Iowa Prep Volleyball Rankings
Class 1A
School; Record; LW
1. Janesville; 10-1; 1
2. LeMars Gehlen; 7-0; 2
3. Starmont; 1-2; 3
4. Holy Trinity Catholic; 1-0 ;4
5. North Tama; 10-1; 5
6. East Mills; 9-0; 6
7. Edgewood-Colesburg; 4-1; 11
8. Montezuma; 8-4; 8
9. New London; 9-1; 14
10. Tripoli; 4-3 ;7
11. Southeast Warren; 9-3; 15
12. CAM; 11-3 ;NR
13. Westwood; 3-3; 9
14. HLV; 2-6; 10
15. Iowa Valley; 4-6; 13
Dropped Out: Harris-Lake Park (12)
Class 2A
School; Record; LW
1. Grundy Center; 9-0; 1
2. Unity Christian; 1-0; 2
3. Beckman Catholic; 16-0; 3
4. Dike-New Hartford; 7-3; 4
5. Western Christian; 4-2; 5
6. Sidney; 12-2; 6
7. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 6-2 ;7
8. Ridge View; 8-0; 10
9. Wapsie Valley; 2-1 ;8
10. Tri-Center; 9-4; 9
11. Treynor; 4-2 ;11
12. Belle Plaine; 7-1; 14
13. Van Buren; 10-1 ;NR
14. Hudson ;10-2 ;NR
15. Lake Mills ;6-3 ;12
Dropped Out: Lisbon (13), Sumner-Fredericksburg (15)
Class 3A
School; Record; LW
1. Kuemper Catholic; 9-0; 1
2. Tipton; 9-2; 2
3. Osage; 3-0; 3
4. Davenport Assumption; 7-0 ;4
5. MOC-Floyd Valley; 7-1 ;5
6. Camanche; 7-0; 9
7. West Liberty; 10-1; 10
8. Center Point-Urbana; 6-4 ;12
9. Solon; 8-3 ;NR
10. Mount Vernon; 6-4; 11
11. Columbus Catholic; 11-4; 6
12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 8-0; NR
13. Humboldt; 8-1 ;13
14. Iowa Falls-Alden; 4-2; 7
15. Red Oak; 2-5; 8
Dropped Out: West Burlington (14), Spirit Lake (15)
Class 4A
School; Record; LW
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 9-0; 2
2. Dubuque Wahlert; 6-2; 1
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 5-1; 3
4. Dallas Center-Grimes; 11-0; 4
5. Independence; 7-2 ;7
6. Pella; 7-2; 6
7. Waverly-Shell Rock; 12-3 ;5
8. Bondurant-Farrar; 7-1 ;8
9. Bishop Heelan; 5-3 ;10
10. Iowa City Liberty; 5-2 ;9
11. West Delaware; 8-4; 11
12. Clear Creek-Amana; 6-3 ;13
13. Glenwood; 8-3 ;15
14. Clinton; 5-4 ;NR
15. Fort Madison; 9-4; NR
Dropped Out: Fairfield (12), Oskaloosa (14)
Class 5A
School ;Record; LW
1. Cedar Falls; 9-0; 1
2. Ankeny Centennial; 13-1; 2
3. West Des Moines Valley; 11-2; 3
4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson; 11-2; 4
5. Linn-Mar; 9-5; 5
6. Dowling Catholic; 10-4; 11
7. Waukee; 8-6; 6
8. Pleasant Valley; 5-1 ;9
9. Urbandale; 8-3 ;10
10. Ankeny; 8-6; 7
11. Southeast Polk; 7-2 ;14
12. Indianola; 8-3 ;NR
13. Johnston; 5-4 ;15
14. Ames; 7-4; NR
15. Iowa City West; 3-8; 12
Dropped Out: Dubuque Hempstead (8), Iowa City High (13)