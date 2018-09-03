Nebraska Prep Football Rankings
Class A
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. Omaha Burke (2-0) ; 1
2. Creighton Prep (2-0) ; 2
3. Bellevue West (2-0) ; 3
4. Omaha North (1-1) ; 5
5. Grand Island (2-0) ; 6
6. Millard South (2-0) ; 7
7. Omaha Westside (2-0) ; 8
8. Lincoln High (0-2) ; 4
9. Millard West (1-1) ; 9
10. Elkhorn South (2-0) ; -
Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Kearney, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista South.
Class B
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. York (2-0) ; 1
2. Omaha Skutt (2-0) ; 2
3. McCook (2-0) ; 3
4. Scottsbluff (2-0) ; 4
5. Seward (2-0) ; 5
6. Omaha Roncalli (1-1) ; 6
7. Northwest (1-1) ; 7
8. Waverly (1-1) ; 8 ;
9. Norris (2-0) ; 9
10. Blair (1-1) ; 10
Contender: Ralston.
Class C-1
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. Pierce (2-0) ; 1
2. Aurora (2-0) ; 2
3. Bishop Neumann (2-0) ; 3
4. Wahoo (2-0) ; 4
5. Gothenburg (2-0) ; 5
6. Columbus Lakeview (2-0) ; 6
7. Auburn (2-0) ; 7
8. Ord (2-0) ; -
9. Central City (2-0) ; -
10. West Point-Beemer (2-0) ; -
Contenders: Ogallala, Sidney, Adams Central, Ashland-Greenwood, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Columbus Scotus.
Class C-2
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. Norfolk Catholic (1-1) ; 1
2. Centennial (2-0) ; 2
3. Sutton (2-0) ; 3
4. BRLD (2-0) ; 5
5. Oakland-Craig (2-0) ; 8
6. Shelby-Rising City (2-0) ; 9
7. Freeman (2-0) ; 10
8. North Bend Central (2-0) ; -
9. Ponca (1-1) ; 5
10. Aquinas (0-2) ; 6
Contenders: Battle Creek, Doniphan-Trumbull, Grand Island Central Catholic, Archbishop Bergan, St. Paul, Stanton.
Class D-1
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. BDS (1-0) ; 1
2. Creighton (2-0) ; 2
3. Lutheran NE (1-0) ; 3
4. Burwell (2-0) ; 6
5. South Loup (2-0) ; 7
6. Guardian Angels CC (2-0) ; 8
7. Osceola-High Plains (2-0) ; -
8. Howells-Dodge (1-1) ; -
9. Exeter-Milligan/Friend (2-0) ; -
10. Fullerton (1-1) ; 5
Contenders: Wakefield, Arcadia-Loup City, Arapahoe, Ansley-Litchfield, Ravenna, Weeping Water.
Class D-2
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. Johnson-Brock (2-0) ; 1
2. Falls City SH (2-0) ; 2
3. Clearwater-Orchard (1-1) ; 3
4. Humphrey SF (1-0) ; 4
5. Mullen (2-0) ; 5
6. Riverside (2-0) ; 6
7. Bloomfield (2-0) ; 8
8. Randolph (2-0) ; 9
9. Hartington-New. (2-0) ; 10
10. Lawrence-Nelson (0-1) ; 7
Contenders: Diller-Odell, Kenesaw, Medicine Valley, Meridian, Maxwell, Osmond, Allen, Wauneta-Palisade, Stuart.
Six-man
School (Record) ; Pvs.
1. Harvard (2-0) ; 1
2. Wilcox-Hildreth (2-0) ; 2
3. Cody-Kilgore (2-0) ; 3
4. Hyannis (2-0) ; 4
5. McCool Junction (2-0) ; 10
6. Hay Springs (2-0) ; 6
7. Sterling (2-0) ; -
8. Spalding Academy (1-1) ; 8
9. Humphrey/LHF (1-1) ; 5
10. Minatare (1-0) ; 9
Contenders: Eustis-Farnam, Crawford.