Try 1 month for 99¢

Lincoln Journal Star Nebraska Prep Boys Basketball Ratings

;CLASS A

;W-L;PREV

1. Bellevue West;11-1;3

2. Creighton Prep;10-1;1

3. Kearney;9-2;5

4. Lincoln East;8-2;2

5. Papillion-LV South;7-4;9

6. Omaha South;8-2;10

7. Omaha Central;7-5;6

8. Millard North;6-4;8

9. Lincoln High;8-3;8

10. Omaha Bryan;6-4;NR

Contenders: Omaha Westside, Gretna

;CLASS B

;W-L;PREV

1. Lincoln Pius X;9-1;2

2. Omaha Roncalli;8-2;8

3. Omaha Skutt;10-2;1

4. Aurora;9-1;3

5. York;10-1;4

6. Mt. Michael Bened.;8-2;9

7. Hastings;7-2;6

8. Seward;8-1;7

9. Bennington;7-3;5

10. Elkhorn;7-4;NR

Contenders: Alliance, Blair, Scottsbluff, Plainview.

;CLASS C-1

;W-L;Prev

1. Wahoo;8-3;1

2. Ogallala;11-0;8

3. Adams Central;8-3;2

4. Boys Town;6-4

5. Bishop Neumann;7-4;3

6. North Bend Central;8-1;4

7. Cozad;10-1;5

8. Kearney Catholic;9-1;7

9. Ashland-Greenwood;7-2;NR

10. Auburn;10-1;6

Contenders: Grand Island Central Catholic, Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian, Broken Bow, Syracuse, Milford, Wayne.

;CLASS C-2

;W-L;Prev

1. BRLD;9-1;7

2. Centennial;10-1;8

3. Sutton;9-1;2

4. Freeman;9-2;4

5. Wisner-Pilger;8-2;NR

6. Ponca;8-2;1

7. Yutan;7-3;5

8. Laurel-C/C;11-1;10

9. Tri County;8-3;NR

10. Wakefield;9-0;NR

Contenders: Doniphan-Trumbull, Lutheran High Northeast, Bridgeport, Shelby-Rising City, Wilber-Clatonia, Hartington Cedar Catholic, South Loup, Ainsworth, Howells-Dodge.

;CLASS D-1

;W-L;Prev

1. Fullerton;7-3;1

2. Kenesaw;6-1;2

3. Archbishop Bergan;9-3;3

4. Paxton;9-0;4

5. Elm Creek;10-1;5

6. Humphrey/LHF;8-2;6

7. Wilcox-Hildreth;7-3;7

8. Boyd County;7-2;8

9. Anselmo-Merna;8-2;9

10. Dundy County;8-2;10

Contenders: Overton, Clearwater-Orchard, Wauneta-Palisade, West Holt, Ansley-Litchfield.

;CLASS D-2

;W-L;Prev

1. Johnson-Brock;11-0;1

2. Falls City SH;11-1;2

3. Riverside;8-0;3

4. Osmond;10-0;4

5. Humphrey SF;9-3;5

6. Exeter-Milligan;9-2;6

7. Mullen;7-3;7

8. Wynot;7-3;8

9. Loomis;6-3;NR

10. Giltner;6-4;NR

Contenders: Mead, Lawrence-Nelson, Stuart, Sterling, Parkview Christian.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments