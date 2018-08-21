Subscribe for 33¢ / day

South Dakota Prep Football Rankings

Class 11AAA

1. SF Washington (26) ;0-0 ;138

2. SF O’Gorman (2); 0-0; 97

3. SF Roosevelt ;0-0 ;83

4. Brandon Valley ;0-0 ;67

5. SF Lincoln ;0-0 ;28

Receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 5, Rapid City Central 1, Watertown 1.

Class 11AA

1. Mitchell (22) ;0-0 ;133

2. Pierre (3); 0-0; 103

3. Harrisburg (3); 0-0; 96

4. Yankton ;0-0 ;53

5. Huron; 0-0; 19

Receiving votes: Sturgis 10, Brookings 5, Douglas 1.

Class 11A

1. Dakota Valley (14); 0-0 ;113

2. Madison (10); 0-0 ;104

3. Tea Area (4); 0-0 ;95

4. St. Thomas More; 0-0; 68

5. Dell Rapids; 0-0 ;24

Receiving votes: West Central 9, Milbank 6, Belle Fourche 1.

Class 11B

1. SF Christian (27); 1-0 ;139; 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (1); 1-0; 109; 2

3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton ;1-0 ;67; 5

4. Canton ;1-0 ;62; RV

5. Winner; 0-1; 19 ;3

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 13, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Beresford 2, Sioux Valley 1.

Class 9AA

1. Gregory (14); 1-0; 123; 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (12); 1-0; 121; 3

3. Irene-Wakonda (1); 1-0; 72; 4

4. Webster Area (1) ;1-0; 52; 5

5. Bon Homme; 1-0; 15; RV

Receiving votes: Miller/Highmore-Harrold 10, Garretson 9, Baltic 8, Arlington/Lake Preston 5, North Border 3, Kimball/White Lake 2.

Class 9A

1. Britton-Hecla (25); 1-0; 135; 1

2. Corsica-Stickney (3) ;1-0; 103; 3

3. Warner; 1-0 ;78 ;4

4. Clark/Willow Lake; 1-0; 56 ;5

5. Canistota/Freeman ;1-0 ;24; RV

Receiving votes: Howard 17, Timber Lake 7.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (23); 1-0; 131; 1

2. Castlewood (2); 1-0; 96; 2

3. Colome (2); 1-0; 84 ;3

4. Colman-Egan (1); 1-0; 74; 4

5. Harding County; 1-0; 24; 5

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 10, Wall 1.

