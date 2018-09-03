Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Nebraska Prep Football Rankings

Class A

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Omaha Burke (2-0) ; 1

2. Creighton Prep (2-0) ; 2

3. Bellevue West (2-0) ; 3

4. Omaha North (1-1) ; 5

5. Grand Island (2-0) ; 6

6. Millard South (2-0) ; 7

7. Omaha Westside (2-0) ; 8

8. Lincoln High (0-2) ; 4

9. Millard West (1-1) ; 9

10. Elkhorn South (2-0) ; -

Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista South.

Class B

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. York (2-0) ; 1

2. Omaha Skutt (2-0) ; 2

3. McCook (2-0) ; 3

4. Scottsbluff (2-0) ; 4

5. Seward (2-0) ; 5

6. Omaha Roncalli (1-1) ; 6

7. Northwest (1-1) ; 7

8. Waverly (1-1) ; 8 ;

9. Norris (2-0) ; 9

10. Blair (1-1) ; 10

Contender: Ralston.

Class C-1

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Pierce (2-0) ; 1

2. Aurora (2-0) ; 2

3. Bishop Neumann (2-0) ; 3

4. Wahoo (2-0) ; 4

5. Gothenburg (2-0) ; 5

6. Columbus Lakeview (2-0) ; 6

7. Auburn (2-0) ; 7

8. Ord (2-0) ; -

9. Central City (2-0) ; -

10. West Point-Beemer (2-0) ; -

Contenders: Ogallala, Sidney, Adams Central, Ashland-Greenwood, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Columbus Scotus.

Class C-2

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Norfolk Catholic (1-1) ; 1

2. Centennial (2-0) ; 2

3. Sutton (2-0) ; 3

4. BRLD (2-0) ; 5

5. Oakland-Craig (2-0) ; 8

6. Shelby-Rising City (2-0) ; 9

7. Freeman (2-0) ; 10

8. North Bend Central (2-0) ; -

9. Ponca (1-1) ; 5

10. Aquinas (0-2) ; 6

Contenders: Battle Creek, Doniphan-Trumbull, Grand Island Central Catholic, Archbishop Bergan, St. Paul, Stanton.

Class D-1

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. BDS (1-0) ; 1

2. Creighton (2-0) ; 2

3. Lutheran NE (1-0) ; 3

4. Burwell (2-0) ; 6

5. South Loup (2-0) ; 7

6. Guardian Angels CC (2-0) ; 8

7. Osceola-High Plains (2-0) ; -

8. Howells-Dodge (1-1) ; -

9. Exeter-Milligan/Friend (2-0) ; -

10. Fullerton (1-1) ; 5

Contenders: Wakefield, Arcadia-Loup City, Arapahoe, Ansley-Litchfield, Ravenna, Weeping Water.

Class D-2

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Johnson-Brock (2-0) ; 1

2. Falls City SH (2-0) ; 2

3. Clearwater-Orchard (1-1) ; 3

4. Humphrey SF (1-0) ; 4

5. Mullen (2-0) ; 5

6. Riverside (2-0) ; 6

7. Bloomfield (2-0) ; 8

8. Randolph (2-0) ; 9

9. Hartington-New. (2-0) ; 10

10. Lawrence-Nelson (0-1) ; 7

Contenders: Diller-Odell, Kenesaw, Medicine Valley, Meridian, Maxwell, Osmond, Allen, Wauneta-Palisade, Stuart.

Six-man

School (Record) ; Pvs.

1. Harvard (2-0) ; 1

2. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0) ; 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (2-0) ; 3

4. Hyannis (2-0) ; 4

5. McCool Junction (2-0) ; 10

6. Hay Springs (2-0) ; 6

7. Sterling (2-0) ; -

8. Spalding Academy (1-1) ; 8

9. Humphrey/LHF (1-1) ; 5

10. Minatare (1-0) ; 9

Contenders: Eustis-Farnam, Crawford.

