Lincoln Journal Star Nebraska Prep Boys Basketball Ratings
;CLASS A
;W-L;PREV
1. Bellevue West;11-1;3
2. Creighton Prep;10-1;1
3. Kearney;9-2;5
4. Lincoln East;8-2;2
5. Papillion-LV South;7-4;9
6. Omaha South;8-2;10
7. Omaha Central;7-5;6
8. Millard North;6-4;8
9. Lincoln High;8-3;8
10. Omaha Bryan;6-4;NR
Contenders: Omaha Westside, Gretna
;CLASS B
;W-L;PREV
1. Lincoln Pius X;9-1;2
2. Omaha Roncalli;8-2;8
3. Omaha Skutt;10-2;1
4. Aurora;9-1;3
5. York;10-1;4
6. Mt. Michael Bened.;8-2;9
7. Hastings;7-2;6
8. Seward;8-1;7
9. Bennington;7-3;5
10. Elkhorn;7-4;NR
Contenders: Alliance, Blair, Scottsbluff, Plainview.
;CLASS C-1
;W-L;Prev
1. Wahoo;8-3;1
2. Ogallala;11-0;8
3. Adams Central;8-3;2
4. Boys Town;6-4
5. Bishop Neumann;7-4;3
6. North Bend Central;8-1;4
7. Cozad;10-1;5
8. Kearney Catholic;9-1;7
9. Ashland-Greenwood;7-2;NR
10. Auburn;10-1;6
Contenders: Grand Island Central Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian, Broken Bow, Syracuse, Milford, Wayne.
;CLASS C-2
;W-L;Prev
1. BRLD;9-1;7
2. Centennial;10-1;8
3. Sutton;9-1;2
4. Freeman;9-2;4
5. Wisner-Pilger;8-2;NR
6. Ponca;8-2;1
7. Yutan;7-3;5
8. Laurel-C/C;11-1;10
9. Tri County;8-3;NR
10. Wakefield;9-0;NR
Contenders: Doniphan-Trumbull, Lutheran High Northeast, Bridgeport, Shelby-Rising City, Wilber-Clatonia, Hartington Cedar Catholic, South Loup, Ainsworth, Howells-Dodge.
;CLASS D-1
;W-L;Prev
1. Fullerton;7-3;1
2. Kenesaw;6-1;2
3. Archbishop Bergan;9-3;3
4. Paxton;9-0;4
5. Elm Creek;10-1;5
6. Humphrey/LHF;8-2;6
7. Wilcox-Hildreth;7-3;7
8. Boyd County;7-2;8
9. Anselmo-Merna;8-2;9
10. Dundy County;8-2;10
Contenders: Overton, Clearwater-Orchard, Wauneta-Palisade, West Holt, Ansley-Litchfield.
;CLASS D-2
;W-L;Prev
1. Johnson-Brock;11-0;1
2. Falls City SH;11-1;2
3. Riverside;8-0;3
4. Osmond;10-0;4
5. Humphrey SF;9-3;5
6. Exeter-Milligan;9-2;6
7. Mullen;7-3;7
8. Wynot;7-3;8
9. Loomis;6-3;NR
10. Giltner;6-4;NR
Contenders: Mead, Lawrence-Nelson, Stuart, Sterling, Parkview Christian.