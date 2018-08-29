Iowa Cross Country Rankings
Boys 4A
1. Dowling Catholic WDM
2. Pleasant Valley
3. Dubuque Hempstead
4. Johnston
5. Waukee
6. Prairie CR
7. Ankeny Centennial
8. Ankeny
9. Cedar Falls
10. Iowa City West
11. Ames
12. Valley WDM
13. CR Kennedy
14. Dubuque Senior
15. Iowa City City High
Boys 3A
1. Gilbert
2. Clear Creek Amana
3. Carlisle
4. Dallas Center Grimes
5. Decorah
6. Marion
7. Grinnell
8. Mount Vernon Lisbon
9. Sergeant Bluff Lutton
10. Waverly-Shell Rock
11. Nevada
12. Center Point Urbana
13. Bondurant Farrar
14. Benton
15. Humboldt
Boys 2A
1. GLR / Central Lyon
2. Sioux Center
3. Tipton
4. Bellevue
5. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
6. South Hardin
7. Okoboji
8. Unity Christian
9. Sheldon
10. Monticello
11. Roland-Story
12. Crestwood
13. Des Moines Christian
14. Northeast
15. Waukon
Boys 1A
1. Madrid
2. Nodaway Valley
3. South Hamilton
4. South Winneshiek
5. Earlham
6. Hudson
7. ACGC
8. Denver
9. Starmont
10. Pekin
11. Tri Center
12. Calamus Wheatland
13. Saint Edmond
14. Durant
15. Maquoketa Valley
Girls 4A
1. Johnston
2. Waukee
3. Dubuque Hempstead
4. Iowa City West
5. Dubuque Senior
6. Dowling Catholic WDM
7. DM Roosevelt
8. Pleasant Valley
9. Urbandale
10. Valley WDM
11. Iowa City Liberty
12. Iowa City City High
13. Cedar Falls
14. Ankeny Centennial
15. Southeast Polk
Girls 3A
1. Wahlert
2. North Polk
3. Ballard
4. DCG
5. Norwalk
6. Decorah
7. Pella
8. Charles City
9. Le Mars
10. Glenwood
11. Heelan
12. Harlan
13. Spencer
14. Solon
15. Humboldt
Girls 2A
1. Mid-Prairie, Wellman
2. Wc-Kp
3. Crestwood
4. Panorama
5. Cascade
6. Monticello
7. Williamsburg
8. Okoboji, Milford
9. Waukon
10. Unity Christian, Orange City
11. Dike New Hartford
12. Jessup
13. Aplington-Parkersburg
14. Danville
15. Shenandoah
Girls 1A
1. Hudson
2. Logan Magnolia
3. Kee Lansing
4. Regina Iowa City
5. Denver
6. South Winneshiek
7. Pekin
8. Central Elkader
9. Starmont
10. North Linn
11. Newman Mason City
12. Saint Edmond
13. Alta Aurelia
14. Earlham
15. Woodward Granger