South Dakota Football poll

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 27 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. SF Washington (27) ; 1-0 ; 147 ; 1

2. SF O’Gorman (2) ; 1-0 ; 111 ; 2

3. SF Roosevelt (1) ; 1-0 ; 99 ; 3

4. SF Lincoln ; 1-0 ; 47 ; 5

5. Brandon Valley ; 0-1 ; 34 ; 4

Receiving votes: Watertown 10, Rapid City Stevens 2.

Class 11AA

1. Harrisburg (29) ; 1-0 ; 149 ; 3

2. Mitchell (1) ; 0-1 ; 84 ; 1

3. Pierre ; 0-1 ; 73 ; 2

4. Brookings ; 1-0 ; 69 ; RV

5. Huron ; 1-0 ; 65 ; 5

Receiving votes: Yankton 10.

Class 11A

1. Dakota Valley (25); 1-0 ; 142 ; 1

2. Madison (4) ; 1-0 ; 115 ; 2

3. Tea Area ; 1-0 ; 92 ; 3

4. St. Thomas More (1) ; 1-0 ; 69 ; 4

5. Dell Rapids ; 0-1 ; 13 ; 5

Receiving votes: Belle Fourche 11, Milbank 6, West Central 2.

Class 11B

1. SF Christian (29) ; 2-0 ; 149 ; 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1) ; 2-0 ; 121 ; 2

3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton ; 2-0 ; 81 ; 3

4. Canton ; 2-0 ; 61 ; 4

5. Winner ; 1-1 ; 18 ; 5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 17, Beresford 2, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Gregory (22) ; 2-0 ; 141; 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (7) ; 2-0 ; 124 ; 2

3. Irene-Wakonda ; 2-0 ; 84 ; 3

4. Webster Area (1) ; 2-0 ; 57 ; 4

5. Bon Homme ; 1-1 ; 21 ; 5

Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Arlington/Lake Preston 7, Garretson 6, North Border 1, Kimball/White Lake 1.

Class 9A

1. Britton-Hecla (27) ; 2-0 ; 145 ; 1

2. Corsica-Stickney (3); 1-0 ; 113 ; 2

3. Warner ; 2-0 ; 85 ; 3

4. Clark/Willow Lake ; 2-0 ; 65 ; 4

5. Canistota/Freeman;2-0 ; 32 ; 5

Receiving votes: Timber Lake 10.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (27) ; 2-0 ; 144 ; 1

2. Castlewood (1) ; 2-0 ; 104 ; 2

3. Colome (1) ; 2-0 ; 93 ; 3

4. Colman-Egan (1) ; 1-0 ; 73 ; 4

5. Harding County ; 2-0 ; 27 ; 5

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 6, Wall 3.

