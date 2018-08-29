Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Iowa Cross Country Rankings

Boys 4A

1. Dowling Catholic WDM

2. Pleasant Valley

3. Dubuque Hempstead

4. Johnston

5. Waukee

6. Prairie CR

7. Ankeny Centennial

8. Ankeny

9. Cedar Falls

10. Iowa City West

11. Ames

12. Valley WDM

13. CR Kennedy

14. Dubuque Senior

15. Iowa City City High

Boys 3A

1. Gilbert

2. Clear Creek Amana

3. Carlisle

4. Dallas Center Grimes

5. Decorah

6. Marion

7. Grinnell

8. Mount Vernon Lisbon

9. Sergeant Bluff Lutton

10. Waverly-Shell Rock

11. Nevada

12. Center Point Urbana

13. Bondurant Farrar

14. Benton

15. Humboldt

Boys 2A

1. GLR / Central Lyon

2. Sioux Center

3. Tipton

4. Bellevue

5. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

6. South Hardin

7. Okoboji

8. Unity Christian

9. Sheldon

10. Monticello

11. Roland-Story

12. Crestwood

13. Des Moines Christian

14. Northeast

15. Waukon

Boys 1A

1. Madrid

2. Nodaway Valley

3. South Hamilton

4. South Winneshiek

5. Earlham

6. Hudson

7. ACGC

8. Denver

9. Starmont

10. Pekin

11. Tri Center

12. Calamus Wheatland

13. Saint Edmond

14. Durant

15. Maquoketa Valley

Girls 4A

1. Johnston

2. Waukee

3. Dubuque Hempstead

4. Iowa City West

5. Dubuque Senior

6. Dowling Catholic WDM

7. DM Roosevelt

8. Pleasant Valley

9. Urbandale

10. Valley WDM

11. Iowa City Liberty

12. Iowa City City High

13. Cedar Falls

14. Ankeny Centennial

15. Southeast Polk

Girls 3A

1. Wahlert

2. North Polk

3. Ballard

4. DCG

5. Norwalk

6. Decorah

7. Pella

8. Charles City

9. Le Mars

10. Glenwood

11. Heelan

12. Harlan

13. Spencer

14. Solon

15. Humboldt

Girls 2A

1. Mid-Prairie, Wellman

2. Wc-Kp

3. Crestwood

4. Panorama

5. Cascade

6. Monticello

7. Williamsburg

8. Okoboji, Milford

9. Waukon

10. Unity Christian, Orange City

11. Dike New Hartford

12. Jessup

13. Aplington-Parkersburg

14. Danville

15. Shenandoah

Girls 1A

1. Hudson

2. Logan Magnolia

3. Kee Lansing

4. Regina Iowa City

5. Denver

6. South Winneshiek

7. Pekin

8. Central Elkader

9. Starmont

10. North Linn

11. Newman Mason City

12. Saint Edmond

13. Alta Aurelia

14. Earlham

15. Woodward Granger

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments