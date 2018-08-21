South Dakota Prep Football Rankings
Class 11AAA
1. SF Washington (26) ;0-0 ;138
2. SF O’Gorman (2); 0-0; 97
3. SF Roosevelt ;0-0 ;83
4. Brandon Valley ;0-0 ;67
5. SF Lincoln ;0-0 ;28
Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 5, Rapid City Central 1, Watertown 1.
Class 11AA
1. Mitchell (22) ;0-0 ;133
2. Pierre (3); 0-0; 103
3. Harrisburg (3); 0-0; 96
4. Yankton ;0-0 ;53
5. Huron; 0-0; 19
Receiving votes: Sturgis 10, Brookings 5, Douglas 1.
Class 11A
1. Dakota Valley (14); 0-0 ;113
2. Madison (10); 0-0 ;104
3. Tea Area (4); 0-0 ;95
4. St. Thomas More; 0-0; 68
5. Dell Rapids; 0-0 ;24
Receiving votes: West Central 9, Milbank 6, Belle Fourche 1.
Class 11B
1. SF Christian (27); 1-0 ;139; 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1); 1-0; 109; 2
3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton ;1-0 ;67; 5
4. Canton ;1-0 ;62; RV
5. Winner; 0-1; 19 ;3
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 13, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Beresford 2, Sioux Valley 1.
Class 9AA
1. Gregory (14); 1-0; 123; 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (12); 1-0; 121; 3
3. Irene-Wakonda (1); 1-0; 72; 4
4. Webster Area (1) ;1-0; 52; 5
5. Bon Homme; 1-0; 15; RV
Receiving votes: Miller/Highmore-Harrold 10, Garretson 9, Baltic 8, Arlington/Lake Preston 5, North Border 3, Kimball/White Lake 2.
Class 9A
1. Britton-Hecla (25); 1-0; 135; 1
2. Corsica-Stickney (3) ;1-0; 103; 3
3. Warner; 1-0 ;78 ;4
4. Clark/Willow Lake; 1-0; 56 ;5
5. Canistota/Freeman ;1-0 ;24; RV
Receiving votes: Howard 17, Timber Lake 7.
Class 9B
1. Sully Buttes (23); 1-0; 131; 1
2. Castlewood (2); 1-0; 96; 2
3. Colome (2); 1-0; 84 ;3
4. Colman-Egan (1); 1-0; 74; 4
5. Harding County; 1-0; 24; 5
Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 10, Wall 1.