NSAA CLASS B BOYS SOCCER TOURNAMENT
agate

NSAA CLASS B BOYS SOCCER TOURNAMENT

CLASS B

First Round Thursday

10 a.m.: Lexington (18-1) vs. South Sioux City (10-9)

1 p.m.: Elkhorn Mount Michael (11-5) vs. Columbus Scotus (12-6)

4 p.m.: Omaha Skutt (18-1) vs. Platteview (12-6)

7 p.m.: Bennington (16-3) vs. Grand Island Northwest (13-3)

Semifinals May 17

4 p.m.: Lexington/South Sioux winner vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael/Columbus Scotus winner

7 p.m.: Omaha Skutt/Platteview winner vs. Bennington/Grand Island Northwest winner

Championship May 19

8 p.m.: Semifinal winners

