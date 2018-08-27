Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Nebraska Football Rankings

Class A

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Omaha Burke (1-0) ; 1

2. Creighton Prep (1-0) ; 4

3. Bellevue West (1-0) ; 3

4. Lincoln High (0-1) ; 5

5. Omaha North (0-1) ; 2

6. Grand Island (1-0) ; 9

7. Millard South (1-0) ; 6

8. Omaha Westside (1-0) ; 8

9. Millard West (1-0) ; 10

10. Lincoln Southwest (1-0) ; -

Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South, Kearney, Millard North.

Class B

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. York (1-0) ; 1

2. Omaha Skutt (1-0) ; 2

3. McCook (1-0) ; 3

4. Scottsbluff (1-0) ; 4

5. Seward (1-0) ; 8

6. Omaha Roncalli (1-0) ; 6

7. Northwest (1-0) ; 7

8. Waverly (0-1) ; 5

9. Norris (1-0) ; 9

10. Blair (1-0) ; 10

Contenders: Crete, Ralston.

Class C-1

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Pierce (1-0) ; 2

2. Aurora (1-0) ; 1

3. Bishop Neumann (1-0) ; 3

4. Wahoo (1-0) ; 4

5. Gothenburg (1-0) ; 5

6. Columbus Lakeview (1-0) ; 6

7. Auburn (1-0) ; 7

8. Kearney Catholic (1-0) ; 8

9. Boone Central/NG (1-0) ; 9

10. Columbus Scotus (1-0) ; -

Contenders: Lincoln Lutheran, Ogallala, Sidney, Platteview, Valentine, West Point-Beemer, Central City, Chadron.

Class C-2

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Norfolk Catholic (0-1) ; 1

2. Centennial (1-0) ; 2

3. Sutton (1-0) ; 4

4. Ponca (1-0) ; 7

5. BRLD (1-0) ; 9

6. Aquinas (0-1) ; 3

7. Wilber-Clatonia (1-0) ; 8

8. Oakland-Craig (1-0) ; 10

9. Shelby-Rising City (1-0) ; -

10. Freeman (1-0) ; -

Contenders: Hastings SC, Battle Creek, Hartington CC, North Bend Central, Archbishop Bergan, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Grand Island CC.

Class D-1

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. BDS (0-0) ; 1

2. Creighton (1-0) ; 2

3. Lutheran Northeast (0-0) ; 4

4. Howells-Dodge (1-0) ; 5

5. Fullerton (1-0) ; -

6. Burwell (1-0) ; -

7. South Loup (1-0) ; 10

8. Guardian Angels CC (1-0) ; -

9. Arcadia-Loup City (0-1) ; 3

10. Wakefield (0-1) ; 6

Contenders: North Central, Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Arapahoe, Osceola-High Plains, Overton, West Holt.

Class D-2

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Johnson-Brock (1-0) ; 1

2. Falls City SH (1-0) ; 2

3. Clearwater-Orchard (1-0) ; 3

4. Humphrey SF (0-0) ; 4

5. Mullen (1-0) ; 5

6. Riverside (1-0) ; 6

7. Lawrence-Nelson (0-0) ; 7

8. Bloomfield (1-0) ; 8

9. Randolph (1-0) ; 9

10. Hartington-New. (1-0) ; -

Contenders: Kenesaw, Twin Loup, Wynot, Medicine Valley, CWCE, Meridian, Osmond.

Six-man

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Harvard (1-0) ; 1

2. Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0) ; 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (1-0) ; 4

4. Hyannis (1-0) ; 5

5. Humphrey/LHF (1-0) ; 9

6. Hay Springs (1-0) ; 7

7. Deshler (0-1) ; 6

8. Spalding Academy (0-1) ; 3

9. Minatare (1-0) ; 8

10. McCool Jct. (1-0) ; 10

Contenders: Sterling, Heartland Lutheran, South Platte, Lewiston.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments