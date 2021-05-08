NSAA CLASS B BOYS SOCCER TOURNAMENT

CLASS B
First Round Thursday
10 a.m.: Lexington (18-1) vs. South Sioux City (10-9)
1 p.m.: Elkhorn Mount Michael (11-5) vs. Columbus Scotus (12-6)
4 p.m.: Omaha Skutt (18-1) vs. Platteview (12-6)
7 p.m.: Bennington (16-3) vs. Grand Island Northwest (13-3)
Semifinals May 17
4 p.m.: Lexington/South Sioux winner vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael/Columbus Scotus winner
7 p.m.: Omaha Skutt/Platteview winner vs. Bennington/Grand Island Northwest winner
Championship May 19
8 p.m.: Semifinal winners
