Iowa Prep Volleyball Rankings

Class 1A

School; Record; LW

1. Janesville; 10-1; 1

2. LeMars Gehlen; 7-0; 2

3. Starmont; 1-2; 3

4. Holy Trinity Catholic; 1-0 ;4

5. North Tama; 10-1; 5

6. East Mills; 9-0; 6

7. Edgewood-Colesburg; 4-1; 11

8. Montezuma; 8-4; 8

9. New London; 9-1; 14

10. Tripoli; 4-3 ;7

11. Southeast Warren; 9-3; 15

12. CAM; 11-3 ;NR

13. Westwood; 3-3; 9

14. HLV; 2-6; 10

15. Iowa Valley; 4-6; 13

Dropped Out: Harris-Lake Park (12)

Class 2A

School; Record; LW

1. Grundy Center; 9-0; 1

2. Unity Christian; 1-0; 2

3. Beckman Catholic; 16-0; 3

4. Dike-New Hartford; 7-3; 4

5. Western Christian; 4-2; 5

6. Sidney; 12-2; 6

7. Council Bluffs St. Albert; 6-2 ;7

8. Ridge View; 8-0; 10

9. Wapsie Valley; 2-1 ;8

10. Tri-Center; 9-4; 9

11. Treynor; 4-2 ;11

12. Belle Plaine; 7-1; 14

13. Van Buren; 10-1 ;NR

14. Hudson ;10-2 ;NR

15. Lake Mills ;6-3 ;12

Dropped Out: Lisbon (13), Sumner-Fredericksburg (15)

Class 3A

School; Record; LW

1. Kuemper Catholic; 9-0; 1

2. Tipton; 9-2; 2

3. Osage; 3-0; 3

4. Davenport Assumption; 7-0 ;4

5. MOC-Floyd Valley; 7-1 ;5

6. Camanche; 7-0; 9

7. West Liberty; 10-1; 10

8. Center Point-Urbana; 6-4 ;12

9. Solon; 8-3 ;NR

10. Mount Vernon; 6-4; 11

11. Columbus Catholic; 11-4; 6

12. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows; 8-0; NR

13. Humboldt; 8-1 ;13

14. Iowa Falls-Alden; 4-2; 7

15. Red Oak; 2-5; 8

Dropped Out: West Burlington (14), Spirit Lake (15)

Class 4A

School; Record; LW

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 9-0; 2

2. Dubuque Wahlert; 6-2; 1

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 5-1; 3

4. Dallas Center-Grimes; 11-0; 4

5. Independence; 7-2 ;7

6. Pella; 7-2; 6

7. Waverly-Shell Rock; 12-3 ;5

8. Bondurant-Farrar; 7-1 ;8

9. Bishop Heelan; 5-3 ;10

10. Iowa City Liberty; 5-2 ;9

11. West Delaware; 8-4; 11

12. Clear Creek-Amana; 6-3 ;13

13. Glenwood; 8-3 ;15

14. Clinton; 5-4 ;NR

15. Fort Madison; 9-4; NR

Dropped Out: Fairfield (12), Oskaloosa (14)

Class 5A

School ;Record; LW

1. Cedar Falls; 9-0; 1

2. Ankeny Centennial; 13-1; 2

3. West Des Moines Valley; 11-2; 3

4. Cedar Rapids Jefferson; 11-2; 4

5. Linn-Mar; 9-5; 5

6. Dowling Catholic; 10-4; 11

7. Waukee; 8-6; 6

8. Pleasant Valley; 5-1 ;9

9. Urbandale; 8-3 ;10

10. Ankeny; 8-6; 7

11. Southeast Polk; 7-2 ;14

12. Indianola; 8-3 ;NR

13. Johnston; 5-4 ;15

14. Ames; 7-4; NR

15. Iowa City West; 3-8; 12

Dropped Out: Dubuque Hempstead (8), Iowa City High (13)

