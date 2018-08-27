Nebraska Football Rankings
Class A
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. Omaha Burke (1-0) ; 1
2. Creighton Prep (1-0) ; 4
3. Bellevue West (1-0) ; 3
4. Lincoln High (0-1) ; 5
5. Omaha North (0-1) ; 2
6. Grand Island (1-0) ; 9
7. Millard South (1-0) ; 6
8. Omaha Westside (1-0) ; 8
9. Millard West (1-0) ; 10
10. Lincoln Southwest (1-0) ; -
Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South, Kearney, Millard North.
Class B
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. York (1-0) ; 1
2. Omaha Skutt (1-0) ; 2
3. McCook (1-0) ; 3
4. Scottsbluff (1-0) ; 4
5. Seward (1-0) ; 8
6. Omaha Roncalli (1-0) ; 6
7. Northwest (1-0) ; 7
8. Waverly (0-1) ; 5
9. Norris (1-0) ; 9
10. Blair (1-0) ; 10
Contenders: Crete, Ralston.
Class C-1
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. Pierce (1-0) ; 2
2. Aurora (1-0) ; 1
3. Bishop Neumann (1-0) ; 3
4. Wahoo (1-0) ; 4
5. Gothenburg (1-0) ; 5
6. Columbus Lakeview (1-0) ; 6
7. Auburn (1-0) ; 7
8. Kearney Catholic (1-0) ; 8
9. Boone Central/NG (1-0) ; 9
10. Columbus Scotus (1-0) ; -
Contenders: Lincoln Lutheran, Ogallala, Sidney, Platteview, Valentine, West Point-Beemer, Central City, Chadron.
Class C-2
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. Norfolk Catholic (0-1) ; 1
2. Centennial (1-0) ; 2
3. Sutton (1-0) ; 4
4. Ponca (1-0) ; 7
5. BRLD (1-0) ; 9
6. Aquinas (0-1) ; 3
7. Wilber-Clatonia (1-0) ; 8
8. Oakland-Craig (1-0) ; 10
9. Shelby-Rising City (1-0) ; -
10. Freeman (1-0) ; -
Contenders: Hastings SC, Battle Creek, Hartington CC, North Bend Central, Archbishop Bergan, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Grand Island CC.
Class D-1
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. BDS (0-0) ; 1
2. Creighton (1-0) ; 2
3. Lutheran Northeast (0-0) ; 4
4. Howells-Dodge (1-0) ; 5
5. Fullerton (1-0) ; -
6. Burwell (1-0) ; -
7. South Loup (1-0) ; 10
8. Guardian Angels CC (1-0) ; -
9. Arcadia-Loup City (0-1) ; 3
10. Wakefield (0-1) ; 6
Contenders: North Central, Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Arapahoe, Osceola-High Plains, Overton, West Holt.
Class D-2
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. Johnson-Brock (1-0) ; 1
2. Falls City SH (1-0) ; 2
3. Clearwater-Orchard (1-0) ; 3
4. Humphrey SF (0-0) ; 4
5. Mullen (1-0) ; 5
6. Riverside (1-0) ; 6
7. Lawrence-Nelson (0-0) ; 7
8. Bloomfield (1-0) ; 8
9. Randolph (1-0) ; 9
10. Hartington-New. (1-0) ; -
Contenders: Kenesaw, Twin Loup, Wynot, Medicine Valley, CWCE, Meridian, Osmond.
Six-man
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. Harvard (1-0) ; 1
2. Wilcox-Hildreth (1-0) ; 2
3. Cody-Kilgore (1-0) ; 4
4. Hyannis (1-0) ; 5
5. Humphrey/LHF (1-0) ; 9
6. Hay Springs (1-0) ; 7
7. Deshler (0-1) ; 6
8. Spalding Academy (0-1) ; 3
9. Minatare (1-0) ; 8
10. McCool Jct. (1-0) ; 10
Contenders: Sterling, Heartland Lutheran, South Platte, Lewiston.