
;CLASS D2
;Record;LW
1. Falls City SH;16-1;1
2. Johnson-Brock;15-1;2
3. Riverside;14-0;3
4. Osmond;15-1;4
5. Humphrey SF;14-4;5
6. Loomis;12-3;6
7. Mead;9-4;9
8. Mullen;11-5;8
9. Giltner;10-7;NR
10. Exeter-Milligan;13-4;7
Contenders: Blue Hill, Stuart, Wausa, Sterling.
Lincoln Journal Star Girls Basketball Ratings
(Records after Satuday)
;CLASS A
;Record;LW
1. Papillion-LaVista;17-1;1
2. Millard North;12-3;3
3. Lincoln Pius X;12-3;5
4. Fremont;13-3;6
5. Millard South;12-3;4
6. Lincoln Southwest;15-3;10
7. Omaha Westside;14-4;2
8. Omaha Benson;13-2;7
9. Lincoln East;10-5;NR
10. Lincoln Northeast;11-4;9
Contenders: Omaha Northwest.
;CLASS B
;Record;LW
1. Waverly;15-1;1
2. South Sioux City;13-5;2
3. Crete;13-4;3
4. Northwest;12-5;5
5. Seward;12-4;4
6. Elkhorn;12-4;8
7. Elkhorn South;7-11;7
8. Omaha Skutt;14-5;6
9. Sidney;16-2;10
10. Norris;8-7;9
Contenders: Bennington, North Platte.
;CLASS C1
;Record;LW
1. Wahoo;19-0;1
2. Bishop Neumann;15-3;2
3. Mitchell;16-1;4
4. Grand Island CC;15-3;5
5. Aquinas;13-3;3
6. Lincoln Christian;11-7;9
7. West Point-Beemer;15-1;6
8. Louisville;14-3;7
9. Milford;15-3;8
10. North Bend Central;13-6;10
Contenders: Adams Central, Auburn, Broken Bow, Columbus Lakeview, Malcolm, Syracuse.
;CLASS C2
;Record;LW
1. Hastings SC;17-1;1
2. Oakland-Craig;15-1;3
3. Crofton;13-3;4
4. Fillmore Central;14-4;2
5. Superior;14-2;5
6. Ponca;17-2;6
7. Centennial;14-3;NR
8. Clarkson/Leigh;15-2;7
9. Blue Hill;13-3;8
10. Yutan;14-3;9
Contenders: Elm Cree, Guardian Angels CC, Lourdes CC, Stanton
;CLASS D1
;Record;LW
1. North Platte St. Pat;18-0;1
2. Pleasanton;17-1;2
3. Humphrey/LHF;17-1;3
4. Archbishop Bergan;11-6;4
5. Weeping Water;14-4;5
6. North Central;14-1;6
7. Dundy County;17-1;8
8. Elkhorn Valley;16-2;9
9. Lawrence-Nelson;15-2;10
10. Hitchcock County;13-3;7
Contenders: Cambridge, Central Valley, Elgin/PJ, Hartington-Newcastle, Johnson-Brock.
;CLASS D2
;Record;LW
1. Humphrey SF;16-3;1
2. CWC;14-3;2
3. Sterling;15-3;3
4. Falls City SH;15-3;4
5. Ewing;14-3;5
6. BDS;14-4;7
7. Wynot;12-4;6
8. Mullen;15-2;9
9. Exeter-Milligan;14-4;8
10. South Platte;15-0;10
Contenders: Kenesaw, Loomis, Maywood-Hayes Center, Silver Lake.