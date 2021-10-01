 Skip to main content
Oct. 1 South Dakota prep football scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 19, Deuel 18, OT

Alcester-Hudson 28, Burke 27

Avon 50, Colome 14

Bennett County 58, Hill City 28

Beresford 23, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7

Brandon Valley 25, Sioux Falls Lincoln 22

Canistota 50, Irene-Wakonda 0

Canton 6, West Central 0

Castlewood 14, Arlington/Lake Preston 6

Faith 64, Newell 32

Flandreau 41, Parker 6

Gayville-Volin 57, Centerville 22

Groton Area 35, Dakota Hills 0

Hanson 22, Chester 20

Harrisburg 49, Rapid City Stevens 25

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Sully Buttes 6

Hitchcock-Tulare 50, Britton-Hecla 18

Hot Springs 34, Custer 0

Ipswich 20, Faulkton 6

Jones County 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Lennox 28, Sioux Falls Christian 12

Leola/Frederick 46, North Central Co-Op 0

Lower Brule 30, McLaughlin 22

Lyman 36, Kadoka Area 16

Madison 40, Tri-Valley 0

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Baltic 8

Milbank 36, Dakota Valley 13

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 28, Jim River 26

New Underwood 34, Philip 28

Northwestern 12, Great Plains Lutheran 8

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 57, Colman-Egan 8

Parkston 35, Kimball/White Lake 7

Pierre 61, Huron 7

Platte-Geddes 28, Bon Homme 0

Potter County 50, Langford 12

Redfield 28, Mobridge-Pollock 14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 21

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Brookings 14

Sioux Valley 34, Elk Point-Jefferson 28

St. Thomas More 22, Spearfish 21, OT

Stanley County 27, Lemmon/McIntosh 8

Sturgis Brown 45, Belle Fourche 21

Tea Area 63, Douglas 6

Timber Lake 42, Harding County 6

Tiospa Zina Tribal 50, Crazy Horse 6

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 31, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18

Vermillion 33, Dell Rapids 28

Wall 57, White River 0

Warner 25, Florence/Henry 14

Watertown 30, Aberdeen Central 0

Winnebago, Neb. 62, Pine Ridge 12

Winner 32, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Wolsey-Wessington 28, Gregory 10

Yankton 45, Mitchell 0

