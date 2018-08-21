Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Nebraska Prep Football Poll

CLASS A

SCHOOL; (2017)

1. Omaha Burke ;(9-3)

2. Omaha North; (12-1)

3. Bellevue West; (9-2)

4. Creighton Prep; (9-3)

5. Lincoln High; (8-2)

6. Millard South; (6-5)

7. Kearney; (12-1)

8. Omaha Westside ;(8-3)

9. Grand Island; (6-4)

10. Millard West; (9-2)

Contenders: Millard North, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln East, Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn.

CLASS B

SCHOOL; (2017)

1. York ;(12-1)

2. Omaha Skutt ;(10-3)

3. McCook ;(9-2)

4. Scottsbluff ;(9-2)

5. Waverly; (6-4)

6. Omaha Roncalli ;(5-5)

7. Northwest; (6-4)

8. Seward; (4-5)

9. Norris ;(4-5)

10. Blair; (6-4)

Contenders: Bennington, Beatrice, Crete, Hastings, Mount Michael.

CLASS C-1

SCHOOL ;(2017 RECORD)

1. Aurora ;(5-5)

2. Pierce;(7-5)

3. Bishop Neumann;(5-5)

4. Wahoo; (10-2)

5. Gothenburg;(7-3)

6. Columbus Lakeview ;(7-3)

7. Auburn ;(8-2)

8. Kearney Catholic; (7-3)

9. Boone Central/NG; (10-3)

10. Adams Central; (4-5)

Contenders: Columbus Scotus, Boys Town, Sidney, West Point-Beemer, Wayne, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Holdrege, Valentine, O’Neill, Central City, Broken Bow, Chadron, Logan View-SS, Ogallala.

CLASS C-2

SCHOOL ;(2017 RECORD)

1. Norfolk Catholic; (13-0)

2. Centennial ;(12-1)

3. Aquinas; (8-2)

4. Sutton ;(7-3)

5. Hartington CC ;(8-2)

6. Battle Creek ;(8-4)

7. Ponca; (10-1)

8. Wilber-Clatonia; (8-2)

9. BRLD ;(4-5)

10. Oakland-Craig; (8-2)

Contenders: Yutan, Shelby-Rising City, North Bend Central, Archbishop Bergan, St. Paul, North Platte St. Pat’s, Centura, Crofton, Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings St. Cecilia, Freeman, Johnson County Central.

Class D-1

School ;(2017 record)

1. BDS; (13-0)

2. Creighton ;(10-1)

3. Arcadia-Loup City; (10-1)

4. Lutheran High NE ;(5-4)

5. Howells-Dodge; (11-1)

*6. Wakefield; (7-1)

7. North Central; (7-3)

8. Neligh-Oakdale; (4-5)

9. East Butler; (11-2)

10. South Loup; (12-1)

Contenders: Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Burwell, Arapahoe, Lourdes Central Catholic, Exeter-Milligan/Friend, Osceola-High Plains, West Holt, Fullerton, Southern, Hemingford, Heartland, Elm Creek, Cross County, Elmwood-Murdock.

Class D-2

School ;(2017 record)

1. Johnson-Brock; (6-5)

2. Falls City Sacred Heart; (10-2)

3. Clearwater-Orchard; (6-3)

4. Humphrey St. Francis; (8-2)

5. Mullen ;(11-1)

6. Riverside; (11-0)

7. Lawrence-Nelson; (8-3)

8. Bloomfield ;(10-1)

9. Randolph; (7-3)

10. CWCE ;(8-3)

Contenders: Blue Hill, Kenesaw, Twin Loup, Wynot, Medicine Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Meridian, Pleasanton, Osmond.

Class D-6

School ;(2017 record)

1. Harvard ;(10-1)

2. Wilcox-Hildreth ;(5-3)

3. Spalding Academy ;(7-2)

4. Cody-Kilgore ;(9-1)

5. Hyannis ;(5-4)

6. Deshler; (7-2)

7. Hay Springs; (8-2)

8. Minatare ;(4-4)

9. Humphrey/LHF; (3-5)

10. McCool Jct.; (2-7)

Contenders: Walthill, Arthur County, Heartland Lutheran, Sioux County, Silver Lake, Maywood-Hayes Center, Sterling.

