South Dakota Football poll
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 27 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Washington (27) ; 1-0 ; 147 ; 1
2. SF O’Gorman (2) ; 1-0 ; 111 ; 2
3. SF Roosevelt (1) ; 1-0 ; 99 ; 3
4. SF Lincoln ; 1-0 ; 47 ; 5
5. Brandon Valley ; 0-1 ; 34 ; 4
Receiving votes: Watertown 10, Rapid City Stevens 2.
Class 11AA
1. Harrisburg (29) ; 1-0 ; 149 ; 3
2. Mitchell (1) ; 0-1 ; 84 ; 1
3. Pierre ; 0-1 ; 73 ; 2
4. Brookings ; 1-0 ; 69 ; RV
5. Huron ; 1-0 ; 65 ; 5
Receiving votes: Yankton 10.
Class 11A
1. Dakota Valley (25); 1-0 ; 142 ; 1
2. Madison (4) ; 1-0 ; 115 ; 2
3. Tea Area ; 1-0 ; 92 ; 3
4. St. Thomas More (1) ; 1-0 ; 69 ; 4
5. Dell Rapids ; 0-1 ; 13 ; 5
Receiving votes: Belle Fourche 11, Milbank 6, West Central 2.
Class 11B
1. SF Christian (29) ; 2-0 ; 149 ; 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) ; 2-0 ; 121 ; 2
3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton ; 2-0 ; 81 ; 3
4. Canton ; 2-0 ; 61 ; 4
5. Winner ; 1-1 ; 18 ; 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 17, Beresford 2, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.
Class 9AA
1. Gregory (22) ; 2-0 ; 141; 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (7) ; 2-0 ; 124 ; 2
3. Irene-Wakonda ; 2-0 ; 84 ; 3
4. Webster Area (1) ; 2-0 ; 57 ; 4
5. Bon Homme ; 1-1 ; 21 ; 5
Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Arlington/Lake Preston 7, Garretson 6, North Border 1, Kimball/White Lake 1.
Class 9A
1. Britton-Hecla (27) ; 2-0 ; 145 ; 1
2. Corsica-Stickney (3); 1-0 ; 113 ; 2
3. Warner ; 2-0 ; 85 ; 3
4. Clark/Willow Lake ; 2-0 ; 65 ; 4
5. Canistota/Freeman;2-0 ; 32 ; 5
Receiving votes: Timber Lake 10.
Class 9B
1. Sully Buttes (27) ; 2-0 ; 144 ; 1
2. Castlewood (1) ; 2-0 ; 104 ; 2
3. Colome (1) ; 2-0 ; 93 ; 3
4. Colman-Egan (1) ; 1-0 ; 73 ; 4
5. Harding County ; 2-0 ; 27 ; 5
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 6, Wall 3.