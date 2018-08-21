Nebraska Prep Football Poll
CLASS A
SCHOOL; (2017)
1. Omaha Burke ;(9-3)
2. Omaha North; (12-1)
3. Bellevue West; (9-2)
4. Creighton Prep; (9-3)
5. Lincoln High; (8-2)
6. Millard South; (6-5)
7. Kearney; (12-1)
8. Omaha Westside ;(8-3)
9. Grand Island; (6-4)
10. Millard West; (9-2)
Contenders: Millard North, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn.
CLASS B
SCHOOL; (2017)
1. York ;(12-1)
2. Omaha Skutt ;(10-3)
3. McCook ;(9-2)
4. Scottsbluff ;(9-2)
5. Waverly; (6-4)
6. Omaha Roncalli ;(5-5)
7. Northwest; (6-4)
8. Seward; (4-5)
9. Norris ;(4-5)
10. Blair; (6-4)
Contenders: Bennington, Beatrice, Crete, Hastings, Mount Michael.
CLASS C-1
SCHOOL ;(2017 RECORD)
1. Aurora ;(5-5)
2. Pierce;(7-5)
3. Bishop Neumann;(5-5)
4. Wahoo; (10-2)
5. Gothenburg;(7-3)
6. Columbus Lakeview ;(7-3)
7. Auburn ;(8-2)
8. Kearney Catholic; (7-3)
9. Boone Central/NG; (10-3)
10. Adams Central; (4-5)
Contenders: Columbus Scotus, Boys Town, Sidney, West Point-Beemer, Wayne, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Holdrege, Valentine, O’Neill, Central City, Broken Bow, Chadron, Logan View-SS, Ogallala.
CLASS C-2
SCHOOL ;(2017 RECORD)
1. Norfolk Catholic; (13-0)
2. Centennial ;(12-1)
3. Aquinas; (8-2)
4. Sutton ;(7-3)
5. Hartington CC ;(8-2)
6. Battle Creek ;(8-4)
7. Ponca; (10-1)
8. Wilber-Clatonia; (8-2)
9. BRLD ;(4-5)
10. Oakland-Craig; (8-2)
Contenders: Yutan, Shelby-Rising City, North Bend Central, Archbishop Bergan, St. Paul, North Platte St. Pat’s, Centura, Crofton, Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings St. Cecilia, Freeman, Johnson County Central.
Class D-1
School ;(2017 record)
1. BDS; (13-0)
2. Creighton ;(10-1)
3. Arcadia-Loup City; (10-1)
4. Lutheran High NE ;(5-4)
5. Howells-Dodge; (11-1)
*6. Wakefield; (7-1)
7. North Central; (7-3)
8. Neligh-Oakdale; (4-5)
9. East Butler; (11-2)
10. South Loup; (12-1)
Contenders: Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Burwell, Arapahoe, Lourdes Central Catholic, Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Osceola-High Plains, West Holt, Fullerton, Southern, Hemingford, Heartland, Elm Creek, Cross County, Elmwood-Murdock.
Class D-2
School ;(2017 record)
1. Johnson-Brock; (6-5)
2. Falls City Sacred Heart; (10-2)
3. Clearwater-Orchard; (6-3)
4. Humphrey St. Francis; (8-2)
5. Mullen ;(11-1)
6. Riverside; (11-0)
7. Lawrence-Nelson; (8-3)
8. Bloomfield ;(10-1)
9. Randolph; (7-3)
10. CWCE ;(8-3)
Contenders: Blue Hill, Kenesaw, Twin Loup, Wynot, Medicine Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Meridian, Pleasanton, Osmond.
Class D-6
School ;(2017 record)
1. Harvard ;(10-1)
2. Wilcox-Hildreth ;(5-3)
3. Spalding Academy ;(7-2)
4. Cody-Kilgore ;(9-1)
5. Hyannis ;(5-4)
6. Deshler; (7-2)
7. Hay Springs; (8-2)
8. Minatare ;(4-4)
9. Humphrey/LHF; (3-5)
10. McCool Jct.; (2-7)
Contenders: Walthill, Arthur County, Heartland Lutheran, Sioux County, Silver Lake, Maywood-Hayes Center, Sterling.